wdhn.com
Runaway teen found, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Jada Butler, 16, of Dothan has been found after being reported as a runaway on October 11. According to DPD, she was found within Dothan City limits. Butler had not been heard from by friends since October 10 and was last seen by her mother on October 8, at her residence.
Alabama father pleads guilty to his son’s untimely death; grandmother speaks out
UPDATE: DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — After nearly four years behind bars, Rolando Castillo Jr. has been given a 20-year sentence after confessing in a Houston County courtroom Tuesday morning he murdered his three-month-old son Desmond Karl Castillo. Karen Nolen, the grandmother of Desmond Castillo believes the sentencing for her grandson is a little lenient for […]
wtvy.com
Dothan father admits he killed his newborn
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man pleaded guilty this morning to killing his infant son and received a 20-year prison sentence. Rolando Castillo faced life in prison without parole had he been convicted of Capital Murder, the charge of which he had been accused before the plea agreement. Dothan police...
wdhn.com
JCSO: Mother arrested for child neglect
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A mother of a three-month-old child has been arrested and charged with child neglect. On Wednesday, September 28th, investigators were made aware of a medical exam on a three-month-old child that resulted in abuse findings. The child was extremely underweight and had bruising on the body.
wdhn.com
New autism therapy clinic opens to relieve ongoing wait times
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Kelli Beck has been a board-certified behavior analyst for two years and sooner than expected she opened her own business — Beck Behavior Therapy on the west side of Dothan to provide quick therapy for children diagnosed with autism. “Really saw the need in...
waltonso.org
PATH AND PURPOSE; DISCOVERING A NEW LIFE AFTER INCARCERATION
The Walton County Jail graduates 32 inmates from a new program aimed at breaking the cycle of drugs and violence. The Residential Substance Abuse Treatment program is a 90-day program which utilizes a multitude of holistic treatments to combat drug addiction and trauma. The Walton County Jail now offers psychoeducational groups designed to educate inmates on substance abuse and related behaviors and consequences.
WJHG-TV
Suspect shot near Sneads
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A suspect is injured after a shooting near Sneads, according to officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told officers responded to an incident near Sneads Thursday morning, and during the course of the investigation, shots were fired by law enforcement. Officials...
Investigator says racial slur led to murder of south Alabama businessman
The businessman was at a college football watch party when the alleged incident happened.
oppnewsonline.com
OPD investigates two Tuesday morning deaths
On Tuesday morning around 9:06 am, the Opp Police Department received a call to do a welfare check at a residence in the 300 Block of Bryant Circle. When officers arrived at the residence, they couldn’t get anyone to come to the door. Forced entry was made and officers discovered two deceased males in a bedroom.
wdhn.com
wtvy.com
Mom vows justice in son’s death as police hunt final suspect
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One year after apparent intruders killed a Dothan man, his mother vows to continue her pursuit of justice. “He was a good boy,” Lerwanna McClinden recalled of her 20-year-old son, Sincere Tyson. On October 9, 2021, Tyson attended his niece’s birthday party, then scrubbed a...
wdhn.com
niceville.com
Crestview man charged with dealing drugs following search
CRESTVIEW, Fla. — More than 500 grams of methamphetamine was among the narcotics allegedly found at a home in Crestview following the execution of a search warrant, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), a Crestview man on felony probation...
wdhn.com
Geneva drug store burglary, GPD
GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)— Geneva Police are requesting help identifying and finding a suspect wanted for a drugstore burglary. On Wednesday, October 12, Geneva Police responded to a commercial burglary at Gilstrap Drugs in Geneva. When employees of Gilstrap arrived, they discovered the front door had been forced open and...
wdhn.com
wdhn.com
Houston County approves new sanitation policy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Commission has approved its updated sanitation policy. Last month, the commission voted to increase the sanitation fee by five dollars and enhance services like adding another crew. Now with the policy updated, customers will see some trash piles picked up from the...
UPDATE: Victim identified in Alabama Walmart shooting
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A victim has been identified in a deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting that occurred late Wednesday evening. The victim has been identified as Richard Matthew Smith, 43, of New Brockton. Smith was shot multiple times. According to EPD, an argument started in the parking lot between two people. The situation became deadly […]
wdhn.com
Hartford makes way for a new hope in an old building
HARTFORD, Ala (WDHN)—After years of being decommissioned, the 70-year-old Hartford Armory may be getting a new life. In September, the Hartford City Council agreed to pay $60,000 for the old National Guard Armory and the property it’s located on. The armory is located at the intersection of State...
wdhn.com
Hispanic business owners find success in the Wiregrass
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — When Juliana Bolivar moved from Pennsylvania to southeast Alabama, she didn’t expect to use her Spanish often, but after she started as the Director and Lead Business Advisor at the Small Business Development Center at Troy University she found there was a need after all.
