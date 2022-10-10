Read full article on original website
Related
forkast.news
Crypto exchange Coinbase awarded in-principle license for Singapore
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. received a digital assets license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the firm announced Tuesday. They were granted “in-principle approval” under the Payment Services Act to provide “regulated Digital Payment Token products and services” in Singapore, including “our full suite of retail, institutional and ecosystem products.”
Telefonica, Spain’s Largest Telecommunications Company, Enables Crypto Payments In Collaboration With Bit2Me Crypto Exchange
Spanish telecommunication firm Telefonica has enabled crypto payments for its users. The feature has been activated in collaboration with local cryptocurrency exchange Bit2Me. To embrace the growing crypto adoption in the world, Telefonica, known as the largest telecommunications company in Spain, will now be accepting payments in cryptocurrency for its products and services.
cryptopotato.com
Blockchain Technology Company Tradestrike Launches Innovative Crypto Wallet
[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, 11th October 2022]. The mobile wallet will enable millions of crypto investors worldwide to manage their portfolio of digital assets. The digital app comes with fiat on and off-ramp, an intuitive portfolio tracker, and an industry-leading interface tailored to the needs of retail investors.
forkast.news
Blockchain.com granted in-principle approval for Singapore license
Cryptocurrency exchange Blockchain.com has received in-principle approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) for a license to offer “digital payment token” services in the city-state. Fast facts. Blockchain.com is the second crypto exchange to earn the central bank’s in-principle approval this week, following the largest U.S. exchange,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Lightning Network Misses Block After Enormous Multi-Sig Transaction
A validation bug caused by a complex multi-sig transaction temporarily disrupted a popular implementation of Bitcoin’s Lightning Network. Lightning Network's experimental nature, a layer-2 network built on top of Bitcoin that allows for faster, low-fee transactions, is one of the reasons developers have warned users not to risk large amounts when sending and receiving funds.
Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?
About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
bitcoinist.com
What Crypto Platforms Have the Best Chance of Mass Adoption?
Even though many people see cryptocurrencies as speculative vehicles, the concept was created for an entirely different purpose. Unlike TradFi, crypto wants to achieve mass adoption and establish financial inclusion. Moreover, it still has the potential to become a more stable and sustainable form of finance, although there are some bumps along the road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin price dips below US$19,000 before climbing back, XRP leads crypto losers
Bitcoin briefly fell below US$19,000 in trading in Asia on Tuesday for the first time this month amid losses across the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins. XRP led the losers. Fast facts. Bitcoin fell 1.73% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$19,081 at 4 p.m....
Google teams up with Coinbase to make a major move into cryptocurrency payments
Technology major Google has teamed up with cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase as it looks to allow cryptocurrency payments for its cloud services. According to a press release, the two entities will leverage their strengths towards building the next iteration of the internet, dubbed Web3. Web3 is the vision for the...
Coinbase Receives Digital Payments Token License to Operate in Singapore
Coinbase has received preliminary approval from Singapore’s monetary authority. Coinbase will now be able to offer “regulated digital payment token products and services in the island state.”. Singapore’s central bank, The Monetary Authority of Singapore, has granted in-principle approval to Coinbase, permitting the firm to offer its services...
forkast.news
China digital currency transaction volume soars to nearly US$14B
China’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) has reached 100 billion yuan (US$13.9 billion) in transactions as of Aug. 31, 2022, the People’s Bank of China said via a verified WeChat account. Fast facts. The transaction volume soared 20.9% in two months since June. The number of transactions topped...
cryptobriefing.com
SupraOracles Goes Live on Ethereum, Polygon, Aptos and Four Other Layer 1 Blockchain Testnets
Have a blockchain dApp ready to integrate the most state-of-the-art Oracle? Sign up for Supra’s Network Activation Program (SNAP) for the opportunity to receive free oracle and VRF/RNG credits before the list is full. SupraOracles Launches Its Alpha Testnet. Continuing to unveil their growing technology stack, today SupraOracles announces...
coinchapter.com
Coinbase(COIN) Stock Jumps On Google Deal to Accept Crypto Payment
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — World’s largest search engine Google has announced it will start accepting crypto payments for cloud services by 2023. To bring this feature to customers, the company has partnered with Coinbase (COIN), one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Meanwhile, the news has caused Coinbase stock to rally.
forkast.news
Google Cloud partners Coinbase for crypto payments, data services
Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., has formed a strategic Web 3.0 partnership with Google Cloud, the Nasdaq-listed exchange said in a statement on Tuesday. Fast facts. As part of the partnership, Google Cloud will allow select customers to pay for its cloud services using cryptocurrencies through the...
forkast.news
WazirX wants to integrate India’s digital rupee
Cryptocurrency exchange WazirX will look to integrate India’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) “if all goes well,” vice president Rajagopal Menon told Forkast in a video interview on Monday. Fast facts. “We would love to onboard the e-rupee and you can buy your favorite Bitcoin on an...
forkast.news
Tianjin boosts electricity rates to further punish underground crypto mining
Tianjin is the latest Chinese city to announce higher differential electricity rates in an effort to further discourage energy-intensive cryptocurrency mining, which the country banned in September 2021 but continues to exist in some pockets. Fast facts. The Tianjin Municipal Development and Reform Commission said in a Monday announcement the...
boundingintocrypto.com
Nexo integrates blockchain indexer Zash to create new NFT pricing tools
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. According to its recent announcement, Zash, which is an enterprise-grade blockchain indexer, just partnered with Nexo — the self-proclaimed most advanced regulated digital assets institution offering quick fiat on-ramps for over 40 cryptocurrencies. The move comes as part of Nexo’s efforts to extract as much liquidity as possible from the digital asset market and further expand its offering.
forkast.news
OpenSea begins support for Avalanche blockchain
OpenSea, the peer-to-peer non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, has launched native support for the Avalanche blockchain, according to the platform’s verified Twitter account. Fast facts. Starting on Oct.12, content creators on Avalanche can display, list, and trade their NFTs on the world’s largest NFT marketplace. Avalanche creators will also be...
u.today
BNY Mellon, Largest Crypto Custodian Bank, Launches Payments to China: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Comments / 0