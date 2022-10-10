CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A group of residents in the Crescent area of Charlotte can pick up a free tree as part of an effort to boost the city's tree canopy this weekend. TreesCharlotte is hosting the TreeAdoption event Saturday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Residents who live in the area, who picked a tree species, and who live in one of five zip codes will be able to pick them up at the city's Landscape Management office at 701 Tuckaseegee Road. Eligible residents who signed up live in the 28206, 28208, 29213, 28214, and 28216 areas.

