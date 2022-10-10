Read full article on original website
Related
Joy and worry for Venezuelans as US shuts land border
Jose was reunited with his wife and four-year-old child in the United States minutes after Washington shut its southern border to Venezuelans. After reuniting with his wife and young child, he thought things were finally coming together, with his 22-year-old son setting off from Caracas to join him.
Stephen Colbert Breaks Down ‘Most Shocking Revelation’ From Jan. 6 Hearing
The latest Jan. 6th committee hearing was so full of damning bombshells about the insurrection that Stephen Colbert devoted two full monologue segments to it. And he saved the “most shocking new revelation” for last.The Late Show host was talking about the “harrowing” footage of congressional leaders sheltering in place as rioters breached the Capitol, most notably of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi taking charge when President Trump refused to act.“I’ve got to say, this footage reveals a superhuman level of composure by the speaker,” Colbert said. “And I guess it’s true what they say: Behind every successful man is Nancy...
Comments / 0