Residents push back against possible wastewater plant in Union County
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Residents are upset about of the possibility of a new sewage facility in their Union County neighborhood. The Union County Planning Board recommended that a plot of land be rezoned off Ridge Road near Friendly Baptist Church Road. Homeowners said they are worried about their...
521 Litter: Indian Land resident voluntarily cleaning highway trash
Every week, one of the busiest highways in Indian Land gets some tender, love, and care, but it's the person who's keeping it clean that may surprise you -- an 81-year-old woman named Joan.
'We want to do our part' | Residents frustrated as recycling services delayed due to labor shortage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Recycling services in Charlotte have been delayed several times in October, and city officials say it's due to a worsening labor shortage. "We’re trying to play catch up,” Eric DeLaPena, deputy director of operations for Charlotte's Solid Waste Services, said. He said his department...
Changes could be coming to the speed limit in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill leaders are considering lowering the speed limit in certain residential areas after a study showed some people are going almost 40 mph. In residential areas where there is no sign showing the speed limit, the law in Rock Hill states the speed limit is 35 mph. However, city leaders said drivers are going too fast. Officials are discussing changing the speed limit from 35 to 30 miles per hour in Monday night’s council meeting.
Charlotte nonprofit giving out free trees to Crescent-area neighbors
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A group of residents in the Crescent area of Charlotte can pick up a free tree as part of an effort to boost the city's tree canopy this weekend. TreesCharlotte is hosting the TreeAdoption event Saturday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Residents who live in the area, who picked a tree species, and who live in one of five zip codes will be able to pick them up at the city's Landscape Management office at 701 Tuckaseegee Road. Eligible residents who signed up live in the 28206, 28208, 29213, 28214, and 28216 areas.
Lawyers looking into who can be held responsible after man drove off a 'bridge to nowhere' in Catawba County
HICKORY, N.C. — Lawyers for the family of a man who drove off a “bridge to nowhere” in Catawba County are looking for who is responsible. Philip John Paxson died on Sept. 30; he was unfamiliar with the area and his car was found in a ravine the next day. Neighbors say that bridge collapsed nearly a decade ago, and the road has been a problem since, but nothing has been done to fix it.
Head of Charlotte transit to resign
CATS CEO, John Lewis, is resigning. This comes as the transportation system continues to struggle with delays and inconsistent service.
Mecklenburg County shuts down recycling center in Uptown
CHARLOTTE — Dumpster fires and people sleeping inside the bins are two reasons why Mecklenburg County said it is shutting down an Uptown recycling center. The recycling dumpsters are located off 11th Street. The county said it’s moving away from unstaffed centers because of vandalism, unwanted construction debris and...
High rent and home prices worsen Charlotte's affordable housing problem
Rent hikes and expensive homes are all too common in Charlotte. But a number of factors have led to the continued increase of people experiencing homelessness in the Queen City. The cost of rent climbed over 17% year over year, more pricey townhomes are being built in traditionally affordable areas...
Hometown Vet Providing Care to All Animals In The Tri-County
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A new doctor is in town. It’s the Top Gun Veterinarian Service and they’re here in Rock Hill. They help don’t just help your cats and dogs, but animals of all shapes and sizes. The vet has been operating out of a truck since 2019, bringing care to where ever it’s needed.
This North Carolina city is the best to drive in, study says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Everywhere you go, people complain about the drivers. But which city is actually the worst or the best to drive in?. WalletHub compared the 100 largest American cities over various parameters to determine the ranking, including the annual hours spent in congestion, days with precipitation, the likelihood of a wreck, car theft rate and even average gas prices.
CN2 Today – Inside Rock Hill Coffee Roaster’s New Location!
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Rock Hill Coffee Roasters now has its own brick & mortar, located in White Street Station & Pallet Place. Stop by for one of their fall blends, Happy Camper or Bon Fire. There are also sweet treats!. Learn more about the shop and...
Cassatt Resident spent years developing a park for his community
CASSATT, S.C. — David Stokes Jr. is a lifelong resident of the rural community of Cassatt. The unincorporated area of the town is located between Camden and Bethune and only has one intersection, but it's home to many like Stokes. In 2007, he bought land from another resident back and decided to transform the space into a community park called, "Stokes Legacy Park" which he says he named after his father, who he says was a good man.
Almost 700 incorrect ballots mailed to South Carolina voters
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Almost 700 incorrect absentee ballots were mailed to voters in Spartanburg County. According to Spartanburg County, a vendor used by the Spartanburg County Voter Registration and Elections Office to print and mail the ballots made an error. The error occurred when the file was being prepared by the vendor for […]
Black-owned business shutters, citing disputes with neighbors and landlord
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A popular minority-owned business in west Charlotte has closed its doors, claiming ongoing disputes with its landlord and neighbors as the reason. The Good Life at Enderly Park in Wesley Park released the following statement on its Instagram account, saying:. “Due to recent disputes with our...
The Charlotte airport is partially reopening its upper-level roadway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The airport is partially reopening its upper-level roadway Tuesday, which is a day earlier than planned. It’s been closed since the end of September for construction causing massive delays and backups. While the initial phase of the project is complete, they're encouraging customers to continue...
Report: Rent price increases in Charlotte’s suburbs outpacing national growth
CHARLOTTE — You might be able to save a few bucks by living in one of Charlotte’s suburbs, but renters in the outskirts of Charlotte have seen their prices increase more than those living closer to the city center in the past two years, according to a new report from Apartmentlist.com.
NC elections board preparing counties for confrontational poll observers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The midterm election is less than a month away. At the polls, voters may notice a representative from one or all of the political parties watching, called a poll observer. These observers have long been a part of the elections process, acting as extra eyes and...
Chesterfield County man gets 10 years for role in May 2020 shooting on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Chesterfield County man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in a May 2020 shooting on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Quandre Tyson, 23, of Pageland, pleaded guilty in June to charges of assault and battery of a high […]
City of Concord welcomes Jaime Brown as Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion strategist
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord is excited to welcome Jaime Brown as Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Strategist. Brown will work closely with city leadership and community partners to develop and implement trainings, programs, and activities that ensure Concord remains a vibrant community where everyone feels they are valued and belong.
