Merced, CA

YourCentralValley.com

‘NOT GUILTY’: Merced family homicide suspect enters plea

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man authorities believe to be responsible for the death of four family members, Jesus Manuel Salgado, appeared in court Thursday morning. Investigators say Salgado had kidnapped eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her mother and father, Jasleen Kaur and Jasdeep Singh, and her uncle, Amandeep Singh, from the family’s trucking business near […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera Police Officer borrows bike to stop suspects

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say a Madera Police Officer chased down multiple suspects while riding a bike Monday. According to police, Officer Gaona responded to a call that multiple people were trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a local business. Before the police arrived the suspects ran according to officials. Authorities say […]
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Merced man pleads guilty to making bombs

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man pleaded guilty to manufacturing 10 bombs and destroying residential properties, according to the United States Department of Justice. Officials say 53-year-old Wes Parker McDaniel of Merced pleaded guilty on October 11 to manufacturing destructive devices and maliciously destroying two residential rental properties in Merced by means of explosive materials. […]
MERCED, CA
GV Wire

Merced Man Who Blew up Two Rentals With Homemade Bombs Pleads Guilty

Wes Parker McDaniel, 53, of Merced, pleaded guilty Tuesday to making destructive devices and maliciously destroying two rental properties in Merced with explosives, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said in a news release. According to court documents, McDaniel made 10 destructive devices or bombs from illegal fireworks that he had...
MERCED, CA
crimevoice.com

Fresno Police: Suspect Arrested in Fatal East Iowa Avenue Shooting

Above: Erick Castrejon-Aceves booking photo | Photos courtesy of Fresno PD. Fresno police have arrested a suspect in connection to a recent fatal shooting on East Iowa Avenue. Police responded to the area on the afternoon of Thursday, September 29, after the ShotSpotter system reported gunfire. There they found 44-year-old Jose Guadalupe Lopez-Palomar unresponsive and suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was quickly transported to an area medical center for emergency surgery, but ultimately passed away, police said.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera Police witness alleged DUI driver

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)  – The Madera Police Department says they responded to nearly 500 calls for service over the weekend, including several enforcement stops. Madera Police say a 27-year-old driver nearly caused a traffic collision. The department says an officer who was in the area witnessed the alleged DUI driver hit a curb and stopped him. Officers say many enforcement […]
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Elderly woman hit by car in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An elderly woman is now recovering after she was hit by a car near Fresno High School, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say on Wednesday evening around 5:30 p.m. a woman in her 70s was using the crosswalk on Mckinley and Echo with her dog when a driver hit […]
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injured Patient Life Flighted Out After Traffic Accident Near Fresno

Two-Vehicle Collision at Dunlap Road Intersection Causes Serious Injury. A traffic accident at Kings Canyon Joint Unified caused serious injuries after two vehicles collided on October 11. The crash occurred at Dunlap and Hopewell roads around 3:09 p.m. After California Highway Patrol (CHP) as well as emergency responders arrived at the accident scene, the roadway was shut down to allow a Life Flight plane to land and pick up the patient for transport to a hospital.
FRESNO, CA
centralvalleytv.net

Pedestrian Killed in Turlock Vehicle Collision

TURLOCK – A pedestrian was killed during a collision involving a motor vehicle Tuesday afternoon, closing down a busy roadway. The collision happened at about 3:45pm on Fulkerth Road west of North Tully Road. Traffic was impacted while officers investigated the collision. Westbound Fulkerth Road between Tully Road and Countryside Drive.
TURLOCK, CA
GV Wire

State AG Bonta Tells Fresno to Halt Southwest Industrial Rezone

State Attorney General Rob Bonta told Fresno officials to halt their plans to rezone an industrial site in a southwest neighborhood because of concerns about negative environmental effects on a marginalized community. “Southwest Fresno contains some of the most over-burdened and under-invested environmental justice communities in all of California,” Bonta...
FRESNO, CA

