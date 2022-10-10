Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
Republican Karoline Leavitt answers voter questions on economy, legitimacy of presidency on social media
The Republican nominee in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District answered voter questions during a live event Wednesday. Karoline Leavitt answered questions live on WMUR's social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, at 1 p.m. Wednesday. In this online forum, the economy was a big topic. One viewer asked about...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc hosts town hall to answer voter questions
Republican candidate Don Bolduc hosted one of his several town hall events Wednesday night as he continues to make his push for a U.S. Senate seat, hoping to eventually defeat Democratic incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan in the race. From child care to social security, there was a mixed bag of...
WMUR.com
'Women for Bolduc' coalition launches as Democrats continue attacks on abortion stance
CONCORD, N.H. — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc is launching a women's coalition as Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan continues to attack him over his comments on abortion. Republican female lawmakers defended Bolduc on Tuesday, saying his stance on abortion is being misrepresented, but Hassan said she's just...
WMUR.com
US Treasury investigating whether Florida improperly used COVID-19 relief funds to fly migrants to Martha’s Vineyard
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Treasury Department is launching an investigation into flights that carried dozens of migrants to Martha's Vineyard. Officials are looking into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's use of COVID-19 funds to transport those migrants from Texas. >> Gov. Sununu endorses DeSantis’ migrant flights. Massachusetts Sen. Ed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont hospitalized after ‘not feeling well’
U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont was hospitalized as a precaution on Thursday after the 82-year-old was “not feeling well,” his office said in a statement. Leahy fell ill at his home in McLean, Virginia, The Associated Press reported. He was taken to a Washington-area hospital for tests and was expected to remain overnight, according to the news organization.
WMUR.com
Biden administration previews student loan forgiveness website
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Tuesday offered a preview ofthe student loan forgiveness website, which it described as "short and simple" ahead of its launch expected later this month. In August, President Joe Biden announced his decision to cancel up to $10,000 in student loan debt for individuals...
WMUR.com
What to expect for the Jan. 6 committee's last hearing
The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will treat its Thursday hearing as a closing argument ahead of the November midterms, which will seek to hammer home that former President Donald Trump remains a clear and present danger to democracy, particularly in the context of the upcoming 2024 presidential election, multiple sources told CNN.
WMUR.com
Ukraine's Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones
KYIV, UKRAINE — Ukraine’s capital region was struck by Iranian-made kamikaze drones early Thursday morning, sending rescue workers rushing to the scene as residents awoke to air raid sirens for the fourth morning in a row following Russia’s massive, deadly assault across the country on Monday. Related...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Joy and worry for Venezuelans as US shuts land border
Jose was reunited with his wife and four-year-old child in the United States minutes after Washington shut its southern border to Venezuelans. After reuniting with his wife and young child, he thought things were finally coming together, with his 22-year-old son setting off from Caracas to join him.
‘We all saw it’: anti-Xi Jinping protest electrifies Chinese internet
Chinese authorities have strictly censored discussion of a rare protest in Beijing on Thursday that saw large banners unfurled on a flyover calling for boycotts and the removal of Xi Jinping, just days before China’s most important event of its five-year political cycle. Photos and videos of the protest...
Ukraine war – live: Putin expects ‘cannon fodder’ mobilised men to last few weeks, says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russia’s dispatched mobilised men to the war’s frontlines are expected to be “cannon fodder” and will survive the war for only a few weeks.“Now Russia is sending thousands of its mobilised men to the front. They have no significant military training, but their command does not need it at all,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.“But during this time, such use by Russian generals of their people as ‘cannon fodder’ makes it possible to create additional pressure on our defenders,” the president said.Meanwhile, the Russian-installed governor of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region has told residents...
Comments / 0