Centralia Man Arrested for Allegedly Raping Girl; Victim’s Mother Accused of Helping Him Avoid Arrest

Read full article on original website
LaLa J
2d ago
worst thing ever! You go out your way to protect that sicko,but the exact opposite your child!!?? Unacceptable!!! I'd like to say worse, but you know!
Reply(1)
23
Related
thejoltnews.com
Individual recently released from jail arrested anew after alleged burglary
A Lakewood resident who was recently released from jail was arrested anew after allegedly stealing from a Lacey convenience store. Lacey officers were dispatched to the local store last night after a reported burglary, the Lacey Police Department said in a Facebook post. The building was cleared for suspects, and...
Chronicle
Assault Charge Against Babysitter Accused of Spanking Child in 2017 Refiled in Lewis County Superior Court
The felony case against a Centralia woman accused of spanking a child she was babysitting hard enough to leave bruises in 2017 was refiled in Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday. The case, consisting of one third-degree assault of a child charge, was initially filed in April 2019 but was...
Chronicle
Toledo Woman Convicted of Animal Cruelty to Serve 60 Days in Jail, Is Prohibited From Owning Animals
A woman accused of animal cruelty related to “horrific” conditions on her Toledo property will serve 60 days in jail and is permanently prohibited from owning, caring for or residing with any animal after she entered Alford pleas to animal cruelty charges in Lewis County Superior Court. Alice...
Chronicle
Thurston County Man, 90, Faces Charges for Trying to Move Trailer With Bulldozer, Police Say
A 90-year-old Tumwater man was arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes Monday afternoon after he tried to evict some people on his property by using a bulldozer, according to police. About 3:30 p.m. Monday, Tumwater police were dispatched to the 2300 block of Trosper Road Southwest after a report of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chronicle
Sirens: Robbery; Counterfeiting; Morton and Mossyrock Reports; Drug Violation
• An unidentified subject or subjects reportedly stole merchandise from a business in the 140 block of West High Street and hit a witness with their vehicle as they fled the scene. The witness sustained a possible injury to his hand. The case is under investigation. • A woman reportedly...
Driver crashes in yard after being shot in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A man was shot while driving a car in Tacoma’s South End early Wednesday. At 3:20 a.m., officers were called to reports of shots fired and a car that had crashed in a yard at South 76th Street and Tacoma Avenue. Police found a 42-year-old...
q13fox.com
Auburn Police seek help identifying burglary suspect
AUBURN, Wash. - The Auburn Police Department (APD) is asking the public for help in identifying a burglary suspect. According to the APD, this woman attempted to break into an apartment complex earlier this week. Based on security camera video, the suspect appears to be a white woman with long,...
q13fox.com
Tacoma woman takes recovery measures into her own hands when vehicle is stolen
TACOMA, Wash. - A Tacoma woman took matters into her own hands when her ex-boyfriend's car was stolen. Hannah Odell says she couldn't wait for police when her ex-boyfriend's Mazda Protégé was stolen. She told FOX 13 that the first place she looked a was a lot on South Tacoma Way in Lakewood last week, and lo and behold, the vehicle was there.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chronicle
A Cutting Torch Was Used to Steal $100 in Quarters From Car Wash, Thurston County Police Say
Lacey police are looking for three people suspected of stealing $100 in quarters from an area car wash. About 3:50 a.m. Monday, police say the three suspects showed up at the Wave Car Wash at 185 Marvin Road SE in a U-haul pick-up truck. One person, who was wearing a...
thejoltnews.com
Man accused of stealing Olympia City property
A Tacoma man was arrested on suspicion of stealing kayaking equipment owned by the City of Olympia. Joshua D Towler, 38, was arrested on Sept. 30 after a city employee reported that a man at the Lee Creighton Justice Center on Plum Street SE was stealing items from kayaks at the location.
kentreporter.com
Kent man charged with stabbing wife to death in their bedroom
A 52-year-old Kent man faces a second-degree murder charge for allegedly stabbing his 48-year-old wife inside their home. Hong Tien Pham is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 20 in the GA courtroom at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent. Hong remained in the King County Correctional Facility on Oct. 10 with bail set at $2 million.
Chronicle
Providence Centralia Hospital Settles Lawsuit With Former Employee After Allegedly Failing to Return Injured Employee to Work
Providence Centralia Hospital agreed last week to settle a discrimination and retaliation lawsuit brought by a former employee who claimed Providence wrongfully discharged her after failing to accommodate her medical restrictions after she was injured on the job. The plaintiff, lifelong Centralia resident Lisa Gonia, worked as a pharmacy technician...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man convicted of felony assault after pushing Alaska Airlines gate agent in 2020
The man who was charged in 2020 for trying to push his way through an Alaska Airlines gate at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, knocking down a gate agent in the process, was convicted Wednesday of felony assault, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced. A warrant was issued for...
q13fox.com
Hosmer Street in Tacoma home for growing crime and violence
One abandoned hotel in particular has become the spot for drug use, gun violence and sex trafficking. The hotel's new owners are working to flip the property and turn it into affordable housing.
Chronicle
25-Year-Old Chehalis Man Airlifted After Crash on Airport Road Wednesday
A 25-year-old Chehalis man was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after he crashed into a guardrail in the 2500 block of Airport Road Wednesday evening. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was last known to be in stable condition, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
Chronicle
Randle Man Charged With Vehicular Assault, DUI After Driving Over Forest Road Embankment
A Randle man who drove over an embankment on Forest Road 73 northwest of Morton just after 6:20 p.m. on Sunday — injuring himself and two passengers — has been charged with vehicular assault and driving under the influence. Jeremy Paul Ashe Jr., 22, reportedly failed to negotiate...
Puyallup businesses damaged in apparent attempts to breach ATMs
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Puyallup police officers are busy investigating three overnight incidents where a car was used to damage property. It’s unclear if the crimes are related, but one of those incidents happened at a bank. Police said that just after 2 a.m., they got a call about...
Chronicle
Two Washington Men Charged for Breaching U.S. Capitol Jan. 6
Two Washington men have each been charged with a felony count of assault on a police officer and several misdemeanors for being among the crowd who breached the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Richard Slaughter, 40, of Orting, Pierce County, and Caden Paul Gottfried, identified in federal charging...
Chronicle
Grays Harbor County Police Continue to Seek Information on Missing Girl
The Aberdeen Police Department is continuing to seek information on a girl who went missing more than two weeks ago. Kiona Johnson, 17, was reported missing by the department in late September. Johnson was last seen walking to a store on South Boone Street in Aberdeen on Sept. 18. The Washington State Patrol also issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert.
Tri-City Herald
A local teacher’s bag was stolen. The keys to the school had a GPS tracking chip
Editor’s note: This blotter is compiled from recent Gig Harbor police reports. On Oct. 2 an officer was patrolling in the parking lot near Famous Footwear, 5151 Borgen Blvd. The officer observed a vehicle with a group of people inside. A woman walked away from the car and went...
Comments / 14