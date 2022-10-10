Read full article on original website
Police call mother ‘prime suspect’ in Georgia boy’s disappearance, death
A week after a 20-month-old was reported missing out of Chatham County, authorities said they now believe the boy is dead.
Heated exchange between grandmother, babysitter of missing Georgia toddler caught on camera
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV obtained an exclusive video of a heated exchange between Quinton Simon’s grandmother and his babysitter. The 20-month-old Quinton has not been seen since the morning of Oct. 5. Quinton was last seen at the home where he lived with his mother, her boyfriend, siblings and grandparent on Burkhalter Road […]
Police: Missing Georgia toddler believed dead, mom a suspect
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia toddler who was reported missing by his mother last week is believed to be dead, and she is a suspect in his death, according to police. The Chatham County Police Department tweeted late Wednesday, “We are saddened to report that CCPD and the FBI have notified Quinton Simon’s family that we believe he is deceased. We have named his mother, Leilani Simon, as the prime suspect in his disappearance and death.”
Witnesses say police took 15 minutes to respond to shots fired on W. Jones St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Gunshots in downtown Savannah yesterday during the lunch hour have residents concerned about the increasing gun violence across the city. “It stays with you,” said a woman, who described the mayhem that unfolded on West Jones Street. At about 12:15 pm on Wednesday, she and...
Vigil held Wednesday night for missing toddler
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A vigil was held Wednesday night at Daffin Park in Savannah for missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon. Quinton disappeared from his home in Chatham County one week ago. Around 20 people attended a vigil for Quinton tonight. Some came just to be surrounded by Quinton’s village while...
Man injured in overnight shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is recovering after being shot early Wednesday morning. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the shooting occurred near the intersection of Brookview Drive and Haven Drive. Police say an adult male transported himself to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. SPD continues to investigate the incident.
Police investigating overnight Savannah shooting; victim drives himself to the hospital
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: Video from the scene. Police in Savannah are investigating an overnight shooting that sent one man to the hospital. According to Savannah Police, the shooting happened near the intersection of Brookview Drive and Haven Drive. Authorities say the victim drove himself to the hospital. His...
Police seize evidence they believe could ‘move forward’ case of missing Savannah toddler
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly a week after a Savannah toddler vanished from his home, police say they have new evidence that they believe will help them move forward with the case. Twenty-month-old Quinton Simon was reported missing from his Chatham County home on Oct. 5. According to WJCL,...
Crews respond to sewage spill at Savannah home
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — City of Savannah crews are responding to a sewage spill at a Savannah home on Wednesday afternoon. The estimated 5,280-gallon-spill happened at 1356 Lavon Avenue and flowed into Hayners Creek. Which resulted from a surcharged wet well caused by work on Chatham County’s force main along Sallie Mood Drive, the city […]
Savannah Police investigating shooting near Brookview Dr. and Haven Dr.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting on the Eastside. Police say the shooting happened near the intersection of Brookview Dr and Haven Dr. The say a man took himself to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They say the investigation is ongoing.
Male shot, injured in Savannah Tuesday afternoon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A male was shot and injured in Savannah Tuesday afternoon. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened at Waters and E. Montgomery Crossroads. The male was taken to the hospital but police say the injuries are non-life-threatening. SPD continues to investigate the shooting. No further details were released.
Warrants issued for 27 people following $70,000 check cashing scam in Evans Co.
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - More than two dozen face charges from Claxton to Savannah for forging checks and costing business owners thousands. Evans County’s sheriff says this has turned into one of the bigger fraud cases they’ve seen in quite some time. He says people creating bogus checks...
Police issue statement on new evidence seized in search for missing Savannah toddler
Update 5 p.m.: WJCL did request to speak with Chief Hadley. Our request was denied. Update 1:53 p.m.: The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has issued a statement on the case. The following is from John Bischoff, vice president of the division's missing children division:. “As the search...
Deputies in Beaufort County investigating shooting; 1 man injured
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in Beaufort County are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Roberts Lane in Grays Hill around 5:10 p.m. for a shots fired call. When they arrived, they found...
Agencies searching Colleton County woods for suspect
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching Wednesday night for a suspect from a vehicle pursuit. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, deputies and K-9s are searching the woods near McCune Branch Road as of 7:00 p.m. Wednesday. The only description of the suspect is...
One person injured in shooting at Waters Ave. & E. Montgomery Cross Road
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting at Waters Avenue and East Montgomery Cross Road. Savannah Police says the shooting resulted in non-life threatening injures. Police says the man was taken to the hospital. Close to 30 shell casings were on the ground. Police can’t...
Deputies arrest man charged in Grays Hill shooting
GRAYS HILL, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies arrested a man and charged him in connection to a shooting in Grays Hill Wednesday afternoon. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) arrested Joe Fields, 29 on Thursday and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The shooting happened […]
Shooting in Savannah: Police investigate daytime incident that sent 1 person to the hospital
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Savannah are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital. The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at Waters and E. Montgomery Crossroad. The victim is said to have suffered non life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. This is...
Bones found in downtown Savannah construction site "not human"
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah police have confirmed that the bones found at a construction site in downtown Savannah last week are not human. Police say the objects were found Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Bull and Broughton streets. SPD says they've turned the items over to the Georgia...
Police re-investigate pool in search for missing Savannah toddler, block release of 911 call
Update 3:30 p.m.: For the first time since Quinton disappeared, Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley acknowledged Monday the possibility of a criminal element in the case. Chief Hadley also said police and FBI agents have re-searched the home for any clues. On Monday, Chatham Fire was called out to...
