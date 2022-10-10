Read full article on original website
‘The English’ Star Chaske Spencer on Joining the Western Comeback Trend: We Live in the ‘Wild West’
Chaske Spencer wants people to talk. The actor, a member of the Fort Peck Tribe, knows that his new Amazon Prime Video/BBC series, “The English,” will get people talking. Written and directed by award-winning Hugo Blick, the Western drama is led by Spencer and Emily Blunt, who portray Pawnee ex-cavalry scout Eli Whipp and Englishwoman Lady Cornelia Locke, respectively. They come together in 1890 mid-America as they search for the new town of Hoxem, Wyo. They only recognize their differences not knowing their pasts are woven together. What drew you to this story and to Eli? I was excited and intrigued...
Ringo Starr cancels rest of North American tour after testing positive again for COVID-19
Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr on Thursday announced the postponement of the remainder of his North American tour after testing positive again for COVID-19. Starr, 82, was scheduled to complete his tour with the All-Starr Band, but he went on social media to announce the cancellation, the Los Angeles Times reported.
