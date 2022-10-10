Read full article on original website
Related
1 wounded in early morning Huntsville shooting
Huntsville police are investigating a shooting that happened just after midnight. Sgt. Rosalind White said officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2100 block of Griffith Drive around 12:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found one person wounded. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police searching for suspects in 2 drive-by shootings that are possibly related
Huntsville Police are searching for up to four people responsible in two drive-by shootings in North Huntsville this week. Police say on Wednesday at 11:45 p.m., one person was shot on Griffith Drive near Rumson Road. The male victim was shot in the leg and brought to Huntsville Hospital. Earlier...
WAFF
Late night crash in Battleground results in 1 death
BATTLEGROUND, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on Highway 157 in Battleground resulted in one death late Wednesday evening. According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway and down a hillside after 11 p.m. on October 12. The Morgan County Rescue Squad was called to the scene to assist with a person entrapped in the vehicle.
WAFF
One person arrested following Wednesday morning cutting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was arrested in Huntsville after a cutting that occurred on Seminole Dr. According to the Huntsville Police Department, one person was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries from a cutting Wednesday morning. The suspect in the cutting was taken into custody...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAAY-TV
Huntsville shooting that injured 3 believed to be isolated incident between victims
UPDATE: Huntsville Police say they are no longer searching for any suspects. They believe this to be an isolated incident between the victims involved. Huntsville Police continue to investigate a shooting Tuesday that left three people injured. Sgt. Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department said the victims were brought...
Police investigate 2 shootings in one Huntsville neighborhood
The Huntsville Police Department is looking into two separate shooting incidents that happened on Griffith Drive this week.
Huntsville police no longer looking for suspects in triple-shooting, no arrests made
Huntsville police say they are no longer looking for suspected shooters in an incident Tuesday that saw three people wounded. Officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Seminole Drive and Binford Drive at around 12:40 p.m. Three shooting victims later arrived at the hospital. Sgt. Rosalind...
WAAY-TV
Juvenile charged as adult in shooting death of 13-year-old in Trinity
A juvenile has been charged with manslaughter as an adult in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Mauricio Nevarez. Trinity Police said they responded about 10:48 a.m. Monday to a home on Mountain Cove Drive, where they found Nevarez with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital and then to UAB Hospital, where he died about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.
RELATED PEOPLE
WAFF
34-year-old man charged with murder for incident on Pulaski Pike
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has arrested and charged a man with murder after an incident on Pulaski Pike on Wednesday. According to the Huntsville Police Department, Edwin Oliver Mayes, 34, was the man arrested. The police department said investigators believe a verbal dispute between Mayes and Kyle David Mackey, 44, is what led to Mackey’s death.
WAAY-TV
1 dead in Morgan County wreck
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified the man killed in a Wednesday night crash in Morgan County. Deangelo W. Ross, 37, of Gadsden was fatally injured when the 2014 Infiniti Q 50 he was driving left the roadway and struck a ditch, according to ALEA. It happened about 11:19...
WAAY-TV
Man charged with murder, released on bond after shooting on Pulaski Pike in Huntsville
A man has been charged with murder after police allege he fatally shot someone after a verbal dispute. Edwin Oliver Mayes, 34, is charged with the murder of 44-year-old Kyle David Mackey. The shooting happened in the 3700 block of Pulaski Pike. The case remains under investigation. Mayes was booked...
1 dead following entrapment in Morgan County crash
One person is dead following a crash in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at mile marker 18 on Alabama 157 southbound in the Battleground area. Deputies responded to a crash with entrapment after a vehicle left the roadway and went down a hillside.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Huntsville cyclist found dead by Memorial Parkway this morning
Huntsville police say the body of a cyclist was found early this morning near a busy roadway. Sgt. Rosalind White said officers were dispatched to the area of 11813 S. Memorial Pkwy. at about 5:41 a.m. They found the body of a cyclist by the roadside. Investigators believe the cyclist...
Florence Police try to identify burglary suspect
The Florence Police Department is asking the public to help identify a burglary suspect.
WAAY-TV
Death investigation underway near Pulaski Pike in Huntsville
Huntsville Police Department is investigating a death in the area of Pulaski Pike and Vogel Drive. The death was reported shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to the department. WAAY 31 will update this story as more information is made available.
Boaz man killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
A Boaz man is dead after being struck by a car in Blount County, according to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAAY-TV
Madison County murderer found dead in prison
A man serving a life sentence on a Madison County murder conviction is dead. Joseph Paul Mitchell, 60, was found unresponsive in his dormitory at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer on Sunday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. ADOC says life-saving measures were unsuccessful. An autopsy is being performed...
Family sought for 60-year-old inmate who died at Donaldson Correctional Facility
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding family members for a state prison inmate who died in custody over the weekend. Joseph Paul Mitchell, 60, was found unresponsive at 8:40 p.m. Sunday in a communal dormitory at William Donaldson Correctional Facility, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
WAAY-TV
Franklin County woman charged in deadly dog attack pleads not guilty; trial date set
The Franklin County dog owner charged with manslaughter after her dogs attacked and killed an Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) employee has pleaded not guilty. Brandy Dowdy pleaded not guilty and waived her arraignment Tuesday. Sheriff Shannon Oliver says ADPH employee Jacqueline Beard was following up on a separate...
14-year-old who fatally shot teen in Decatur treated leniently because he is white, protesters say
The death of a 14-year-old male, who police claim was attempting an armed robbery of another 14-year-old who shot him in self-defense, led to a protest Monday outside Decatur Police Department by people who claimed the shooter is being treated leniently by police because he is white. Family members and...
Comments / 0