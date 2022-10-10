ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

93.1 KISS FM

Supposedly You Shouldn’t Go To These 2 Haunted El Paso Locations

It's never a good idea to go somewhere you're not supposed; you never know what you could find or what could happen. If that place is haunted for example, perhaps it's a good idea to think about not going in when it's late at night. Unless you get the right permission & if you're going to do some ghost hunting, be prepared to capture any evidence on camera.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Warm and dry before cold front arrives

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to see warm and dry conditions through the end of the workweek as a high pressure system dominates over our area. A cold front is expected to arrive Saturday into Sunday, dropping afternoon highs and producing rain chances this weekend.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Minors climb onto boulder near sun bear enclosure at El Paso Zoo

EL PASO, Texas -- Commenters on FitFam El Paso, a local social media website, posted a photo that they said showed minors entering the sun bear enclosure at the El Paso Zoo Wednesday while animals were feet away; however, the Director of the zoo told ABC-7 that the kids were climbing on a boulder near The post Minors climb onto boulder near sun bear enclosure at El Paso Zoo appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Perro Grande Tequila hits the shelves in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso community can finally purchase a bottle of El Perro Grande tequila, which has been teased during the summer by the local brand. El Perro Grande has recently hit the shelves within El Paso and can now be purchased exclusively at the following retailers: Barrel House Liquors Bottle […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Frazier takes Flight: Model planes, a dying hobby

EL PASO, Texas - In a deserted area in NE El Paso, the El Paso Radio Controllers meet every weekend to fly their various model planes. Each plane varies in shape, size, color, material, and level of expertise required to fly them safely and properly. But the men and women in this club are worried The post Frazier takes Flight: Model planes, a dying hobby appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Winterfest 2022

EL PASO, Texas -- Winterfest 2022 is approaching and this year there have been some upgrades. The City of El Paso states that the ice skating rink will be larger and in a new location. The ice rink will now be made of real ice instead of the synthetic used last year. The ice skating The post El Paso Winterfest 2022 appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Spooky Halloween events taking place in El Paso this month

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is hosting multiple spooky events throughout October to celebrate Halloween. Spooky events are happening all across the sun city this month. Some of these events include ghost tours, events hosted by local libraries, teen-tober, and more. You can find a full list of these events […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Expect some rain over the weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Thursday! Expect rain over the weekend!🌺🌺🌺. We are still looking at some chilly weather in the mornings, so grab those jackets and sweaters🧥, but you will most likely take them off in the afternoon, we are warming up to the 80s.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Las Cruces Airport Appreciation Day Saturday

Las Cruces International Airport (LCIA) will be the site of 2022 Airport Appreciation Day, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. There is no charge to attend. Airport parking is free. The event will include planes, helicopters and drones, said LCIA Administrator Andy Hume, and is “more focused on kids.”
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Warmer and drier conditions

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Tuesday!🌸🌸🌸 Expect warmer and drier conditions. Still pretty chilly in the mornings, so grab those light jackets and sweaters but you don’t need those umbrellas for today.🌂. Expect a high of 79 degrees!🧥 Rain chances will...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Continuous rains worsen roof damage for some renters

EL PASO, Texas– The Borderland has seen a record-breaking eight consecutive days of rain. For some renters, this has caused trouble as they deal with apartment repairs. Don Parker, the renter of a central El Paso apartment complex, said he had had issues with his roof for some time, but with the recent rains, it’s worse.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Monday Forecast: Rainy, chilly start to the week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Monday!☕️ Hope you had a lovely eventful weekend!. Got to see a lot of rain last night so be careful out there in those slick and slippery roads, we are continuing to track some rain for today so bundle up and definitely bring those umbrellas!🧥🌂
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Rollover crash on I-10 East and Brown

EL PASO, Texas --A rollover crash has been reported at I-10 east and Brown on the left lane and shoulder. Three lanes of traffic are blocked. The clearing time is not known at this time. Check the latest conditions here. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7 is committed...
EL PASO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
SAN ANGELO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

A Las Vegas Entrepreneur Shows Off a Huge Fancy Home In El Paso

There are some people who sometimes play pretend about winning the lottery. If you've never been rich then you know what kind of pretend I am referring to. Sometimes driving around certain neighborhoods in El Paso sure have you wishing you could win the lottery. For example, cruising in the Upper Valley or even on Piedmont Dr. has some people wishing to own luxurious homes.
EL PASO, TX

