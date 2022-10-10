ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvest, AL

AL.com

1 wounded in early morning Huntsville shooting

Huntsville police are investigating a shooting that happened just after midnight. Sgt. Rosalind White said officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2100 block of Griffith Drive around 12:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found one person wounded. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Late night crash in Battleground results in 1 death

BATTLEGROUND, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on Highway 157 in Battleground resulted in one death late Wednesday evening. According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway and down a hillside after 11 p.m. on October 12. The Morgan County Rescue Squad was called to the scene to assist with a person entrapped in the vehicle.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

One person arrested following Wednesday morning cutting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was arrested in Huntsville after a cutting that occurred on Seminole Dr. According to the Huntsville Police Department, one person was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries from a cutting Wednesday morning. The suspect in the cutting was taken into custody...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Juvenile charged as adult in shooting death of 13-year-old in Trinity

A juvenile has been charged with manslaughter as an adult in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Mauricio Nevarez. Trinity Police said they responded about 10:48 a.m. Monday to a home on Mountain Cove Drive, where they found Nevarez with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital and then to UAB Hospital, where he died about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.
TRINITY, AL
WAFF

34-year-old man charged with murder for incident on Pulaski Pike

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has arrested and charged a man with murder after an incident on Pulaski Pike on Wednesday. According to the Huntsville Police Department, Edwin Oliver Mayes, 34, was the man arrested. The police department said investigators believe a verbal dispute between Mayes and Kyle David Mackey, 44, is what led to Mackey’s death.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

1 dead in Morgan County wreck

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified the man killed in a Wednesday night crash in Morgan County. Deangelo W. Ross, 37, of Gadsden was fatally injured when the 2014 Infiniti Q 50 he was driving left the roadway and struck a ditch, according to ALEA. It happened about 11:19...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

1 dead following entrapment in Morgan County crash

One person is dead following a crash in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at mile marker 18 on Alabama 157 southbound in the Battleground area. Deputies responded to a crash with entrapment after a vehicle left the roadway and went down a hillside.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Madison County murderer found dead in prison

A man serving a life sentence on a Madison County murder conviction is dead. Joseph Paul Mitchell, 60, was found unresponsive in his dormitory at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer on Sunday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. ADOC says life-saving measures were unsuccessful. An autopsy is being performed...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Franklin County woman charged in deadly dog attack pleads not guilty; trial date set

The Franklin County dog owner charged with manslaughter after her dogs attacked and killed an Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) employee has pleaded not guilty. Brandy Dowdy pleaded not guilty and waived her arraignment Tuesday. Sheriff Shannon Oliver says ADPH employee Jacqueline Beard was following up on a separate...

