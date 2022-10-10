Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: Sacramento KingsAdrian HolmanSacramento, CA
The Evil grandma serial killer that almost got away.Rooted ExpeditionsSacramento, CA
DNA Helped Solve Cold Case Murder of Robin Brooks After 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Family of Sacramento man killed by sheriff deputy calls for accountabilityRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Lynda and Stewart Resnick Pledge $50M to UC Davis for Sustainability Research
The University of California, Davis, today announced that philanthropists Lynda and Stewart Resnick, co-owners of The Wonderful Company, have pledged the largest gift ever to the university by individual donors. The $50 million pledge will support the school’s longstanding commitment to address today’s most pressing challenges in agriculture and environmental sustainability.
Students at elementary school in Sacramento hospitalized after smelling odor
SACRAMENTO - Hazmat workers are investigating an unknown chemical odor at a school in Sacramento that sent some students to the hospital.The incident happened at Ethel Philips Elementary School, which is at 2930 21st Ave., according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Students and staff smelled an odor they described as "chemically". Soon after, 10 students with "minor complaints" were transported to the hospital. The condition of the students is not worsening, the fire department says. Hazmat crews are at the school working to identify the source of the odor. This is a developing story.
Faculty, Staff Honored as Good Stewards
UC Davis last week presented its annual Faculty and Staff Stewardship Awards, honoring three individuals considered exceptionally dedicated to building the strong relationships that are critical to the university’s fundraising efforts. This year’s recipients are recognized as leaders in a variety of fields on the Davis and Sacramento campuses:...
City of Folsom announces two new water rebate programs
FOLSOM, Calif. — The city of Folsom launched two new programs designed to reduce water use among residents -- the “Cash for Grass” rebate program and a smart home water monitoring system rebate. Folsom is under a Stage 3 water conservation warning and water customers are required...
LAURELS: Harris Lewin Receives Lowell Thomas Award
Paul Rhode, alumnus, College of Letters and Science. The international Explorers Club recently honored UC Davis’ Harris Lewin for his work with the Earth BioGenome Project, presenting him with a Lowell Thomas Award, named after the famed explorer and broadcast journalist. The club, which has provided financial backing to...
Sacramento City Unified School District to make Narcan available at city schools
The Sacramento Unified School District announced that it will be making Narcan available at local schools to address the drug epidemic. We are reaching out to our SCUSD community with an important public health message about the dangers of opioid use impacting our community. Sacramento County has experienced 174 deaths due to opioid overdose in 2021, impacting children as young as 15 and older. The California Department of Public Health recently released an alert about a new trend called “Rainbow Fentanyl,” (an extremely potent and dangerous synthetic opioid), which is found in pills, powders and blocks in a variety of bright colors, shapes and sizes resembling sidewalk chalk or candy. Fentanyl continues to be a major contributor to drug overdoses in California, including among youth.
UC Davis Chancellor May Condemns Antisemitic Graffiti Found in Residence Halls
Chancellor Gary S. May released the following statement today (Oct. 13):. Today, swastika drawings were found in Alder Hall, a residence hall for first-year students. The incident was reported to the Harassment and Discrimination Assistance and Prevention Program (HDAPP) and the UC Davis Police Department, and the graffiti was immediately removed.
TLC Gets Final Tenants and a Celebration
The people who helped create UC Davis’ first general assignment classroom building in more than 50 years came together on Oct. 4 to celebrate the gleaming new space, including its newest tenants. “The Teaching and Learning Complex marks a new era for learning at UC Davis,” Chancellor Gary S....
6 Named Public Scholarship Faculty Fellows for 2022-23
The Office of Public Scholarship and Engagement announced its third class of Public Scholarship Faculty Fellows, continuing a program begun in 2020 to acknowledge and reward exemplary individuals who are working toward specific public scholarship goals or outcomes. “I am excited to grow the number of scholars who are building...
This is California’s safest city, and it’s in the Bay Area
Safety is a key factor for many people when it comes to choosing a place to live, and according to a new study from Wallet Hub, a city in the Bay Area is one of the safest in the nation.
Hemmed In And Shut Out
To most, Coko Marie’s apartment complex looks fairly mundane. Litter dots the green spaces and things are a bit rundown. To Marie, the apartment is nearly a miracle. The single mother of four, with another child on the way, lives in an affordable housing complex in Sacramento. Just months ago, the family lived in a one-bedroom unit at a different complex.
Why is sod being planted during a drought? | Why Guy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Today's Why Guy question from Rebecca Allen on Facebook: "Why is so much sod being planted during a drought? I know of a local sod company that just installed sod the size of a football field at a private home." There isn't a law against people...
Fall, where are you? The pattern keeping Northern California feeling like summertime
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — While 100 degree days are almost certainly over until next year, it still feels like summertime for most of Northern California. By Oct. 14, Sacramento's average high is 80 degrees, marking the last day of the year with the average high of 80 degrees or higher. The forecast high is 87 on the 14th, which has been the story of early fall as highs have been sitting much above average.
90% of Black parents in the Sacramento region report uncertainty around child-care access
Rayna Jones from Oak Park found herself pregnant at a young age. She had already been privy to life’s challenges, including an abusive partner. But when she was 21, she was confronted with another reality: raising a child on her own. “It’s just kind of hard being a single...
Granite Bay High School Site Council approves list of controversial materials
GRANITE BAY, Calif. (KTXL) — After an intense public debate in the Granite Bay High School cafeteria, the school’s site council approved a list of controversial materials for use in classrooms. Ultimately, the Granite Bay Site Council said they want to leave the power in the teachers’ hands when it comes to discussing these books, […]
36-Year-Old Anthony Estrada Arrested In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Placerville (Placerville, CA)
The Placerville Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Friday. The officials stated that two vehicles crashed near Bedford [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Health officials issue warning over wastewater fumes in Crockett
CROCKETT - Contra Costa Health Services continues to advise Crockett residents to protect their health due to elevated levels of hydrogen sulfide coming from the Crockett Wastewater Treatment Plant.Air monitoring data on Monday and Tuesday from the county's Hazardous Materials Program show concentrations of the chemical that can cause headaches, nausea and irritated eyes over long periods.County health officials said in a statement Wednesday they haven't detected levels of hydrogen sulfide in Crockett's air that would be considered immediately dangerous to public health.The threshold at which hydrogen sulfide in the air may cause symptoms is .03 parts per million (ppm)....
Kennedy High School student attacked by group of adults and kids inside a classroom
SACRAMENTO — A Kennedy High School student was attacked in a classroom by a group of people who entered the campus.School officials say that a group of students who are not Kennedy students, some of them adults, entered the campus around 2:30 p.m. without permission.Two group members went inside a classroom and started attacking a female student with pepper spray.The victim was given medical treatment, and the pepper spray injured a staff member who was trying to break up the fight.Staff was able to hold two group members until the police arrived. Officers are still searching for other suspects.
School District continues to investigate racist locker room incident at Vista del Lago
Folsom Cordova Unified School District administrators, along with Del Campo High School officials and parents, want to know who wrote hateful racial remarks and scattered football players’ belongings in the visiting team’s locker room at Vista del Lago last Friday night. During the varsity football game’s second half...
Amazon Fresh in Elk Grove begins hiring process
ELK GROVE, Calif. — An Amazon spokesperson confirmed that the company will be opening an Amazon Fresh grocery store in Elk Grove, however, details about the store are still few and far between. An opening date for the future store is still to be determined. Back in April, the...
