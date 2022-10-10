ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC San Diego

Cramer's Lightning Round: Western Union Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Iridium Communications Inc: "You and I both know it's the right place." Plug Power Inc: "It's losing money. And when a stock is...
NBC San Diego

Jim Cramer Goes Over the Best and Worst Q3 Performers in the S&P 500

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave his take on the winning and losing S&P 500 stocks in the third quarter. "This is a harsh market with harsh criteria," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave his take on the winning and losing stocks in the S&P 500 during the third quarter.
NBC San Diego

Jim Cramer Says to Avoid Stocks in the ‘House of Pain' Nasdaq 100 Index

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday warned investors to avoid the stocks in the Nasdaq 100 and highlighted the worst performing stocks during the third quarter. "These seven biggest losers from the third quarter are simply representative of the House of Pain the index has become," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
NBC San Diego

Cramer's Lightning Round: You Are Fighting the Fed With Discover Financial

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Discover Financial Services: "You are fighting the Fed with DFS. You are in the Fed's crosshairs, man. No place to be." DuPont De...
Jim Cramer
NBC San Diego

Here's Why Cramer Thinks Defense Stock L3Harris Technologies Is a Buy

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday gave investors his blessing to buy shares of L3Harris Technologies, an aerospace and defense play. "Recently, the stock's come down dramatically from its highs. I think it's gotten to levels where you have to pounce," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday gave investors his...
NBC San Diego

Stock Futures Are Flat Ahead of Friday's Big Bank Earnings

Stock futures were little changed Thursday night as investors turned their attention to big bank earnings after the major averages staged a historic turnaround rally. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 20 points, or 0.07%. S&P 500 futures inched higher by 0.08%, and Nasdaq 100 futures hovered just below the flat line.
NBC San Diego

Albertsons Merger With Kroger Could Be Announced This Week

The companies may agree to a deal as soon as this week, sources told CNBC's David Faber. Kroger is the largest supermarket operator in the country with banners including Fred Meyer, Ralphs, King Soopers, Harris Teeter and its namesake brand. Kroger could announce a deal to buy rival grocery company...
