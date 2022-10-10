Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
Republican Karoline Leavitt answers voter questions on economy, legitimacy of presidency on social media
The Republican nominee in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District answered voter questions during a live event Wednesday. Karoline Leavitt answered questions live on WMUR's social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, at 1 p.m. Wednesday. In this online forum, the economy was a big topic. One viewer asked about...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc hosts town hall to answer voter questions
Republican candidate Don Bolduc hosted one of his several town hall events Wednesday night as he continues to make his push for a U.S. Senate seat, hoping to eventually defeat Democratic incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan in the race. From child care to social security, there was a mixed bag of...
WMUR.com
Ukraine's Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones
KYIV, UKRAINE — Ukraine’s capital region was struck by Iranian-made kamikaze drones early Thursday morning, sending rescue workers rushing to the scene as residents awoke to air raid sirens for the fourth morning in a row following Russia’s massive, deadly assault across the country on Monday. Related...
NATO allies pledge air defense systems to Kyiv, launch European shield plan
Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its continued and intensifying attacks targeting civilians have prompted NATO nations gathered in Brussels for a two-day meeting to pledge much-needed air defense systems to Kyiv.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kherson evacuees to start arriving in Russia; Kyiv says 600 settlements liberated this month
Russian evacuation from Kherson continues; Ukrainian armed forces have taken back over 600 settlements, Ministry for Reintegration of Temporary Occupied Territories says
Civilians in 'annexed' Kherson urged to flee to Russia as Ukrainians advance
KYIV/KUPIANSK, Ukraine, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Evacuees from Ukraine's southern Kherson region were expected to begin arriving in Russia on Friday after a Moscow-installed official suggested residents should leave for safety, a sign of Moscow's weakening hold on territory it claims to have annexed.
WMUR.com
'Women for Bolduc' coalition launches as Democrats continue attacks on abortion stance
CONCORD, N.H. — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc is launching a women's coalition as Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan continues to attack him over his comments on abortion. Republican female lawmakers defended Bolduc on Tuesday, saying his stance on abortion is being misrepresented, but Hassan said she's just...
WMUR.com
What to expect for the Jan. 6 committee's last hearing
The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will treat its Thursday hearing as a closing argument ahead of the November midterms, which will seek to hammer home that former President Donald Trump remains a clear and present danger to democracy, particularly in the context of the upcoming 2024 presidential election, multiple sources told CNN.
RELATED PEOPLE
EU border agency accused of serious rights violations in leaked report
Classified document alleges Frontex involvement in cover-ups and illegal pushbacks of asylum seekers from Greece and Malta
Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont hospitalized after ‘not feeling well’
U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont was hospitalized as a precaution on Thursday after the 82-year-old was “not feeling well,” his office said in a statement. Leahy fell ill at his home in McLean, Virginia, The Associated Press reported. He was taken to a Washington-area hospital for tests and was expected to remain overnight, according to the news organization.
NKorea fires missile and shells, further inflaming tensions
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea early Friday fired a ballistic missile and 170 rounds of artillery shells toward the sea and flew warplanes near the tense border with South Korea, further raising animosities triggered by the North’s recent barrage of weapons tests. The North Korean moves suggest it is reviving an old playbook of stoking fears of war with provocative weapons tests before it seeks to win greater concessions from its rivals. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement the short-range missile lifted off from the North’s capital region at 1:49 a.m. Friday (1649 GMT Thursday; 12:49 p.m. EDT Thursday) and flew toward its eastern waters. It was North Korea’s 15th missile launch since it resumed its testing activities on Sept. 25. North Korea said Monday its recent missile tests were simulations of nuclear strikes on South Korean and U.S. targets in response to their “dangerous” military exercises involving a U.S. aircraft carrier.
Joy and worry for Venezuelans as US shuts land border
Jose was reunited with his wife and four-year-old child in the United States minutes after Washington shut its southern border to Venezuelans. After reuniting with his wife and young child, he thought things were finally coming together, with his 22-year-old son setting off from Caracas to join him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stephen Colbert Breaks Down ‘Most Shocking Revelation’ From Jan. 6 Hearing
The latest Jan. 6th committee hearing was so full of damning bombshells about the insurrection that Stephen Colbert devoted two full monologue segments to it. And he saved the “most shocking new revelation” for last.The Late Show host was talking about the “harrowing” footage of congressional leaders sheltering in place as rioters breached the Capitol, most notably of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi taking charge when President Trump refused to act.“I’ve got to say, this footage reveals a superhuman level of composure by the speaker,” Colbert said. “And I guess it’s true what they say: Behind every successful man is Nancy...
Comments / 0