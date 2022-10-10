The Sacramento Unified School District announced that it will be making Narcan available at local schools to address the drug epidemic. We are reaching out to our SCUSD community with an important public health message about the dangers of opioid use impacting our community. Sacramento County has experienced 174 deaths due to opioid overdose in 2021, impacting children as young as 15 and older. The California Department of Public Health recently released an alert about a new trend called “Rainbow Fentanyl,” (an extremely potent and dangerous synthetic opioid), which is found in pills, powders and blocks in a variety of bright colors, shapes and sizes resembling sidewalk chalk or candy. Fentanyl continues to be a major contributor to drug overdoses in California, including among youth.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO