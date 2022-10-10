‘Justice' Delivered: Instacart Workers in California to Receive Money from Settlement Reached in San Diego

Read full article on original website
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Instacart to pay $46.5M in San Diego gig worker case
Same-day delivery platform Instacart, which reportedly plans to go public later this year, has agreed to pay $45.6 million to settle a gig worker case filed by the city of San Diego in 2019, the city’s attorney announced Monday. The proposed judgment against Instacart covers approximately 308,000 people who...
Lawsuit: Company failed to inspect San Diego building before death of window washer
SAN DIEGO — The family of a man who fell from the 12th floor of a newly build homeless housing building in East Village and died says the builders and the city ignored safety checks in a mad dash to open a new 407-unit homeless housing complex, resulting in his death.
Which California city has the highest minimum wage?
State law in California says employees must be paid a minimum wage. But several cities and counties across the state have their own ordinances that require employers pay a higher hourly rate.
NBC San Diego
California Home Prices Expected to Plunge Nearly 9% in 2023: Realtors
Expect a weaker housing market in California in 2023 as an ongoing battle against inflation creates a small recession — keeping interest rates elevated and suppressing buyer demand, according to a forecast released Wednesday by the California Association of Realtors. The California median home price is forecast to drop...
California Stimulus Update: Will You Receive the Middle Class Tax Refund?
Since federal Economic Impact Payments -- or pandemic stimulus checks -- were discontinued in 2021, California has been one of many states to provide regular financial relief to residents still...
iheart.com
California's Attorney General Is Threatening Legal Action Against San Diego
California Attorney General Rob Bonta is warning San Diego about building in areas with high fire risk. The Union Tribune says the state attorney general released a list of key issues California wants addressed before local leaders approve housing in order to avoid a legal challenge. Specifically, he pointed to...
KPBS
San Diego approves new contracts with private trash haulers to help meet new recycling rules
The city of San Diego is one step closer to complying with a state law mandating organic recycling. On Monday, the city council approved new agreements with the city’s eight private trash haulers. The companies will move forward with getting the additional equipment and personnel needed to outfit multifamily units with green recycling bins.
Regional task force set to tackle homelessness in countywide action plan
San Diego County’s regional task force on homelessness has released a plan aimed at adding more than 800 shelter beds. It’s a broad and comprehensive strategy directed at the city of San Diego, north, east and south counties.
NBC San Diego
9,000 Housing Units Needed to Reduce Homelessness in County: San Diego Task Force
Thousands of affordable and supportive housing units are needed to reduce the homeless population in San Diego County, according to a report released Wednesday by the Regional Task Force on Homelessness. Along with the more than 9,000 units needed, also required are hundreds of new shelter beds, the Regional Community...
Three California Neighborhoods Ranked As 'Coolest In The World'
Timeout put together a list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world.
This is California’s safest city, and it’s in the Bay Area
Safety is a key factor for many people when it comes to choosing a place to live, and according to a new study from Wallet Hub, a city in the Bay Area is one of the safest in the nation.
mynewsla.com
Bounty Hunter on Lam in San Diego County Case Arrested in Riverside
An alleged bounty hunter who authorities said was on the lam on allegations of unlawfully detaining two people and burglarizing a home in San Diego County earlier this year has been arrested in Riverside County on unrelated charges. Jesse Wagner, 47, who was described by authorities last week as a...
These three California cities are the most unsafe, study says
Three California cities are considered some of the most dangerous in the United States, and one of them is right here in the Bay Area, according to a new study from WalletHub.
Digital License Plates Are Now Legal In California
Earlier this year, California ran a pilot program for digital license plates. While the program was running, no more than 0.5% of registered vehicles were granted access. On 5 October 2022, the Motor Vehicle Digital Number Plates bill (AB-984) was updated, officially granting everyone in the state permission to use a digital license plate. Digital license plates are now officially in California, Arizona, and Michigan. Texas currently allows digital plates for commercial fleets.
Barrio Logan lands on list of world’s ‘coolest neighborhoods’
No need to book a flight to a far-flung locale. Some of the world's coolest places to explore are here in California, according to Time Out.
These California cities aren’t considered safe, new study says
According to a new study from WalletHub, some California cities aren’t regarded as safe. The personal finance company compiled a list of the “Safest Cities in America” based on 42 safety metrics and cities from the Golden State performed poorly. The study evaluated the factors and compiled them into three categories, home and community safety, […]
KSBW.com
California to become first state to discontinue this common grocery store item
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into a law a bill last week that will change grocery stores throughout the state in the near future. SB 1046, put forth by Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman, will force supermarkets to phase out single-use plastic produce bags, called pre-checkout bags, that are often seen near the fruits and vegetables section by Jan. 1, 2025.
Some Central Coast residents receive California gas tax refund, some still waiting
According to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office, payments range from $400 to $1,050 for couples filing jointly, and $200 to $700 for all other individuals depending on their income and whether they claimed a dependent. The post Some Central Coast residents receive California gas tax refund, some still waiting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Some Californians left out of gas tax relief
While some Californians are anticipating getting relief checks from the state, others are not expecting to receive the additional funding.
KTVU FOX 2
These are the worst California cities for retirees: study
LOS ANGELES - Retiring in California sounds like a dream, doesn't it? With everything from ocean views and mountain backdrops to a year-round pleasant climate and consistently sunny weather to enjoy the outdoors, the Golden State surely offers seniors a breadth of options to spend their golden years. The high...
