bitcoinist.com

Top Trending Cryptos of October 2022: CSPR, IMPT, USTC, SHIB

The global crypto market lingers under the $1 trillion mark, with few signs of a bounce-back in October. An autumn bull run seems far-fetched unless whale and retailer funds pump in from less inspiring markets. But, on a zoom-in, we find cryptocurrencies that are performing remarkably well even in the...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Can Runfy Token Distinguish Itself In An Oversaturated Market Similarly To BNB?

Recent years have witnessed the cryptocurrency market thrive more than ever due to the emergence of various blockchain networks. Just look at the year 2021 for example, which saw the most prominent cryptocurrency Bitcoin reach an all time high in value at $64,000. Despite 2022 being a more harsh year for crypto, many people are still searching for viable crypto purchases to diversify and increase likeliness to financial fruition.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btc#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Fomc#Eth
bitcoinist.com

How Ripple Bolsters Its Foothold In Europe, New Partnerships Announced

Payment company Ripple announced a partnership with a payment provider for the online marketplace Lemonway. This is the first France-based customer that will leverage RippleNet’s On Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution, supported by XRP. The payment provider will use ODL to improve its treasury payment process. As Bitcoinist reported, Ripple...
BUSINESS
bitcoinist.com

Duh? Bitcoin? Study Shows Over 60% Of Global Population Are Ignorant About Crypto

Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, they’re not for everyone. At least, in the “knowledge” department. Despite their massive popularity, still, not everyone have heard – or know – about them. More and more people, organizations, and private companies are joining the bandwagon and getting involved in cryptocurrency....
CURRENCIES
bitcoinist.com

Invest in Oryen, PancakeSwap, Tamadoge, And Big Eyes Coin And Let The Money Work For You

Are you looking for some credible new crypto investments that can help your money work for you rather than against you in the coming months? The current bear market landscape has been somewhat tricky to navigate, but there’s still plenty of profit if you know where to look. And plenty of strong investments that outpace the traditional fiat world.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Here’s Why You Should Invest In Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Big Eyes Coin In The Ongoing Bear Market

Over the last few years, there has not been a crypto category that has made more significant strides within the cryptocurrency industry than meme coins. Initially clowned for their comedic nature and lack of use cases or real-life applications, meme coins have continually defied the odds within the crypto space and are now one of its most in-demand tokens. A major reason for this is their immense utility, renowned for turning individuals into millionaires overnight, as seen during the height of the meme coin frenzy. At a time when the volatility within the industry is at an all-time high, meme coins are emerging as suitable candidates for investments that struggling investors ought to make the most of.
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

Is A Global Recession Inevitable? Hedge With PrimeXBT Risk Management Tools

All across global markets, important things are breaking. The bond market is imploding, currencies are more volatile than ever, and the stock market has lost more than 25% of its value already — and it may have only just begun. Many countries are already experiencing recession-like conditions. Even in...
BUSINESS
bitcoinist.com

Why Bitcoin Investors – Who Are Paranoid About Hacks – Are Turning To ‘Old’ Tech

Bitcoin and its fellow cryptocurrencies are on their way to show the world one of the biggest ironies in the field of financial technology. These assets, widely heralded as the future of FinTech, might turn back time and go old school courtesy of holders who are paranoid about protecting their investment from the bad guys who are out there to steal their hard-earned money.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Why Ripple (XRP), Polygon (MATIC), and Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) Are Three Cryptos That Experts Suggest For Your Portfolio!

If you’re looking for some hot tips on which cryptocurrencies to invest in, look no further! In this blog post, we’ll be discussing Ripple (XRP), Polygon (MATIC), and Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW). These three cryptos are all making waves in the industry and are worth taking a closer look at. So, without further ado, let’s get started!
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Why Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) Are On Their Way To Making Their Token Holders Wealthy

There’s no doubt about it – cryptocurrencies are here to stay. In fact, they are only going to become more popular in the years to come. This is why now is a great time to invest in Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW). These three cryptocurrencies have the potential to make their token holders very wealthy!
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Cardano (ADA) Falls Below $0.4, Is It Time To Buy?

Cardano (ADA) is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the space with a community so loyal that it is sometimes referred to as a cult. This no doubt led to the immense growth that the digital asset recorded back in the bull market of 2021. However, since then, the digital asset has been unable to maintain its value and has declined by more than 87%. Now, it had fallen below another critical technical level.
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Analysts Believe That It is Only a Matter of Time Before Big Eyes Coin Overtakes Solana and Dai

Cryptocurrencies began as a way to take financial power away from centralized systems like banks and other institutions and give that power back to the people. The launch of Bitcoin (BTC) started a true revolution. A lot has changed within finance since then, and now the masses have control over their currency and don’t have to depend on these financial institutions. Solana (SOL) and Dai (DAI) have built strong followings within the crypto industry because of all they have to offer, but Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new meme coin, is set to outperform them with all it has to offer.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Crypto News Today: What are the Top 3 Under-Hyped Crypto Coins Today – Stellar, Shiba Inu, and Moshnake?

The coin market is similar to other financial markets worldwide. Every experienced trader knows the importance of hype and how it can spur an asset to new heights. As a result, most traders are found purchasing coins with plenty of hype around them. While this may seem like a sound strategy, an interesting thing to note is that occasionally certain coins spring out of nowhere and take over the market space. Many times, these explosive price movements occur when no one is paying attention.
CURRENCIES
bitcoinist.com

Feed3 is Making its Way to the Top of the Cryptocurrency World Ahead of Both Dogecoin and Monero Using Its Unique Tool Called Freeda

Web 3.0 was developed to enhance users’ time spent online while facilitating the sharing and using users’ preferred data sources. The development of Web 3.0, one of humanity’s most ingenious digital innovations, has encouraged the spread of decentralization across all areas of technology, from video games to new financial instruments to the blockchain technology upon which many cryptocurrencies are based.
COMPUTERS
bitcoinist.com

5 Presale Tokens That Did Well in a Bear Market and Why They Did

Presale tokens have long produced extensive gains for early-stage investors, especially through bear market periods. The consistent falling market prices often bring out the best in projects with long-term development roadmaps, and only the tokens with interesting concepts that push the boundaries of their respective sectors end up thriving. As...
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

Turkey Ramps Up Efforts To Become The Next Crypto And Blockchain Hub

Turkish residents continuously maintain a bullish stance on crypto transactions despite the bear markets. Ismail H. Polat, a media lecturer at Kadir Has University in Istanbul, said the driving factor is the high inflation. Recent reports show the Turkish crypto industry is working to build the crypto ecosystem amid the...
WORLD

