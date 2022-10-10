Read full article on original website
ISU volleyball's outlook shifts following retirements, injuries
Illinois State volleyball is currently without four of its original starters, forcing the Redbirds to take an unfamiliar approach while fielding far different lineups than it utilized during its season-opener. Medical retirements from Nicole Lund and Kaitlyn Prondzinski and injuries to Sarah Kushner and Katelyn Lefler have left the team...
ISU's Reyes, Basco take home MVC swimming and diving weekly honors
Illinois State swimming and diving's Eva Reyes and Giulia Basco earned Missouri Valley Conference Diver and Freshman of the Week, respectively, following the team's 218-81 win over McKendree. Reyes picked up right where she left off last season, taking home her fifth MVC Diver of the Week award of her...
Kaitlyn Prondzinski becomes second ISU volleyball player to medically retire this week
Illinois State volleyball's junior outside hitter Kaitlyn Prondzinski has become the team's second player to medically retire this week, the program announced Wednesday. First-year head coach Allie Matters has now lost two of the team's season-opening starters following Nicole Lund's medical retirement announcement Monday. "Injuries are always out of our...
Podcast: ISU sports see up and down week across the board
Your browser does not support the audio element. In this week's episode of Redbird Report, we discuss an up and down week in Redbird sports as football got a big win over Northern Iowa while volleyball continued its skid. After discussing golf and tennis, breaking news about a second medical retirement for the volleyball team comes out.
Illinois Basketball: A big 2025 recruit is visiting the Illini this weekend
Illinois basketball dipped into the Michigan recruiting scene for the class of 2022, and they are eyeing another big Michigan target for 2025. The Illini have yet to land a recruit for the class of 2025 because, well, it is the class of 2025. That is still a long way down the road. But building strong relationships with talented recruits from this class right now is extremely important.
ISU men's golf takes 10th at Purdue Fall Invitational
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After a middle-of-the pack first day, Illinois State men’s golf took home a 10th-place finish at the Purdue Fall Invitational. The Redbirds’ Valentin Peugnet continued his strong run of form this season, finishing 16th overall with a score of 221 on the weekend where he also finished as ISU’s best golfer.
Redbird Arena set to become CEFCU Arena
Redbird Arena, home of Illinois State volleyball, basketball and the Gamma Phi Circus, is set to become CEFCU Arena as part of a corporate sponsorship. Over 10 years, Citizens Equity First Credit Union will be paying $3.1 million to obtain the naming rights "in addition to certain related sponsorship and hospitability opportunities," according to the university.
ISU Board of Trustees to review Redbird Arena renaming Friday
Illinois State University's Board of Trustees is set to review several items of recent conversation at its next quarterly meeting Friday. Some items on the agenda include the authorization of a possible $15 million project to renovate and modernize the Watterson Towers elevators, and renaming Redbird Arena. The meeting will...
Braico: The best and worst bathrooms on ISU's campus
In all the craziness that occurred during 2020, one of the last things people expected was a toilet paper shortage. Suddenly, something most people had taken for granted all their lives — the ability to use the bathroom — was thrown into jeopardy. This produced a newfound appreciation...
ISU partners with UNITE to improve corporate relationships, engagement
UNITE, a consulting, training and technology company, is partnering with Illinois State University to aid in streamlining the university’s corporate engagements. The company was founded by Chris Svec and Christy Bertolo who developed the technological tools for UNITE while working at Ohio State University between 2017 and 2021. Svec...
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you are looking for new nice places where you can go out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving truly delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
ISU to test 'ISU Emergency Alerts' Thursday afternoon
Illinois State University will be testing its "ISU Emergency Alerts" at 2:05 p.m. Thursday. The following message will be sent out to students, faculty, staff, family members and anyone else registered for the alerts:. What will be said in ISU Emergency Alerts' test message:. Subject line: TEST- ISU Emergency Alert.
ISU discusses possibility of adding sports communication major to School of Communication
The rumors surrounding a potential sports communication major are no longer just talk. School of Communication Director Dr. Stephen Hunt said a sports communication major might be available for Illinois State University students in future semesters. “Everything is still very preliminary, but our school, curriculum advising staff and others have...
Semi crashes into house in central Illinois
CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — A semi-truck driver drove off the side of the road and hit a power line and a house Tuesday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., Illinois state troopers responded to a call of a semi crashing into a house. State Police said the semi went off the roadway and, for unknown reasons, […]
Could an early season hard freeze be on the way for Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The first widespread freeze of the season occurred across Central Illinois this past weekend as many areas saw their thermometers drop to 32°, though Peoria managed to stay a few degrees warmer. Now, a series of cold fronts are bringing even cooler temperatures to the area and could leave the area with an early season hard freeze early next week.
State Police: Crash closes Route 105
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police report a crash has closed part of State Route 105 in Macon County on Thursday morning. The crash happened on Illinois Route 105 between Decatur and Cerro Gordo. Illinois Route 105 is also known as East Williams Street in Decatur. State Police report that the highway is closed […]
Top 10 restaurants to try in the Bloomington-Normal area
Looking to switch up your go-to restaurant or want to try something new? The restaurants of Bloomington-Normal offer a variety of delicious cuisines you are bound to enjoy. Its atmosphere, food quality and presentation bring Harmony Korean BBQ in at first place. The cuisine includes a variety of meats and vegetables. Guests have the option to grill their own food to their liking right at the table.
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Bloomington Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts will be hosting “Classic Cars & Candy Bars” from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday at Miller Park. Halloween goodie bags will be available upon...
Extended fall break isn’t for everyone in Peoria Public Schools
PEORIA, Ill. — While most students in Peoria are enjoying an extended fall break, there are still hundreds who require services provided at local school facilities. Peoria Public Schools District 150 Superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat says around 700 students initially signed up for the district’s ongoing fall intercession program, which is a way to serve students in need while other teachers and students go on break for two weeks as part of the newer modified school calendar.
Baby born in car off Veterans Parkway in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chelsea and Seth Connor of Bartonville thought they had a few more days to welcome their fourth child, but baby Zane had other plans. Chelsea’s due date was Oct. 19, but she gave birth nine days early in their car. They pulled off to the side of the road at Veterans Parkway while on their way to the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.
