Fort Stockton, TX

San Angelo LIVE!

Freak Hail Storm Seriously Damages Fort Stockton High School

FORT STOCKTON – A massive hail storm blew through Fort Stockton on Monday night causing wide spread damage across town. According to the national weather service, on Oct. 10, hail drifts reached three feet and flooding in some areas reached more than that. The buildings that took the most damages were large buildings such as Fort Stockton High School. Here are photos from the area.
FORT STOCKTON, TX
cbs7.com

Fort Stockton ISD classes canceled

FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) - Fort Stockton ISD canceled classes for students today due to flooding and damages caused by the weather. In a post on its Facebook, the school district said,. “Due to the flooding and leaks at our facilities caused by the T-Storm and heavy hail. FSISD is...
FORT STOCKTON, TX

