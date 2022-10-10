Read full article on original website
wqcs.org
Peanut Butter Challenge Underway in St. Lucie County
St. Lucie County - Wednesday October 12, 2022: The Peanut Butter Challenge is an annual jar collection for local food pantries hosted by UF/IFAS Extension and Florida A&M University (FAMU) Cooperative Extension. Unopened, unexpired peanut butter jars of any size can be donated to St. Lucie County Extension Office, located...
treasurecoast.com
DEPUTIES ARREST HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT FOR POSSESSION OF A LOADED FIREARM ON CAMPUS
DEPUTIES ARREST HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT FOR POSSESSION OF A LOADED FIREARM ON CAMPUS. St. Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)-St.Lucie Sheriff Deputies arrested a high school student for possession of a loaded firearm on campus. This is what happened:. St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 17-year-old male student from Westwood...
WPBF News 25
'It’s more than just a prank': Palm Beach County state attorney working with law enforcement on school swatting cases
BOCA RATON, Fla. — The State Attorney's Office of Palm Beach County is working closely with local law enforcement agencies aftertwo schools in the county were targeted with swatting. Swatting is when hoax calls are made to emergency services in order to dispatch a large number of first responders...
Florida Contractor Arrested For Defrauding Victims Out Of Nearly $400,000
A contractor in Florida has been arrested after deputies say he stole nearly $400,000 from victims in a construction fraud case. According to investigators in Indian River County, members of their Special Investigations Unit (SIU) arrested Dillon Z. Slater, owner of Slater Construction LLC. “Mr.
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County School District holds National Walk, Bike & Roll to School Day
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County School District heldNational Walk, Bike & Roll to School Day Wednesday, emphasizing pedestrian and bicycle safety while also encouraging children to be physically active. The district is one of the few across the country with more than 45 schools participating. A...
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach police are searching for missing teen
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: The latest forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. West Palm Beach police are searching for a missing runaway teen who was last seen Oct. 7. 14-year-old Alexcia Abreu is missing from the 2400 block of Metrocentre Boulevard East in West Palm...
WPBF News 25
'Everyone within the community has a role to play': Riviera Beach hosts symposium on Black education in Palm Beach County
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — The Emerging Community Center in Riviera beach hosted an interactive discussion in a room packed with residents from all backgrounds with one goal in mind: to improve the state of black education in Palm Beach County. Steve White, an education consultant, reflected on the state...
WPBF News 25
WATCH: Judge reads each count for Parkland school shooting victims, and individual verdicts from jurors
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — “This should have been the death penalty, 100%. Seventeen people were brutally murdered on Feb. 14, 2018. I sent my daughter to school, and she was shot eight times. I am so beyond disappointed and frustrated with this outcome. I cannot understand. I just don’t understand.”
WPBF News 25
'I was a bit surprised': Legal experts react to Parkland shooter's verdict Thursday
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Legal experts respond to Parkland shooterNikolas Cruz's verdict Thursday morning. "I was a bit surprised," Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg told WPBF 25 News. "It is rare though to get death penalty verdict here in South Florida. Juries in South Florida don’t like to give the death penalty."
Palm Beach County classroom doors must be locked, under new policy
A new mandate in Palm Beach County public schools will require all classroom doors to be locked when school is in session.
WPBF News 25
Jury recommends Parkland school shooter to life in prison
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Jurors recommended life in prison for the Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz Thursday after the final vote for the death penalty was not unanimous. The final sentencing by the judge will take place on Nov. 1. The jurors were told that to vote for death,...
Sheriff: Okeechobee detective accidentally shot by friend
Two people, including an off-duty Okeechobee police detective, were shot Wednesday evening after a person handling a gun thought the weapon wasn't loaded.
WPBF News 25
'I hope they feel the love': Florida hurricane victims rebuilding after receiving generous donation
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Video above:Floridians return to hurricane-hit island. Everything Bill and Barbara Mudge owned sat out on their curb last week after Hurricane Ian’s floodwaters ruined their New Smyrna Beach home of nearly 30 years. But as they say, when one door closes, another opens....
cw34.com
Man charged with battery on a 71-year-old woman in public park in the middle of the night
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman called police from a public park in downtown West Palm Beach and said she saw a man hit a woman. That was at 1:20 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, on Clematis Street near Flagler Drive. According to the arrest report, the...
WPBF News 25
LIVE: Judge reading the verdict in sentencing trial for Parkland school shooter
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — LIVE: Judge reading verdict *Warning - this video may contain graphic content. Jurors have reached a verdict in the sentencing trial of the Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz. It is the deadliest U.S. mass shooting to go before a jury. The jurors began deliberating Wednesday...
'Good Chance' Parkland Shooter Will Face Death Penalty: FL State Attorney
The shooter killed 17 people, most of them students, and injured 17 others in the February 14, 2018, massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.
nbc16.com
'Jurors let us down': Parkland families angry Nikolas Cruz won't get death sentence
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Family members expressed anger and disbelief at the jurors and the legal system after jurors in the penalty trial recommended a life sentence for Nikolas Cruz on Thursday, who confessed to killing 17 people and wounding 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine's Day in 2018.
wqcs.org
Fort Pierce Animal Adoption Center Now Open
Fort Pierce - Wednesday October 12, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce has re-opened the former Sunrise Humane Society animal shelter and re-named it the Fort Pierce Animal Adoption Center. Earlier this month the City Commission terminated its contract with Sunrise, a non-profit which struggled financially trying to maintain the...
WPBF News 25
'This jury failed our families today': Families of Parkland school shooting victims express anger, disappointment after verdict reached
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Families of the victims of the Parkland school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School released their grief, disappointment and anger after a verdict was reached in the sentencing trial for Nikolas Cruz. Jurors recommended life in prison for the Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz...
Person injured in shooting in Delray Beach
According to Delray Beach police, officials were alerted to several shots being fired in the area of 1371 West 30th Street.
