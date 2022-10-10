ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Center, CA

CBS 8

Swim instructor accused of molesting 2 students appears in court

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A 19-year-old swim instructor accused of molesting two students appeared before a judge Wednesday morning. Nicholas Piazza faces charges in two separate cases. According to court paperwork, in 2021 Piazza was under investigation for molesting a child while working as a swim instructor at...
NBC San Diego

Woman Killed After Fight at Vista Strip Mall , Investigation Launched

A woman died after an altercation at a strip mall in Vista, prompting homicide detectives to launch an investigation Wednesday evening. Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department responded at 8 p.m. to a call of an altercation at a strip mall off South Santa Fe Avenue, Lt. Chris Steffen said. Several people inside a restaurant and in the parking lot just outside told detectives they witnessed the fight and were aiding in the investigation.
onscene.tv

SWAT Standoff With School in Lockdown | San Ysidro

10.10.2022 | 5:30 AM | SAN YSIDRO – A woman broke into her Aunt’s home and started to break windows and other items. The Aunt ran out to safety and the Police were called. Officers arrived and found the woman barricaded in a back bedroom. The woman is...
Daily Aztec

New lawsuit filed in rape case, SDSU investigation officially active

On Sept. 14, a new lawsuit was filed by the lawyer of the young woman allegedly raped by three former San Diego State football players. According to the suit filed, attorney Dan Gilleon requested documents under the California Public Records Act (CPRA) from the City of San Diego and the San Diego Police Department regarding results of the rape exam and other aspects of the investigation. Gilleon claims the Police Department failed to comply with the CPRA requests.
NBC San Diego

Missing Spring Valley Teen Feared to Have Been Lured by Online Friend Has Been Found

The 15-year-old Spring Valley girl whose parents believed she was lured away from her home has been found after missing for several days. Shannon Hoffman told NBC 7 she believes her daughter was convinced by an online friend to leave her home. The girl’s parents suspected her love of online gaming led to her disappearance. They noted she had become increasingly reclusive and spent more time on her PlayStation than usual in the days leading up to her disappearance.

