Stacey Abrams' Chances of Beating Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia: Poll
With just weeks remaining before the anticipated midterm elections in November, Democrat Stacey Abrams is still trailing in new polling that offers a potentially bleak outlook for her chances of beating Brian Kemp in a rematch with the Republican governor. A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Georgia News Collaborative survey released Wednesday showed...
Georgia Senate Debate to be closed to public
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and his challenger Herschel Walker (R) are set to face off on the debate stage in October, but the debate will not be open to the public. Due to limited seating, no public tickets will be available but both candidates...
Herschel Walker names Capitol rioter as campaign ‘captain’
The campaign for the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, Herschel Walker, has registered a woman arrested earlier this year on charges in connection to the January 6 insurrection as a “county captain”. Mandy Robinson-Hand was included in a press release last month, which also listed dozens of other supporters of Mr Walker on the local level, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.Ms Robinson-Hand is the chair of the GOP in Taylor County and was listed as the “captain” for the county in the middle of rural Georgia. She was arrested alongside her husband Charles Hand III just over a year...
Black People In Herschel Walker’s Georgia Hometown Are ‘Not Going To Vote For Him’
Black residents in Herschel Walker's home town, Wrightsville, Georgia, say they would never vote for him in the U.S. Senate race. The post Black People In Herschel Walker’s Georgia Hometown Are ‘Not Going To Vote For Him’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Herschel Walker's 'Baggage' Becoming 'Unbearable': Georgia GOP Lt. Governor
"If we're being intellectually honest, Herschel Walker won the primary because he scored a bunch of touchdowns back in the '80s," Geoff Duncan said.
Did Killer Mike Snub Stacey Abrams By Saying Brian Kemp Is ‘Running An Effective Campaign’?
Killer Mike said Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is "running an effective campaign" with Black voters and that Stacey Abrams should follow his lead. The post Did Killer Mike Snub Stacey Abrams By Saying Brian Kemp Is ‘Running An Effective Campaign’? appeared first on NewsOne.
Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Blasts Trump For Foisting Herschel Walker On Voters
Georgia’s GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan put the blame for Herschel Walker’s senate candidacy squarely on former President Donald Trump. (Watch the videos below.) In a revealing interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN Thursday, Duncan took multiple shots at Trump’s influence on the selection of the beleaguered GOP nominee Walker to run against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
BET
Stacy Abrams Says She’s Confident She’s Got the Black Georgia Vote Behind Her
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams dismissed concerns that she doesn’t have adequate support from Black voters in her second run for governor. In an appearance Oct. 9 on “Fox News Sunday” she said the claims are a “manufactured crisis” that is “designed to suppress voter turnout,” insisted her polling numbers among Black voters are strong, and also said she is unconcerned about incumbent Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp holding events to court Black voters before the November election.
BET
Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Blames Democrats For Abortion Controversy
Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Georgia, is pointing fingers at Democrats after being accused of paying for an abortion. In an Oct. 6 press conference, the former NFL player said to reporters, “I know why you’re here. You’re here because the Democrats are desperate to hold onto this seat here. They’re desperate to make this race about my family.”
MSNBC
A new twist in the scandal engulfing Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker
NBC News Washington Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor and co-founder of the Lincoln Project Rick Wilson discuss the reports that Herschel Walker’s abortion accuser is in fact the mother of one of his childrenOct. 6, 2022.
WSAV-TV
Abrams: Kemp ‘simply refused to commit treason’ for Trump
Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee for Georgia governor, said that incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp (R) doesn’t deserve accolades simply for refusing to go along with former President Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state. “What was the alternative?” Abrams said in...
Challenger maintains funding edge in Georgia superintendent’s race
Democratic challenger Alisha Thomas Searcy leads Republican incumbent Richard Woods in campaign fundraising.
This longtime educator wants you to put her on the Beaufort Co. School Board as a write-in
Second candidate emerges for Beaufort County School Board District 5 race.
A Race for Georgia: Sen. Raphael Warnock Takes Lead in the Polls Over Herschel Walker
Sen. Raphael Warnock has taken a slight lead over Herschel Walker in the Georgia Senate race, according to an Emerson College-The Hill survey released Tuesday. According to The Hill, Warnock is polling at 48% to Walker’s 46%, which is a four-point improvement from a poll in August when Warnock trailed Walker 44% to 46%. Some believe the rise for Warnock can be attributed to reports and allegations that Walker allegedly paid for a former girlfriend’s abortion in 2009.
First lady Jill Biden set to visit Georgia’s Fort Benning this week
WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to travel to Fort Benning this week to visit with members of the military and their families, according to the White House. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. During her visit on Thursday and Friday to...
Slate
Don’t Count Herschel Walker Out Just Yet
Greg Bluestein, a political reporter at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, has known Herschel Walker’s name for decades. “I grew up hearing stories about Herschel Walker, and had friends with posters of him on their walls,” he told me. “To this day, I know hardcore Democrats whose dogs are named Herschel or Walker, or whose garage codes are set for his team number. That gives you a glimpse of just what a big deal he is in Georgia.” Indeed, Herschel Walker’s athletic record made him a state icon—he’s not only a former college football and NFL star, but he once also competed on the Olympic bobsledding team. Yet Walker’s history of violent or erratic behavior is almost as well-known as his speed on the football field; his ex-wife once accused him of holding a gun to her head and choking her. Now, in his campaign to unseat Democrat Raphael Warnock as the senior senator from Georgia, Republican candidate Herschel Walker is also fighting off allegations he paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion, even though he publicly claims abortion should not be available to anyone under any circumstances. To take stock of Walker’s reputation on and off the field, the stakes of his Senate run, and the controversies swirling just weeks before the midterms’ Election Day, I spoke with Bluestein for Wednesday’s episode of What Next. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont hospitalized after ‘not feeling well’
U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont was hospitalized as a precaution on Thursday after the 82-year-old was “not feeling well,” his office said in a statement. Leahy fell ill at his home in McLean, Virginia, The Associated Press reported. He was taken to a Washington-area hospital for tests and was expected to remain overnight, according to the news organization.
WALB 10
Sen. Ossoff campaigns on improving healthcare for Georgians
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Senator Jon Ossoff says he is working to improve the overall quality of life of southwest Georgians. And he’s starting with healthcare access. Sen. Ossoff is working to introduce new ideas and bills that would largely benefit women, children, and farmers in southwest Georgia, according to his campaign.
Georgia news organizations, including the AJC, collaborate on 2022 voters’ poll
More than a hundred Georgia news organizations have joined to release a poll of the state’s likely voters, a new initiat...
