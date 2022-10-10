Read full article on original website
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Warm and dry before cold front arrives
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to see warm and dry conditions through the end of the workweek as a high pressure system dominates over our area. A cold front is expected to arrive Saturday into Sunday, dropping afternoon highs and producing rain chances this weekend.
Minors climb onto boulder near sun bear enclosure at El Paso Zoo
EL PASO, Texas -- Commenters on FitFam El Paso, a local social media website, posted a photo that they said showed minors entering the sun bear enclosure at the El Paso Zoo Wednesday while animals were feet away; however, the Director of the zoo told ABC-7 that the kids were climbing on a boulder near The post Minors climb onto boulder near sun bear enclosure at El Paso Zoo appeared first on KVIA.
El Perro Grande Tequila hits the shelves in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso community can finally purchase a bottle of El Perro Grande tequila, which has been teased during the summer by the local brand. El Perro Grande has recently hit the shelves within El Paso and can now be purchased exclusively at the following retailers: Barrel House Liquors Bottle […]
Frazier takes Flight: Model planes, a dying hobby
EL PASO, Texas - In a deserted area in NE El Paso, the El Paso Radio Controllers meet every weekend to fly their various model planes. Each plane varies in shape, size, color, material, and level of expertise required to fly them safely and properly. But the men and women in this club are worried The post Frazier takes Flight: Model planes, a dying hobby appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso Winterfest 2022
EL PASO, Texas -- Winterfest 2022 is approaching and this year there have been some upgrades. The City of El Paso states that the ice skating rink will be larger and in a new location. The ice rink will now be made of real ice instead of the synthetic used last year. The ice skating The post El Paso Winterfest 2022 appeared first on KVIA.
Spooky Halloween events taking place in El Paso this month
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is hosting multiple spooky events throughout October to celebrate Halloween. Spooky events are happening all across the sun city this month. Some of these events include ghost tours, events hosted by local libraries, teen-tober, and more. You can find a full list of these events […]
The Worst Kind of Weather In El Paso’s the Kind to Cause Damage
El Paso always knows how to surprise and keep us on our toes. A perfect example is how we have can have nice weather then have it snow in March. If you grew up in El Paso the bipolar weather should not surprise you. But yet, some El Pasoans are willing to test their luck on the icy roads.
El Paso News
Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Expect some rain over the weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Thursday! Expect rain over the weekend!🌺🌺🌺. We are still looking at some chilly weather in the mornings, so grab those jackets and sweaters🧥, but you will most likely take them off in the afternoon, we are warming up to the 80s.
Luckily In El Paso You Can Get Hitched In Two Places at Once
There are some people in El Paso who prefer to mark an important moment in a unique way. For example, some couples in El Paso will do double the hitching in two places and at different times. By that, I am referring to couples who will get hitched in Las...
3 People Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, a motor vehicle accident occurred in El Paso on Tuesday. The crash happened at the 1600 block of N.Ascencion Street at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Las Cruces Airport Appreciation Day Saturday
Las Cruces International Airport (LCIA) will be the site of 2022 Airport Appreciation Day, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. There is no charge to attend. Airport parking is free. The event will include planes, helicopters and drones, said LCIA Administrator Andy Hume, and is “more focused on kids.”
El Paso News
Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Warmer and drier conditions
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Tuesday!🌸🌸🌸 Expect warmer and drier conditions. Still pretty chilly in the mornings, so grab those light jackets and sweaters but you don’t need those umbrellas for today.🌂. Expect a high of 79 degrees!🧥 Rain chances will...
KVIA
Continuous rains worsen roof damage for some renters
EL PASO, Texas– The Borderland has seen a record-breaking eight consecutive days of rain. For some renters, this has caused trouble as they deal with apartment repairs. Don Parker, the renter of a central El Paso apartment complex, said he had had issues with his roof for some time, but with the recent rains, it’s worse.
El Paso News
Roxy’s Monday Forecast: Rainy, chilly start to the week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Monday!☕️ Hope you had a lovely eventful weekend!. Got to see a lot of rain last night so be careful out there in those slick and slippery roads, we are continuing to track some rain for today so bundle up and definitely bring those umbrellas!🧥🌂
Why Beto O’Rourke Spends So Much Time Visiting Colleges
O’Rourke, the Democratic nominee for Texas governor, is betting on turnout among new and infrequent voters.
KVIA
Rollover crash on I-10 East and Brown
EL PASO, Texas --A rollover crash has been reported at I-10 east and Brown on the left lane and shoulder. Three lanes of traffic are blocked. The clearing time is not known at this time. Check the latest conditions here. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7 is committed...
7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend
SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
A Las Vegas Entrepreneur Shows Off a Huge Fancy Home In El Paso
There are some people who sometimes play pretend about winning the lottery. If you've never been rich then you know what kind of pretend I am referring to. Sometimes driving around certain neighborhoods in El Paso sure have you wishing you could win the lottery. For example, cruising in the Upper Valley or even on Piedmont Dr. has some people wishing to own luxurious homes.
23-Year-Old Eric Gomez Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in El Paso on Monday. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
