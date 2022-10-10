ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

wqcs.org

Peanut Butter Challenge Underway in St. Lucie County

St. Lucie County - Wednesday October 12, 2022: The Peanut Butter Challenge is an annual jar collection for local food pantries hosted by UF/IFAS Extension and Florida A&M University (FAMU) Cooperative Extension. Unopened, unexpired peanut butter jars of any size can be donated to St. Lucie County Extension Office, located...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

West Palm Beach police are searching for missing teen

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: The latest forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. West Palm Beach police are searching for a missing runaway teen who was last seen Oct. 7. 14-year-old Alexcia Abreu is missing from the 2400 block of Metrocentre Boulevard East in West Palm...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Jury recommends Parkland school shooter to life in prison

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Jurors recommended life in prison for the Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz Thursday after the final vote for the death penalty was not unanimous. The final sentencing by the judge will take place on Nov. 1. The jurors were told that to vote for death,...
PARKLAND, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wqcs.org

Fort Pierce Animal Adoption Center Now Open

Fort Pierce - Wednesday October 12, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce has re-opened the former Sunrise Humane Society animal shelter and re-named it the Fort Pierce Animal Adoption Center. Earlier this month the City Commission terminated its contract with Sunrise, a non-profit which struggled financially trying to maintain the...
FORT PIERCE, FL
WPBF News 25

'This jury failed our families today': Families of Parkland school shooting victims express anger, disappointment after verdict reached

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Families of the victims of the Parkland school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School released their grief, disappointment and anger after a verdict was reached in the sentencing trial for Nikolas Cruz. Jurors recommended life in prison for the Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz...
PARKLAND, FL

