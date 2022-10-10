ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Peggy Lewicki
3d ago

Please tell me why do you have them it makes no sence.Why so you can say you live in a gated community? They never stop anyone. all it is is a traffic nightmare. Take the dam things down.

7
Steve Clay
2d ago

the original Villages was meant to be a gated community, but once Mr Morse died and his heirs took over signs and grow grow and grow some more, they put up these guard shacks and gates to make people feel like they live in a gated community, you know when you move here that you're not going to be cleaning your own house or mowing your own lawn and that "outsiders" as you all like to call them have to come in and do your work for you therefore you are no longer a gated community, unless you want to do your own work. when you overspend to live in an area you darn well know is not what it's represented to be you pay the price for what you've opted into. but I do agree if the villages are going to have these Gates, first off they need to maintain the infrastructure they already have before they go building more and building more and misrepresenting more areas

3
 

