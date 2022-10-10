ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samson, AL

wdhn.com

Runaway teen found, DPD

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Jada Butler, 16, of Dothan has been found after being reported as a runaway on October 11. According to DPD, she was found within Dothan City limits. Butler had not been heard from by friends since October 10 and was last seen by her mother on October 8, at her residence.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan father admits he killed his newborn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man pleaded guilty this morning to killing his infant son and received a 20-year prison sentence. Rolando Castillo faced life in prison without parole had he been convicted of Capital Murder, the charge of which he had been accused before the plea agreement. Dothan police...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

JCSO: Mother arrested for child neglect

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A mother of a three-month-old child has been arrested and charged with child neglect. On Wednesday, September 28th, investigators were made aware of a medical exam on a three-month-old child that resulted in abuse findings. The child was extremely underweight and had bruising on the body.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

New autism therapy clinic opens to relieve ongoing wait times

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Kelli Beck has been a board-certified behavior analyst for two years and sooner than expected she opened her own business — Beck Behavior Therapy on the west side of Dothan to provide quick therapy for children diagnosed with autism. “Really saw the need in...
DOTHAN, AL
waltonso.org

PATH AND PURPOSE; DISCOVERING A NEW LIFE AFTER INCARCERATION

The Walton County Jail graduates 32 inmates from a new program aimed at breaking the cycle of drugs and violence. The Residential Substance Abuse Treatment program is a 90-day program which utilizes a multitude of holistic treatments to combat drug addiction and trauma. The Walton County Jail now offers psychoeducational groups designed to educate inmates on substance abuse and related behaviors and consequences.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Suspect shot near Sneads

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A suspect is injured after a shooting near Sneads, according to officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told officers responded to an incident near Sneads Thursday morning, and during the course of the investigation, shots were fired by law enforcement. Officials...
SNEADS, FL
oppnewsonline.com

OPD investigates two Tuesday morning deaths

On Tuesday morning around 9:06 am, the Opp Police Department received a call to do a welfare check at a residence in the 300 Block of Bryant Circle. When officers arrived at the residence, they couldn’t get anyone to come to the door. Forced entry was made and officers discovered two deceased males in a bedroom.
OPP, AL
wdhn.com

Two bodies found inside an Opp home

OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—An active investigation is underway after two older men were found dead inside the master bedroom of a home in opp. Autopsies will be done to determine what killed them, but WDHN’s Mike Gurspan says authorities do not believe someone went into the home and killed them.
OPP, AL
wtvy.com

Mom vows justice in son’s death as police hunt final suspect

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One year after apparent intruders killed a Dothan man, his mother vows to continue her pursuit of justice. “He was a good boy,” Lerwanna McClinden recalled of her 20-year-old son, Sincere Tyson. On October 9, 2021, Tyson attended his niece’s birthday party, then scrubbed a...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

niceville.com

Crestview man charged with dealing drugs following search

CRESTVIEW, Fla. — More than 500 grams of methamphetamine was among the narcotics allegedly found at a home in Crestview following the execution of a search warrant, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), a Crestview man on felony probation...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WRBL News 3

Shooting victim’s family at Alabama Wal-Mart speaks out

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The family of Richard Matthew Smith is searching for more answers regarding their loved one being killed inside Enterprise Walmart Wednesday night. It’s been a miserable two days for Natalie Stanfield and her family as this scene keeps popping up in their heads-when her brother-in-law was killed. “It’s a lot to […]
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Geneva drug store burglary, GPD

GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)— Geneva Police are requesting help identifying and finding a suspect wanted for a drugstore burglary. On Wednesday, October 12, Geneva Police responded to a commercial burglary at Gilstrap Drugs in Geneva. When employees of Gilstrap arrived, they discovered the front door had been forced open and...
GENEVA, AL
wdhn.com

Family of man killed in Enterprise Walmart looking for more answers

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The family of Richard Matthew Smith is searching for more answers in regards to their loved one being killed inside Enterprise Walmart Wednesday night. Its been a miserable two days for Natalie Stanfield and her family as this scene keeps popping up in their heads...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Houston County approves new sanitation policy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Commission has approved its updated sanitation policy. Last month, the commission voted to increase the sanitation fee by five dollars and enhance services like adding another crew. Now with the policy updated, customers will see some trash piles picked up from the...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Victim identified in Alabama Walmart shooting

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A victim has been identified in a deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting that occurred late Wednesday evening. The victim has been identified as Richard Matthew Smith, 43, of New Brockton. Smith was shot multiple times. According to EPD, an argument started in the parking lot between two people. The situation became deadly […]
NEW BROCKTON, AL
wdhn.com

Hartford makes way for a new hope in an old building

HARTFORD, Ala (WDHN)—After years of being decommissioned, the 70-year-old Hartford Armory may be getting a new life. In September, the Hartford City Council agreed to pay $60,000 for the old National Guard Armory and the property it’s located on. The armory is located at the intersection of State...
HARTFORD, AL
wdhn.com

Hispanic business owners find success in the Wiregrass

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — When Juliana Bolivar moved from Pennsylvania to southeast Alabama, she didn’t expect to use her Spanish often, but after she started as the Director and Lead Business Advisor at the Small Business Development Center at Troy University she found there was a need after all.
TROY, AL

