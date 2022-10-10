ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
forkast.news

Crypto exchange Coinbase awarded in-principle license for Singapore

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. received a digital assets license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the firm announced Tuesday. They were granted “in-principle approval” under the Payment Services Act to provide “regulated Digital Payment Token products and services” in Singapore, including “our full suite of retail, institutional and ecosystem products.”
EWN

Telefonica, Spain’s Largest Telecommunications Company, Enables Crypto Payments In Collaboration With Bit2Me Crypto Exchange

Spanish telecommunication firm Telefonica has enabled crypto payments for its users. The feature has been activated in collaboration with local cryptocurrency exchange Bit2Me. To embrace the growing crypto adoption in the world, Telefonica, known as the largest telecommunications company in Spain, will now be accepting payments in cryptocurrency for its products and services.
cryptopotato.com

Blockchain Technology Company Tradestrike Launches Innovative Crypto Wallet

[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, 11th October 2022]. The mobile wallet will enable millions of crypto investors worldwide to manage their portfolio of digital assets. The digital app comes with fiat on and off-ramp, an intuitive portfolio tracker, and an industry-leading interface tailored to the needs of retail investors.
forkast.news

Blockchain.com granted in-principle approval for Singapore license

Cryptocurrency exchange Blockchain.com has received in-principle approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) for a license to offer “digital payment token” services in the city-state. Fast facts. Blockchain.com is the second crypto exchange to earn the central bank’s in-principle approval this week, following the largest U.S. exchange,...
decrypt.co

Bitcoin Lightning Network Misses Block After Enormous Multi-Sig Transaction

A validation bug caused by a complex multi-sig transaction temporarily disrupted a popular implementation of Bitcoin’s Lightning Network. Lightning Network's experimental nature, a layer-2 network built on top of Bitcoin that allows for faster, low-fee transactions, is one of the reasons developers have warned users not to risk large amounts when sending and receiving funds.
Kiplinger

Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?

About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
bitcoinist.com

What Crypto Platforms Have the Best Chance of Mass Adoption?

Even though many people see cryptocurrencies as speculative vehicles, the concept was created for an entirely different purpose. Unlike TradFi, crypto wants to achieve mass adoption and establish financial inclusion. Moreover, it still has the potential to become a more stable and sustainable form of finance, although there are some bumps along the road.
EWN

Coinbase Receives Digital Payments Token License to Operate in Singapore

Coinbase has received preliminary approval from Singapore’s monetary authority. Coinbase will now be able to offer “regulated digital payment token products and services in the island state.”. Singapore’s central bank, The Monetary Authority of Singapore, has granted in-principle approval to Coinbase, permitting the firm to offer its services...
forkast.news

China digital currency transaction volume soars to nearly US$14B

China’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) has reached 100 billion yuan (US$13.9 billion) in transactions as of Aug. 31, 2022, the People’s Bank of China said via a verified WeChat account. Fast facts. The transaction volume soared 20.9% in two months since June. The number of transactions topped...
coinchapter.com

Coinbase(COIN) Stock Jumps On Google Deal to Accept Crypto Payment

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — World’s largest search engine Google has announced it will start accepting crypto payments for cloud services by 2023. To bring this feature to customers, the company has partnered with Coinbase (COIN), one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Meanwhile, the news has caused Coinbase stock to rally.
forkast.news

Google Cloud partners Coinbase for crypto payments, data services

Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., has formed a strategic Web 3.0 partnership with Google Cloud, the Nasdaq-listed exchange said in a statement on Tuesday. Fast facts. As part of the partnership, Google Cloud will allow select customers to pay for its cloud services using cryptocurrencies through the...
forkast.news

WazirX wants to integrate India’s digital rupee

Cryptocurrency exchange WazirX will look to integrate India’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) “if all goes well,” vice president Rajagopal Menon told Forkast in a video interview on Monday. Fast facts. “We would love to onboard the e-rupee and you can buy your favorite Bitcoin on an...
forkast.news

Tianjin boosts electricity rates to further punish underground crypto mining

Tianjin is the latest Chinese city to announce higher differential electricity rates in an effort to further discourage energy-intensive cryptocurrency mining, which the country banned in September 2021 but continues to exist in some pockets. Fast facts. The Tianjin Municipal Development and Reform Commission said in a Monday announcement the...
boundingintocrypto.com

Nexo integrates blockchain indexer Zash to create new NFT pricing tools

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. According to its recent announcement, Zash, which is an enterprise-grade blockchain indexer, just partnered with Nexo — the self-proclaimed most advanced regulated digital assets institution offering quick fiat on-ramps for over 40 cryptocurrencies. The move comes as part of Nexo’s efforts to extract as much liquidity as possible from the digital asset market and further expand its offering.
forkast.news

OpenSea begins support for Avalanche blockchain

OpenSea, the peer-to-peer non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, has launched native support for the Avalanche blockchain, according to the platform’s verified Twitter account. Fast facts. Starting on Oct.12, content creators on Avalanche can display, list, and trade their NFTs on the world’s largest NFT marketplace. Avalanche creators will also be...
u.today

BNY Mellon, Largest Crypto Custodian Bank, Launches Payments to China: Details

