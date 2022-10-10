Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Fall Greek Festival returns to downtown Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Greek Fest is back in downtown Augusta. The fall festival kicked off on Thursday and festivities will continue until 9 p.m. However, the food festival will go on through Sunday at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church on Telfair Street.
Mega Pass sales end today; fair opens Friday in Aiken
The 10 Best Days of Fall are about to begin in Aiken. The Western Carolina State Fair opens Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, and be going on until Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, on the traditional fairgrounds on 562 May Royal Drive. Dustin Turner, communications manager for Alison South Marketing which handles...
WRDW-TV
It’s fair season in the 2-state region: What you need to know
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two fairs in the CSRA and one in driving distance kick off this week, so here’s a look at your options if you plan on going:. Presented by the Augusta Exchange Club, the Georgia-Carolina Fair starts Friday and runs through Oct. 23. Attractions this year...
WRDW-TV
Eudora Farms transforms drive-thru safari into fall festival
SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Eudora Farms fall festival is back. It’s a drive-thru safari in Aiken County. More than 400 exotic animals stay on the property with giraffes, water buffalo, zebras, and more. The owner, Mark Nisbet, has ramped up operations, so we had to go check them...
The Post and Courier
Arlington Heights home to be featured in Christmas Tour of Homes
The 34th annual North Augusta Christmas Tour of Homes sponsored by Beta Sigma Phi Sorority will be celebrated Dec. 2 and 3. The tour begins with a candlelight tour on Friday evening from 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. and continues Saturday with tour homes open from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
augustamagazine.com
In A Class of Their Own
Although Augustans may have heard talk about the Washington Initiative, it has nothing to do with Washington Road or George Washington who visited Augusta in 1791 as the first president of the United States. The Washington Initiative is an ongoing effort between Augusta University and the Lucy Craft Laney Museum to honor two of Augusta’s most beloved educators and public servants: Justine Wilkinson Washington and Isaiah “Ike” Edward Washington.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Hotels in Augusta, Georgia
Brimming with history and Southern charm, Augusta is a vibrant city set right on the border with South Carolina. If the name sounds familiar, that’s probably because tourists flock to Augusta each year to attend The Masters Golf Tournament, which is held at the famous Augusta National Golf Club each April. But delve a little deeper, and you’ll soon find plenty of other reasons why Augusta is one of the coolest cities in Georgia!
The Post and Courier
Aiken Tech sees challenge in re-engaging students who find early workforce success
Aiken County in just the past six years has “really changed, transformed,” said Dr. Forest Mahan. Coming westward into North Augusta on U.S. 1/Jefferson Davis Highway the morning of Oct. 13, Dr. Mahan hinted at what he meant. The changes visible along the highway in the nine miles...
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
According to the deputies, a pedestrian crash was reported in Augusta on Monday. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
WRDW-TV
Ga. agency pulls GI Bill funding for church that was raided
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Motorcycle Accident In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
According to the Georgia Police, a motorcycle accident was reported in Augusta on Monday. Authorities reported that the motorcyclist died due to [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
WJBF.com
Hometown History: Bloody Edgefield
Edgefield, S.C. (WJBF)- October is a month people like to settle down and watch a good horror movie, but sometimes truth is scarier than fiction. On this month’s Hometown History, Kim Vickers visited Edgefield, South Carolina, also known as Bloody Edgefield. Though it has calmed down significantly since, the history of violence in Edgefield earned it the nickname.
WRDW-TV
How Jack and Jill of America aims to make a difference in kids
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Forty-six people have been shot and killed in the CSRA in the last six months. Twenty in Richmond County, and five in Aiken County. Community leaders say this is not just a gang problem but a community issue. We’ve heard a lot of groups calling for...
Ghost Tours explore Aiken's haunted side
For people looking for something spooky and educational to do this Halloween season, Kent Cubbage’s Ghost Tours may be just the thing. The walking tour will begin at the entrance to St. Thaddeus Graveyard in downtown Aiken at the end of Pendleton St. at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 29, 30 and 31.
More development could be coming to Whiskey Road in Aiken
More development could be coming to the southside of Aiken. The Aiken City Council voted unanimously Monday evening upon a motion by Gail Diggs and a second by Kay Brohl to approve the second and final reading of an ordinance annexing and zoning two properties totaling 8.01 acres located at 123 and 154 Ginger Lane.
Impact of new programs and future plans for Augusta Technical College
Augusta Technical College President Dr. Jermaine Whirl spoke on past and future goals at the school's State of the College Address on Tuesday.
The Post and Courier
USC Aiken's School of Nursing starts a colorful new campaign
Notice something new as you enter the main entrance of USC Aiken next to the School of Nursing?. USCA's School of Nursing started a new initiative on campus to raise awareness for health, wellness and social matters. An initiative they hope catches the eyes of many students, faculty, staff and community members.
Augusta commissioners recommends new subsidy for Ambulance contract
A commission committee is recommending a new subsidy as part of new Gold Cross contract, it's more than the current one, but less than others want
WRDW-TV
Grants to help S.C. regional efforts for crime victims, health care
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Programs across the region are due for hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding through grants announced this week. On Wednesday morning, state Attorney General Alan Wilson announced millions of dollars in grant funding for crime victims. The grants are distributed from the Department of Crime Victim Assistance Grants at the Attorney General’s Office.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County schools tighten rules on students at sports events
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Public Schools issued new guidelines about students attending all high school sporting events, effective Oct. 14. All students below ninth grade must be accompanied by an adult at high school sporting events. High school students who are unaccompanied by an adult should be prepared...
