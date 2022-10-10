ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

WMUR.com

Ukraine's Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones

KYIV, UKRAINE — Ukraine’s capital region was struck by Iranian-made kamikaze drones early Thursday morning, sending rescue workers rushing to the scene as residents awoke to air raid sirens for the fourth morning in a row following Russia’s massive, deadly assault across the country on Monday. Related...
What to expect for the Jan. 6 committee's last hearing

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will treat its Thursday hearing as a closing argument ahead of the November midterms, which will seek to hammer home that former President Donald Trump remains a clear and present danger to democracy, particularly in the context of the upcoming 2024 presidential election, multiple sources told CNN.
Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont hospitalized after ‘not feeling well’

U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont was hospitalized as a precaution on Thursday after the 82-year-old was “not feeling well,” his office said in a statement. Leahy fell ill at his home in McLean, Virginia, The Associated Press reported. He was taken to a Washington-area hospital for tests and was expected to remain overnight, according to the news organization.
NKorea fires missile and shells, further inflaming tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea early Friday fired a ballistic missile and 170 rounds of artillery shells toward the sea and flew warplanes near the tense border with South Korea, further raising animosities triggered by the North’s recent barrage of weapons tests. The North Korean moves suggest it is reviving an old playbook of stoking fears of war with provocative weapons tests before it seeks to win greater concessions from its rivals. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement the short-range missile lifted off from the North’s capital region at 1:49 a.m. Friday (1649 GMT Thursday; 12:49 p.m. EDT Thursday) and flew toward its eastern waters. It was North Korea’s 15th missile launch since it resumed its testing activities on Sept. 25. North Korea said Monday its recent missile tests were simulations of nuclear strikes on South Korean and U.S. targets in response to their “dangerous” military exercises involving a U.S. aircraft carrier.
Joy and worry for Venezuelans as US shuts land border

Jose was reunited with his wife and four-year-old child in the United States minutes after Washington shut its southern border to Venezuelans. After reuniting with his wife and young child, he thought things were finally coming together, with his 22-year-old son setting off from Caracas to join him.
Stephen Colbert Breaks Down ‘Most Shocking Revelation’ From Jan. 6 Hearing

The latest Jan. 6th committee hearing was so full of damning bombshells about the insurrection that Stephen Colbert devoted two full monologue segments to it. And he saved the “most shocking new revelation” for last.The Late Show host was talking about the “harrowing” footage of congressional leaders sheltering in place as rioters breached the Capitol, most notably of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi taking charge when President Trump refused to act.“I’ve got to say, this footage reveals a superhuman level of composure by the speaker,” Colbert said. “And I guess it’s true what they say: Behind every successful man is Nancy...
