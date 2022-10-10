SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia toddler who was reported missing by his mother last week is believed to be dead, and she is a suspect in his death, according to police. The Chatham County Police Department tweeted late Wednesday, “We are saddened to report that CCPD and the FBI have notified Quinton Simon’s family that we believe he is deceased. We have named his mother, Leilani Simon, as the prime suspect in his disappearance and death.”

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO