Centralia, WA

Comments / 0

 

Chronicle

Fern Ridge Floral to Hold Grand Opening in Centralia on Oct. 15

Fern Ridge Floral will hold its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The store is located at 604 W. Main St., Centralia. The store is owned by Rebecca Williams and will offer a variety of artistically inspired floral arrangements, hand wrapped bouquets, curated vintage vases, house plants and unique gift items.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Cowlitz Indian Tribe Pow Wow Returns Saturday After Two Years of Cancellations

The Cowlitz Indian Tribe Pow Wow returns on Saturday after skipping two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time in its two-decade history, the event will be held in Cowlitz County, at the Cowlitz County Event Center in Longview. The pow wow was held in Toledo for 18 years before moving to the Clark County Fairgrounds in 2019.
LONGVIEW, WA
Chronicle

Centralia College Swept Again By Tacoma

Dropping another matchup in straight sets, the Centralia College volleyball team fell to Tacoma on the road Wednesday, 25-15, 25-9, 25-22. The Trailblazers were led by Kylee Buchanan’s nine kills and nine digs, and Tierra Washington added six kills on a .200% kill percentage to go along with nine more digs. Katelyn Hunsaker dished out 18 assists in the loss.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Craving Pie? Care to Carve? Here’s Where to Find Pumpkins This October

The greater Lewis County area has patches as diverse as the pumpkins and gourds the farms sell. Whether visitors are seeking family-friendly fall fun or a thrilling night of ghostly scares, or both, these pumpkin patches will please even a pumpkin-carving connoisseur. To add other pumpkin patches to The Chronicle’s...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
City
Centralia, WA
Chronicle

‘A Murder is Announced’: Miss Marple Murder Mystery Makes Twin Cities Debut

What: Evergreen Playhouse presents “A Murder is Announced”. When: Oct. 14-30 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Special Pay-What-You-Can performance Thursday, Oct. 20. Where: Evergreen Playhouse, 226 West Center St., Centralia. Tickets: $15 adults and $12 students/seniors. Advanced tickets can be purchased at evergreenplayhouse.com. Keeping with...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Centralia College Graduate Writes Book Combining History, Greek Mythology

When Cole Collins was assigned a five-page essay to write for his English 102 class at Centralia College last year, he didn’t expect to write the outline for a book. But after he received an A grade on his essay and positive feedback from even professional writers, he began to gradually expand on his paper, ultimately writing a 68-page book titled “Greed.”
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Beavers Drop Tight Contest with Monte

With David Dallaire leading the way once again, the Tenino boys golf team couldn’t quite get past Montesano at Oaksridge Golf Course in a 192-201 defeat Tuesday afternoon. Dallaire earned match medalist honors, carding a 41 which was five strokes ahead of the next competitor. Rounding out the Beaver...
TENINO, WA
southsoundmag.com

Onion Ring Lovers, Unite

Whether you like your onion rings breaded or battered, cut thick or thin, extra crispy or dipped in ranch, ketchup, or house sauce — any way you slice it, rings are classic comfort food. We scouted the South Sound for several months looking for some of the tastiest onion rings around. This is where to go.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Teen Injured in Crash on Lincoln Creek Road on Thursday

A 16-year-old Rochester resident was transported to the hospital via LifeFlight for non-life threatening injuries following a vehicle accident on Lincoln Creek Road between Galvin and Rochester just before 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6. The driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old Galvin resident, was issued a criminal citation for...
Chronicle

Tacoma Council Passes a Homeless Camping Ban

An ordinance to create a homeless encampment ban around temporary shelters and protected waters in Tacoma was passed by the City Council on a 6-3 vote Tuesday night. The ordinance restricts homeless camps from being set up within 10 blocks of the city's temporary homeless shelters. The implementation and enforcement...
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Bhagwandin Is the Leader Lewis County Needs

I attended a community meeting with Harry Bhagwandin on Saturday. We discussed many issues affecting Lewis County: flood control, drug abuse problems, homelessness, dams and water issues, and the future of TransAlta. I was impressed with Harry's knowledge of the issues, his desire to hear what our concerns are, and...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants In Kent, WA

If you’re looking for a great place to eat in Kent, Washington, you’ve come to the right place. In this guide, we’ll review some of the best restaurants in town, so you can make an informed decision about where to go. Whether you’re in the mood for...
KENT, WA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Olympia, WA

Located in the Pacific Ocean, Olympia is home to much delicious seafood and other ingredients. With different cuisine in the area, this list of fifteen Best Restaurants in Olympia, WA, will let you discover the delicious dishes in the area. 1. Budd Bay Cafe. $$$ | (360) 357-6963 | WEBSITE.
OLYMPIA, WA

Comments / 0

