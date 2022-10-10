Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Members of a California Family, including an 8-month-old girl, were Found Dead in a Rural AreaShams
California Family of Four Tragically Found After Kidnapping at GunpointZack LoveMerced, CA
Merced Councilmember wants AG Bonta’s help with Merced PD internal investigationsRobert J HansenMerced, CA
Merced police officer draws gun and chases man standing in his front yardRobert J HansenMerced, CA
Related
‘NOT GUILTY’: Merced family homicide suspect enters plea
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man authorities believe to be responsible for the death of four family members, Jesus Manuel Salgado, appeared in court Thursday morning. Investigators say Salgado had kidnapped eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her mother and father, Jasleen Kaur and Jasdeep Singh, and her uncle, Amandeep Singh, from the family’s trucking business near […]
Merced Kidnapping: Suspect Jesus Salgado pleads not guilty; family funeral being held Saturday
On Thursday, accused murderer Jesus Salgado plead not guilty to all his charges. Relatives also announced 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasdeep Singh and Jasleen Kaur, and her uncle, Amandeep Singh will be laid to rest on Saturday in Turlock.
Madera Police Officer borrows bike to stop suspects
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say a Madera Police Officer chased down multiple suspects while riding a bike Monday. According to police, Officer Gaona responded to a call that multiple people were trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a local business. Before the police arrived the suspects ran according to officials. Authorities say […]
DOJ: Merced man pleads guilty to making bombs
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man pleaded guilty to manufacturing 10 bombs and destroying residential properties, according to the United States Department of Justice. Officials say 53-year-old Wes Parker McDaniel of Merced pleaded guilty on October 11 to manufacturing destructive devices and maliciously destroying two residential rental properties in Merced by means of explosive materials. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GV Wire
Merced Man Who Blew up Two Rentals With Homemade Bombs Pleads Guilty
Wes Parker McDaniel, 53, of Merced, pleaded guilty Tuesday to making destructive devices and maliciously destroying two rental properties in Merced with explosives, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said in a news release. According to court documents, McDaniel made 10 destructive devices or bombs from illegal fireworks that he had...
DOJ: Fresno man sentenced for planning to sell fentanyl while in jail
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man has been sentenced to prison time for planning to sell fentanyl pills while he was in jail, according to the United States Department of Justice. On Tuesday, officials announced that 27-year-old Mario Garcia was sentenced to over 12 years in prison for conspiring to distribute over 40 grams […]
Merced kidnapping: Charges filed against Jesus Salgado, accused of the kidnapping, murder of family
Charges were filed Monday against the two brothers arrested in the kidnapping and murder of a Merced family.
crimevoice.com
Fresno Police: Suspect Arrested in Fatal East Iowa Avenue Shooting
Above: Erick Castrejon-Aceves booking photo | Photos courtesy of Fresno PD. Fresno police have arrested a suspect in connection to a recent fatal shooting on East Iowa Avenue. Police responded to the area on the afternoon of Thursday, September 29, after the ShotSpotter system reported gunfire. There they found 44-year-old Jose Guadalupe Lopez-Palomar unresponsive and suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was quickly transported to an area medical center for emergency surgery, but ultimately passed away, police said.
RELATED PEOPLE
4th suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Merced parking structure, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fourth suspect has been arrested in a shooting at a parking structure that left one teen dead over the weekend, according to the Merced Police Department. Officials said a 17-year-old teen was arrested Monday after he went to the police station to talk to detectives about his involvement in the […]
WATCH: 2 wanted after 7-Eleven robbery in Tarpey Village, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of suspects are wanted by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office after deputies say they robbed a 7-Eleven store in Tarpey Village, Fresno County, on Sept. 19. Officials say two unidentified men robbed the store on Clovis Avenue and Ashlan Avenue at around 5:00 p.m. Investigators added that the suspect […]
Madera Police witness alleged DUI driver
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department says they responded to nearly 500 calls for service over the weekend, including several enforcement stops. Madera Police say a 27-year-old driver nearly caused a traffic collision. The department says an officer who was in the area witnessed the alleged DUI driver hit a curb and stopped him. Officers say many enforcement […]
Police need help identifying Fresno robbery suspects
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is asking the public’s help in identifying two young men suspected of robbery in Fresno.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elderly woman hit by car in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An elderly woman is now recovering after she was hit by a car near Fresno High School, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say on Wednesday evening around 5:30 p.m. a woman in her 70s was using the crosswalk on Mckinley and Echo with her dog when a driver hit […]
20-year-old woman killed in Madera County crash, CHP says
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 20-year-old woman was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Madera County, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says, around 2:45 a.m. the woman was driving east on Avenue 12 west of Road 30. According to officials, she was driving at an unknown high rate of speed […]
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Vigil for slain Merced family, Family Dollar employee shot during robbery, explaining Prop 30
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
1 hospitalized after drive-by shooting near Downtown Fresno, CHP says
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot after a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning near Downtown Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says the man was shot once in the upper part of his body around 6:40 a.m. near Fresno Street and Highway 99. The victim was talking and was transported to a […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injured Patient Life Flighted Out After Traffic Accident Near Fresno
Two-Vehicle Collision at Dunlap Road Intersection Causes Serious Injury. A traffic accident at Kings Canyon Joint Unified caused serious injuries after two vehicles collided on October 11. The crash occurred at Dunlap and Hopewell roads around 3:09 p.m. After California Highway Patrol (CHP) as well as emergency responders arrived at the accident scene, the roadway was shut down to allow a Life Flight plane to land and pick up the patient for transport to a hospital.
centralvalleytv.net
Pedestrian Killed in Turlock Vehicle Collision
TURLOCK – A pedestrian was killed during a collision involving a motor vehicle Tuesday afternoon, closing down a busy roadway. The collision happened at about 3:45pm on Fulkerth Road west of North Tully Road. Traffic was impacted while officers investigated the collision. Westbound Fulkerth Road between Tully Road and Countryside Drive.
15-year-old Hoover High School student hit by car has died, family confirms
A Hoover High student who was previously hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a car in front of the school has died, his family confirmed to Action News.
GV Wire
State AG Bonta Tells Fresno to Halt Southwest Industrial Rezone
State Attorney General Rob Bonta told Fresno officials to halt their plans to rezone an industrial site in a southwest neighborhood because of concerns about negative environmental effects on a marginalized community. “Southwest Fresno contains some of the most over-burdened and under-invested environmental justice communities in all of California,” Bonta...
Comments / 0