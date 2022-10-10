ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candia, NH

WMUR.com

US Treasury investigating whether Florida improperly used COVID-19 relief funds to fly migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Treasury Department is launching an investigation into flights that carried dozens of migrants to Martha's Vineyard. Officials are looking into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's use of COVID-19 funds to transport those migrants from Texas. >> Gov. Sununu endorses DeSantis’ migrant flights. Massachusetts Sen. Ed...
FLORIDA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont hospitalized after ‘not feeling well’

U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont was hospitalized as a precaution on Thursday after the 82-year-old was “not feeling well,” his office said in a statement. Leahy fell ill at his home in McLean, Virginia, The Associated Press reported. He was taken to a Washington-area hospital for tests and was expected to remain overnight, according to the news organization.
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

Biden administration previews student loan forgiveness website

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Tuesday offered a preview ofthe student loan forgiveness website, which it described as "short and simple" ahead of its launch expected later this month. In August, President Joe Biden announced his decision to cancel up to $10,000 in student loan debt for individuals...
EDUCATION
WMUR.com

What to expect for the Jan. 6 committee's last hearing

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will treat its Thursday hearing as a closing argument ahead of the November midterms, which will seek to hammer home that former President Donald Trump remains a clear and present danger to democracy, particularly in the context of the upcoming 2024 presidential election, multiple sources told CNN.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WMUR.com

Ukraine's Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones

KYIV, UKRAINE — Ukraine’s capital region was struck by Iranian-made kamikaze drones early Thursday morning, sending rescue workers rushing to the scene as residents awoke to air raid sirens for the fourth morning in a row following Russia’s massive, deadly assault across the country on Monday. Related...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Joy and worry for Venezuelans as US shuts land border

Jose was reunited with his wife and four-year-old child in the United States minutes after Washington shut its southern border to Venezuelans. After reuniting with his wife and young child, he thought things were finally coming together, with his 22-year-old son setting off from Caracas to join him.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Ukraine war – live: Putin expects ‘cannon fodder’ mobilised men to last few weeks, says Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russia’s dispatched mobilised men to the war’s frontlines are expected to be “cannon fodder” and will survive the war for only a few weeks.“Now Russia is sending thousands of its mobilised men to the front. They have no significant military training, but their command does not need it at all,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.“But during this time, such use by Russian generals of their people as ‘cannon fodder’ makes it possible to create additional pressure on our defenders,” the president said.Meanwhile, the Russian-installed governor of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region has told residents...
POLITICS

