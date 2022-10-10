ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Changes could be coming to the speed limit in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill leaders are considering lowering the speed limit in certain residential areas after a study showed some people are going almost 40 mph. In residential areas where there is no sign showing the speed limit, the law in Rock Hill states the speed limit is 35 mph. However, city leaders said drivers are going too fast. Officials are discussing changing the speed limit from 35 to 30 miles per hour in Monday night’s council meeting.
ROCK HILL, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rock Hill, SC
Government
City
Rock Hill, SC
Rock Hill, SC
Society
WCNC

Charlotte nonprofit giving out free trees to Crescent-area neighbors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A group of residents in the Crescent area of Charlotte can pick up a free tree as part of an effort to boost the city's tree canopy this weekend. TreesCharlotte is hosting the TreeAdoption event Saturday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Residents who live in the area, who picked a tree species, and who live in one of five zip codes will be able to pick them up at the city's Landscape Management office at 701 Tuckaseegee Road. Eligible residents who signed up live in the 28206, 28208, 29213, 28214, and 28216 areas.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Lawyers looking into who can be held responsible after man drove off a 'bridge to nowhere' in Catawba County

HICKORY, N.C. — Lawyers for the family of a man who drove off a “bridge to nowhere” in Catawba County are looking for who is responsible. Philip John Paxson died on Sept. 30; he was unfamiliar with the area and his car was found in a ravine the next day. Neighbors say that bridge collapsed nearly a decade ago, and the road has been a problem since, but nothing has been done to fix it.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Mecklenburg County shuts down recycling center in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Dumpster fires and people sleeping inside the bins are two reasons why Mecklenburg County said it is shutting down an Uptown recycling center. The recycling dumpsters are located off 11th Street. The county said it’s moving away from unstaffed centers because of vandalism, unwanted construction debris and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Rent#Linus Realestate#Airbnb Rentals#Short Term Rental#City Council#Sports Tourism
cn2.com

Hometown Vet Providing Care to All Animals In The Tri-County

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A new doctor is in town. It’s the Top Gun Veterinarian Service and they’re here in Rock Hill. They help don’t just help your cats and dogs, but animals of all shapes and sizes. The vet has been operating out of a truck since 2019, bringing care to where ever it’s needed.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

This North Carolina city is the best to drive in, study says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Everywhere you go, people complain about the drivers. But which city is actually the worst or the best to drive in?. WalletHub compared the 100 largest American cities over various parameters to determine the ranking, including the annual hours spent in congestion, days with precipitation, the likelihood of a wreck, car theft rate and even average gas prices.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Airbnb
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
House Rent
News19 WLTX

Cassatt Resident spent years developing a park for his community

CASSATT, S.C. — David Stokes Jr. is a lifelong resident of the rural community of Cassatt. The unincorporated area of the town is located between Camden and Bethune and only has one intersection, but it's home to many like Stokes. In 2007, he bought land from another resident back and decided to transform the space into a community park called, "Stokes Legacy Park" which he says he named after his father, who he says was a good man.
CASSATT, SC
WBTW News13

Almost 700 incorrect ballots mailed to South Carolina voters

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Almost 700 incorrect absentee ballots were mailed to voters in Spartanburg County. According to Spartanburg County, a vendor used by the Spartanburg County Voter Registration and Elections Office to print and mail the ballots made an error. The error occurred when the file was being prepared by the vendor for […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WCNC

The Charlotte airport is partially reopening its upper-level roadway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The airport is partially reopening its upper-level roadway Tuesday, which is a day earlier than planned. It’s been closed since the end of September for construction causing massive delays and backups. While the initial phase of the project is complete, they're encouraging customers to continue...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

City of Concord welcomes Jaime Brown as Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion strategist

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord is excited to welcome Jaime Brown as Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Strategist. Brown will work closely with city leadership and community partners to develop and implement trainings, programs, and activities that ensure Concord remains a vibrant community where everyone feels they are valued and belong.
CONCORD, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy