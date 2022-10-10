‘Justice' Delivered: Instacart Workers in California to Receive Money from Settlement Reached in San Diego

Earlier this year, California ran a pilot program for digital license plates. While the program was running, no more than 0.5% of registered vehicles were granted access. On 5 October 2022, the Motor Vehicle Digital Number Plates bill (AB-984) was updated, officially granting everyone in the state permission to use a digital license plate. Digital license plates are now officially in California, Arizona, and Michigan. Texas currently allows digital plates for commercial fleets.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO