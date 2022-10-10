Read full article on original website
FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment SchemesZack LoveSan Diego, CA
Mother and Son Arrested in Failed Murder for Hire Plot to Kill WifeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)El Cajon, CA
Murrieta, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMurrieta, CA
Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon Poised To Make Waves In Del Mar.Symphony ScienceDel Mar, CA
More than 1000 students absent, suspected respiratory outbreak under investigation at 2 San Diego County schools
SAN DIEGO — San Diego County Public Health Services is investigating a large, suspected outbreak of respiratory and flu-like symptoms reported among students at Patrick Henry High School and Del Norte High School. A total of more than 1000 students were absent from Del Norte High School on Wednesday...
Woman's death in Vista under investigation
San Diego County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the circumstances that led to a woman’s death in Vista.
Jury awards $5M to man beaten by San Diego Sheriff's Deputies and attacked by K-9 in 2014
SAN DIEGO — San Diego County has been ordered to pay $5 million to a Black man who was wrongly pulled over, beaten, and arrested while driving near his parents' home in Fallbrook in 2014. A federal jury delivered its verdict on October 11, in favor of Mikhail Myles,...
Swim instructor accused of molesting 2 students appears in court
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A 19-year-old swim instructor accused of molesting two students appeared before a judge Wednesday morning. Nicholas Piazza faces charges in two separate cases. According to court paperwork, in 2021 Piazza was under investigation for molesting a child while working as a swim instructor at...
NBC San Diego
Woman Killed After Fight at Vista Strip Mall , Investigation Launched
A woman died after an altercation at a strip mall in Vista, prompting homicide detectives to launch an investigation Wednesday evening. Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department responded at 8 p.m. to a call of an altercation at a strip mall off South Santa Fe Avenue, Lt. Chris Steffen said. Several people inside a restaurant and in the parking lot just outside told detectives they witnessed the fight and were aiding in the investigation.
mynewsla.com
Bounty Hunter on Lam in San Diego County Case Arrested in Riverside
An alleged bounty hunter who authorities said was on the lam on allegations of unlawfully detaining two people and burglarizing a home in San Diego County earlier this year has been arrested in Riverside County on unrelated charges. Jesse Wagner, 47, who was described by authorities last week as a...
NBC San Diego
Kids Can Have Some Contact With Father, Maya Millete's Murder-Suspect Husband: Judge
Until this week, the man accused of murdering his 39-year-old wife, May "Maya" Millete, a Chula Vista woman who remains missing more than 18 months after disappearing from her home, was unable to communicate with his children, per a court order. In October of last year, a judge ruled Larry...
County of San Diego faces $5 million excessive force verdict
A jury reached a $5 million verdict Tuesday against San Diego County and the San Diego Sheriff’s Office involving the allegations of excessive force and negligent supervision within the organization.
onscene.tv
SWAT Standoff With School in Lockdown | San Ysidro
10.10.2022 | 5:30 AM | SAN YSIDRO – A woman broke into her Aunt’s home and started to break windows and other items. The Aunt ran out to safety and the Police were called. Officers arrived and found the woman barricaded in a back bedroom. The woman is...
San Dieguito Union students demand action after ‘transphobic’ Facebook post in parent group
For transgender teen Luna Berardi, a freshman at San Dieguito Academy in Encinitas, gender affirming schools provide more than a safe space for expression. They’re a lifeline for LGBTQ+ youth, lowering the threat of suicide for which they’re at higher risk than their peers. But Berardi and other...
Suspected respiratory outbreak at Patrick Henry High School, Del Norte High under investigation
SAN DIEGO — San Diego County Public Health Services is investigating a large, suspected outbreak of respiratory and flu-like symptoms reported among students at Patrick Henry High School. On Thursday, Poway School District reported Del Norte High had close to 400 students out on Wednesday with cold and flu-like...
La Mesa high school band looking to replace stolen equipment
The Helix Charter High School marching band is looking to replace essential equipment that was reported stolen from a storage building on Oct. 8, according to a GoFundMe page.
Police identify victim in deadly Mira Mesa shooting; shooter remains at large
Police said 18-year-old Brian Mendoza-Camacho was shot and killed in the 10900 block of Deering Street on the morning of Oct. 5.
Son arrested after parents assaulted, knife thrown at officer
An 18-year-old man suspected of attacking his parents and throwing a knife at an officer in the Rancho Peñasquitos neighborhood was arrested Sunday, authorities said.
Lawsuit: Company failed to inspect San Diego building before death of window washer
SAN DIEGO — The family of a man who fell from the 12th floor of a newly build homeless housing building in East Village and died says the builders and the city ignored safety checks in a mad dash to open a new 407-unit homeless housing complex, resulting in his death.
Daily Aztec
New lawsuit filed in rape case, SDSU investigation officially active
On Sept. 14, a new lawsuit was filed by the lawyer of the young woman allegedly raped by three former San Diego State football players. According to the suit filed, attorney Dan Gilleon requested documents under the California Public Records Act (CPRA) from the City of San Diego and the San Diego Police Department regarding results of the rape exam and other aspects of the investigation. Gilleon claims the Police Department failed to comply with the CPRA requests.
sandiegocountynews.com
Sheriff’s Dept. investigates man’s death while in San Diego police custody
San Diego, CA–The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a man’s death while in San Diego Police custody following a family altercation in City Heights on Sunday, authorities said. On October 9, just after 10 p.m., officers with the San Diego Police Department were dispatched to...
Campaign to fulfill final wish of driver killed while changing tire along I-805
Loved ones start campaign to fulfill final wish of motorist killed while changing tire along I-805 last week
Tuberculosis case reported at East County high school
Students and staff at Learn4Life Workforce Innovation High School in Lemon Grove were notified about a potential tuberculosis exposure after a person on campus tested positive for the disease, county health officials said on Wednesday.
NBC San Diego
Missing Spring Valley Teen Feared to Have Been Lured by Online Friend Has Been Found
The 15-year-old Spring Valley girl whose parents believed she was lured away from her home has been found after missing for several days. Shannon Hoffman told NBC 7 she believes her daughter was convinced by an online friend to leave her home. The girl’s parents suspected her love of online gaming led to her disappearance. They noted she had become increasingly reclusive and spent more time on her PlayStation than usual in the days leading up to her disappearance.
