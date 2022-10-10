ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

valleynewslive.com

‘It frightens students, it frightens teachers, families and the entire community’: Educators react after active shooter hoax impacts North Dakota schools

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - All across the area, many school districts went into lockdown after receiving calls about an active shooter situation. In Grand Forks, Red River High School was targeted in what law enforcement has called it a hoax and labeled it as ‘swatting’. “It’s...
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Police: North Dakota, Minnesota schools target of threating phone calls

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several North Dakota schools, as well as at least one Minnesota high school have found themselves the targets of threatening phone calls Thursday, and police are investigating. Grand Forks Police responded to Red River High School after dispatchers received a call of an...
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

Classes resume at Red River after lockdown

Red River students were forced into a lockdown after a caller reported an active shooter at the Grand Forks high school this morning (Thursday). A large law enforcement presence responded to the south side school after the call came in to police dispatch around 10:30 a.m. Police Lt. Andy Stein says officers went room by room before giving the all clear sign less than an hour later. “Officers worked with school officials and get the building cleared…it does appear to be a hoax at this time.”
GRAND FORKS, ND
Grand Forks, ND
valleynewslive.com

Girl hit by car in Grand Forks neighborhood

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks girl is recovering tonight after being hit by a car. It happened at 4 PM in the area of 40 Ave S and South 20 St. Police say the girl was crossing the street using the crosswalk when she was struck by a vehicle travelling Westbound on 40 Ave S. The driver of the vehicle was issued a citation for failure to yield to a pedestrian. The girl’s injuries are said to be minor and non-life-threatening injuries.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

NDHP identifies victims of accidents in Pembina, Rolette Counties

Authorities have identified a Drayton (ND) man who died in a Wednesday morning crash in Pembina County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Kyle Watts was driving a pickup that collided with a sugar beet truck on County Road 3 shortly before 4:30 AM. Watts was ejected from the...
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Two killed in Grand Forks crash

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were killed and another was injured in a crash, Monday, in Grand Forks. Grand Forks Police say it happened near 27th Ave N and N 69th St, just before 4 PM. Their preliminary investigation shows a van was heading East on...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kvrr.com

Student’s guardian reports two guns missing from Grand Forks home

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – Grand Forks Police say they were notified by Schroeder Middle School administrators that a guardian of a student had reported weapons missing from their home. Officers responded and found that two handguns were missing from the home. The guns were located at another residence...
GRAND FORKS, ND
Kevin Cramer
John Hoeven
KNOX News Radio

GF School Board: budgets and enrollment

The Grand Forks School Board gave final approval to a 2022-23 operating budget last night. The $119.8 million dollar spending plan holds the mill levy steady. Business Manager Brandon Baumbach says the district is on a path to grow the budget reserve back towards a more acceptable level of 15% by 2026.
GRAND FORKS, ND
#Uas#Uas Summit#Operations#Uas Magazine
KNOX News Radio

Police identify 2 who died in crash west of GF

Police have identified two people who died in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon west of Grand Forks. According to the G-F-P-D, the driver of an eastbound van, 69-year-old Steven Rowe, and a passenger, 69-year-old Constance Rowe, both of Grand Forks, were killed when their vehicle was struck by a northbound truck. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
GRAND FORKS, ND

