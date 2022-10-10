ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

forseez
2d ago

Thank God that they are all safe and not seriously injured. I can't imagine being any kind of bus driver in Kalamazoo...prayers for the children and the driver.

Reply
3
Related
WLNS

Waverly High School released early after lockdown

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Waverly High School was put into lockdown mode Wednesday afternoon. The school said on Facebook it was conducting a ‘threat assessment’ at the high school after students got a threat via “Air Drop” on iPhones. The staff moved into lockdown mode as the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office investigated, the school said […]
HIGH SCHOOL
WWMTCw

Pennfield Schools undergo two days of lockdowns, deputies investigating

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An investigation is underway at Pennfield Schools after the district went into lockdown for two days in a row. East Lansing: Michigan State University President Stanley announces resignation. The district went into a 14-minute lockdown Wednesday for an unknown cause, according to Superintendent Stephanie Lemmer.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Portage Public Schools principal placed on leave

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Portage Public Schools placed an interim principal on leave, the district confirmed in a statement Tuesday afternoon. Under investigation: Recording device found in Portage Public Schools locker room. Michael Huber, interim principal at Portage Northern High School, was placed on administrative leave after an incident during...
PORTAGE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#Elementary School#Concussion#Traffic Accident#Kalamazoo Public Schools
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo bus driver cited for careless driving after crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo Public School bus driver has been cited in a crash after her bus ended up in a ditch. The driver, a 62-year-old woman, was cited with careless driving, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Over a dozen Woods Lake Elementary students were on-board...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Funeral procession for Kalamazoo officer may cause traffic delays

KALAMAZOO, MI – A funeral procession may cause traffic delays Friday morning. The procession is for Kalamazoo Public Safety K-9 Officer Christian Tyler Smith, 32, who died Saturday, Oct. 8, from leukemia. A procession will start at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, before funeral services start at 11 a.m....
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Ceremony planned for late Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer Christian Smith

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public Safety Officer Christian Smith, 32, passed away Saturday after his battle with leukemia. Smith, a six-year veteran of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, served as a police officer, firefighter, field training officer, K9 handler, and drug investigator, according to KDPS. A celebration of life...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Attempted Niles kidnapping did not happen, authorities say

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Niles Police Department has ended an investigation into an alleged kidnapping after determining it did not happen on Thursday. On Oct. 3, a 9-year-old reported that a man wearing a ski mask, driving a red pickup truck, attempted to abduct him in the 1300 block of Hickory Street.
NILES, MI
WWMTCw

Paw Paw Public Schools drop TRAILS curriculum, sparking community division

PAW PAW. Mich. — Paw Paw Public Schools administration decided to drop their TRAILS (Transforming Research into Action to Improve the Lives of Students) curriculum, according to Superintendent Rick Reo. It's a form of social and emotional learning (SEL) that helps students practice skills like self and social awareness.
PAW PAW, MI
WWMTCw

Fitness Court for all ages comes to Upjohn Park in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo revealed a brand new Fitness Court Wednesday for the community to enjoy at Upjohn Park. The Fitness Court is an open-air wellness center, allowing users of all ages to leverage their own body weight to complete a workout, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Parks and Recreation.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Five west Michigan students among 20 awarded Hispanic Latino Commission Scholarship

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Out of 20 students selected to receive the 2022 Hispanic Latino Commission of Michigan scholarship, five award winners call west Michigan home. The $1,000 scholarship, according to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, helps students move forward in their education and aims to increase the number of Hispanic and Latino students in colleges, universities, and training programs.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Lowest national ACT average scores in more than 30 years, report shows

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The average ACT score for the 2022 high school test takers across the nation is the lowest since 1991, at 19.8, according to a new report from ACT. The steady decline over the last half decade may have parents wondering what's happening. It's a worrisome trend that started before the COVID-19 pandemic, Rose Babington, Senior Director of State Partnerships at ACT, said.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Halloween safety tips for trick-or-treaters in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Halloween is just around the corner!. If you plan on trick-or-treating or going to themed events this Halloween, the Grand Rapids Police Department released some safety tips for those handing out candy and for the ones walking around. Spooky weather patterns: November-like air carves a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy