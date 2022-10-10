ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How does IRS extension impact South Carolina tax rebate eligibility?

By Sophie Brams
 3 days ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Victims of Hurricane Ian in South Carolina now have until February to file various individual and business tax returns, the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) announced Monday.

Individuals who requested an extension to file their state 2021 Individual Income Tax return, originally set to expire on Oct. 17, now have until Feb. 15, 2023, to file.

Additional South Carolina returns and payments that extended until Feb. 15 include:

  • Business Income Tax returns originally due between Oct. 17, 2022 and Feb. 15, 2023
  • Certain quarterly Withholding returns and payments, including those originally due Oct. 31, 2022 and Jan. 31, 2023
  • 4th Quarter Individual Income Tax estimated payments originally due Jan. 17, 2023.

The relief comes after the Internal Revenue Service announced it would postpone the federal deadline for filers in the storm’s path until Feb. 15, 2023.

However, South Carolina taxpayers who want to receive the state tax rebate by Dec. 31 must still file their 2021 Individual Income Tax returns by Oct. 17 to be eligible.

Those who do not file by Oct. 17 will not receive a rebate until March 2023, according to SCDOR officials.

All affected South Carolina residents and businesses are eligible for Hurricane Ian tax relief, including if their tax records or tax preparer is located in the state and if they are relief workers. For more information, click here.








