Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
Would you pay extra money to bypass the traffic in Chicago?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Chicago streets harbor lost stories: It’s time to update those tired old ghostly talesRoger MarshChicago, IL
Where to find the best pizza in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Related
Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 10/13 and Beyond
We’re halfway through the scariest, spookiest month of the year! But don’t fret, there’s still plenty of time to stuff all the fun Halloween events in the next few weeks. There are tons of great shows, movies, markets, and more going on so you won’t have to look far and wide for something amazingly fun to do this weekend!
Review: Divino Niño and Little Jesus Brought Latinx Pride to Lincoln Hall
Last Sunday night at Lincoln Hall was a night for the books. Mexico City-based indie rock band Little Jesus and Chicago-based rock band Divino Niño have joined forces and have embarked on a co-headlining tour together across the states. Not only was it a stacked lineup of Latinx artists, but the audience was one of the most engaged and energetic crowds I had ever experienced at a Lincoln Hall show; this made for an incredible celebration of Latinx music.
Interview: Mimi Plauché on How the Pandemic Changed the Film Festival and Her Picks for Not-to-Miss Films
With a two-year-plus pandemic in our collective rearview mirrors, the 58th Chicago International Film Festival is poised to take up residency in several venues around the city October 12-23, including its primary home base at AMC River East. Supplemental special events will happen at the Gene Siskel Film Center, the Music Box Theatre, the Chicago History Museum, Austin Town Hall, and Hamilton Park Cultural Center—the latter two as part of the festival’s Community Cinema effort at two Chicago Part District locations. And while this year’s event will still include a virtual component that will offer a selection of features, documentaries, and short films from the festival program, gone is the drive-in component after a successful two-year transition.
Interview: Pandemic Blues—Chicago Musician Karl Meyer Talks Punk, Blues, and Recording in a Lockdown
From his Cincinnati childhood to his Chicago adulthood, music remains a motivating force in Karl Meyer’s life. He looks back on an broad career as a hardcore punk and blues band sideman, and, more recently, as a songwriter. During the pandemic, Meyer and fellow musicians recorded several punk to bluesy tunes inspired by lockdown life, such as “We Miss the Library,” “Safe Distance,” and “I Don’t Wanna Be Quarantined (With You).” Married and with two kids in college, Meyer is still playing at age 54, creating music that often deals with “the reality of being older and having to make a living in the world.” As one reviewer dubbed it, “mid-life crisis hardcore.” We talked about his past and current projects and producing “punk for adults”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Review: Superorganism Celebrates World Wide Pop with Lincoln Hall and at Least Five Local Dads
Superorganism came all the way from London to Chicago to perform at Lincoln Hall on Friday, October 7 as their eighth of 28 shows across the United States and Canada. Their headlining tour celebrates the band’s second album World Wide Pop, released July 15 this year. Their first self-titled album was released in 2018 and includes several hits, the most recognizable being “Something For Your M.I.N.D” which has been featured on Hulu, Netflix, and countless TikTok videos. This art/indie/electro/synth/psychedelic pop band’s members have dwindled since their first album release from eight to five members which include Orono Noguchi on lead vocals and acoustic guitar, Dr. Tucan Taylor Michaels on electronic beats and mixing, B on vocals and dancing, Soul on keys, synth and dancing, and Harry on guitar.
Review: The Marías Hit a New High at Thalia Hall
After a canceled Lollapalooza aftershow set back in August; Los Angeles indie pop band, The Marías, return to Chicago for two dreamy (and sold out!) nights at Pilsen’s glorious Thalia Hall. The Marías momentum seems to get bigger and better every time they make a stop back in Chicago; it’s almost like catching up with an old friend every few months. Thalia was acked even before the opener, Holdan, came on as fans have been anticipating this performance for a couple of months now!
Preview: Chicago International Film Festival Opens Tomorrow With a Block Party and Film Screening at the Music Box
The Chicago International Film Festival—the 58th edition of North America’s longest-running competitive international film festival—opens tomorrow night with The Compassionate Spy, a new documentary by renowned local filmmaker Steve James at the Music Box Theatre plus a block party on Southport open to the community. It’s a classic Chicago party, foregoing the black tie and evening gown dress code.
Review: Who Ya Gonna Call? Ghostbusters with the Chicago Philharmonic!
Ah the eighties. Shoulder pads, big hair, crossover music, and it seemed that every big movie was set in New York. Ghostbusters (1984) had 1980s New York written all over it. The film became a blockbuster that has fans in tan jumpsuits and proton packs with particle accelerators on their backs. It is 38 years later and that was the scene at the Auditorium Theatre this weekend, when Ghostbusters was played with orchestral accompaniment from the Chicago Philharmonic, conducted by Peter Bernstein. That name sounds familiar because his father was esteemed film composer Elmer Bernstein who composed or arranged over 200 film scores from The Ten Commandments to Animal House to Ghostbusters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Interview: Get to Know Our Fellow CIMA Member Chicago Music Guide
As you may have heard, Third Coast Review is a proud member of the Chicago Independent Media Alliance (CIMA), a group of nearly 40 independent Chicago-area media outlets who are determined to keep local media alive. Over the next two weeks, October 3–17, we are joining forces with all our fellow members for our third annual fundraising campaign. Through our diverse and eclectic voices, we hope to raise some money to help continue our mission to amplify Chicago Voices. The first two days of the fundraiser are especially important as donations to individual outlets will be double matched, essentially tripling your generous gift to your chosen CIMA member.
Review: The Notebook, a Sentimental Tale, Arrives Refurbished With Song and Dance at Chicago Shakespeare
The Notebook is a love story, told over three stages of the lifetime of its lovers, Allie and Noah. The beloved book by Nicholas Sparks was turned into a 2004 film and now has been recreated as a musical play. Chicago Shakespeare is staging The Notebook after a two-year pandemic delay; it’s likely headed for New York.
Review: Noel Coward’s Wit Retains Its Flavor in Updated Private Lives at Raven Theatre
Two newly wed couples arrive for their honeymoons at a swank resort hotel in France. Unbeknownst to both couples, the recently divorced mates (one of each) are among the honeymooning guests. In the suite next door, in fact. That’s a perfect setup for a Noel Coward rom-com play, the genre at which he was a master.
On the Road: Like Autumn Leaves, Some Shows Are Falling From Broadway
There’s a hint of coolness in the New York air, suggesting an imminent change of seasons. Some Broadway shows are sturdily hanging on, sure to weather the bitter winter. Others, however, are scheduled to blow away in the fall wind. The Kite Runner, Closing Soon. One of the latter...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Review: Unapologetic and in Your Face, Congo Square Theatre’s What to Send Up When It Goes Down Starts the Healing
I wish that I could say that What to Send Up When It Goes Down was a flashback to earlier days of Black theater companies like eta Creative Arts Foundation and Kuumba in Chicago. This new play, written by Aleshea Harris, is a brilliant rage against violence against Black people in contemporary society. It is not a flashback. The violence, degradation, and economic strangulation of Black people is the same now as it was post-Civil War even after protests, outrage, and a Black American president. What to Send Up When It Goes Down is a visceral cry for everyone to listen and pay attention to why these atrocities continue and why it is important for Black people to drive the narrative of rage and how we can heal. The play is co-directed by Ericka Ratcliff and Daniel Bryant.
Today Is the Day to Support Local Media
Every day, Chicago’s local media amplify our communities’ voices: Black and Brown voices, immigrant voices, LGBTQ+ voices, workers’ voices, and more. Most are run by small, dedicated teams, sometimes made up of just one or two staff members supported by dedicated volunteers. But no matter our size, we produce complex investigative reports. We uplift local reporters and filmmakers. We bring people community-centered news every single day. And we dedicate ourselves to reshaping narratives, filling information gaps, and producing news that connects communities throughout our city.
Review: Singing the Song of Us—The Lost Tribes, by Patrick T. Reardon
Patrick Reardon’s epic poem The Lost Tribes is a cri du coeur as thrilling for our time as Alan Ginsberg’s Howl was for his. It celebrates the lonely and the desperate, the forgotten and ignored, the poor, the working class, and the lucky but lost Americans the author finds.
Review: Wicked Returns and Thrills Its Exuberant Chicago Fans
I’m pretty sure I was the only person in the Nederlander Theatre who had never seen Wicked before. Most audience members were wearing green buttons that said “I’ve seen Wicked ___ Times” and more than a few were in double digits. It was sort of like going to a midnight screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show where everyone shouts the lines along with the actors on screen—but here no one was shouting or throwing objects at the stage. The Wicked audience seemed to anticipate what was coming next and welcomed their favorite moments and performers with applause.
Feature: Michelle Obama’s South Shore Neighborhood Explored in CHF’s Cooler by the Lake Trolley Tour
Last spring, the Chicago Humanities Festival offered a bus tour of Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood, and this September, offered a tour of the nearby South Shore neighborhood. South Shore is a mostly African American community these days, replete with colorful community culture murals, a far cry from the original “No Negros, Jews or Dogs” signs that used to be posted in the area. Originally an annex to 1893’s World’s Columbian Exposition, the area now has horse stables for the Chicago Police Department but is still considered a food desert for humans.
Review: Deadmau5 Reminds Chicago That House Music Is Still Thriving
EDM legend Deadmau5 (also known behind the persona as Joel Zimmerman) packed an eventful night of dancing, insane lighting and some talented supporting DJs all under Aragon Ballroom’s iconic galactic ceiling. The amount of pure excitement I felt walking into the venue Friday night was beyond words. I grew up listening to both Deadmau5 and supporting act NERO; and to finally be able to witness them in the flesh was nothing short of a pure nostalgia trip for me.
Review: Trap Door’s The Ugly One Is a Brilliant and Delirious Take on the Construct of Beauty
I always get to shows early. I consider that to be a virtue and also very helpful in getting the vibe of a place. My early arrival habit paid off really well at the premiere of The Ugly One at Trap Door Theatre. I wandered through the adjoining restaurant–which is a rookie move–but the theater’s sidewalk sign was not put out yet. I walked through a door that looked like a closet and into a tiny lobby. I sat down on a velvet-covered church pew surrounded by candles and posters from previous productions. The lovely sounds of vocal warmups and a chorus of “happy opening night!” was the soundtrack to the vibe. This was going to be a trip and it was.
Review: A Cultural Treasure in Exile, Kyiv City Ballet Triumphs at the Auditorium Theatre
The Kyiv City Ballet was starting a world tour and were stranded in Paris when the Russian invasion began in February. They have not been able to return home. Their artistry and perfection of the craft of ballet carry the banner of Ukrainian culture and arts for the world to see. Their performance here was a point of connection and pride for the many Ukrainian citizens living here in the Chicago area. I was spellbound for 2.5 hours watching and feeling thrilled for the dancers defiantly carrying on traditions and bringing some new dances to Chicago and the world.
Third Coast Review
Chicago, IL
361
Followers
2K+
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT
Third Coast Review is your source for Chicago arts, culture and news. From reviews and previews to recipes, events and breaking news, get it all at Third Coast Review
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0