KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The average ACT score for the 2022 high school test takers across the nation is the lowest since 1991, at 19.8, according to a new report from ACT. The steady decline over the last half decade may have parents wondering what's happening. It's a worrisome trend that started before the COVID-19 pandemic, Rose Babington, Senior Director of State Partnerships at ACT, said.

