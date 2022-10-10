Read full article on original website
Cramer's Lightning Round: Western Union Is Not a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Iridium Communications Inc: "You and I both know it's the right place." Plug Power Inc: "It's losing money. And when a stock is...
Jim Cramer Goes Over the Best and Worst Q3 Performers in the S&P 500
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave his take on the winning and losing S&P 500 stocks in the third quarter. "This is a harsh market with harsh criteria," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave his take on the winning and losing stocks in the S&P 500 during the third quarter.
Jim Cramer Says to Avoid Stocks in the ‘House of Pain' Nasdaq 100 Index
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday warned investors to avoid the stocks in the Nasdaq 100 and highlighted the worst performing stocks during the third quarter. "These seven biggest losers from the third quarter are simply representative of the House of Pain the index has become," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
Cramer's Lightning Round: You Are Fighting the Fed With Discover Financial
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Discover Financial Services: "You are fighting the Fed with DFS. You are in the Fed's crosshairs, man. No place to be." DuPont De...
Here's Why Cramer Thinks Defense Stock L3Harris Technologies Is a Buy
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday gave investors his blessing to buy shares of L3Harris Technologies, an aerospace and defense play. "Recently, the stock's come down dramatically from its highs. I think it's gotten to levels where you have to pounce," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday gave investors his...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Digital World, Victoria's Secret and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Digital World — The company aiming to take public Truth Social, Donald Trump's media company, surged 8.7% on news of Google approving the media company's app for the Play Store. It marks a reversal as the app was previously blocked.
Stock Futures Are Flat Ahead of Friday's Big Bank Earnings
Stock futures were little changed Thursday night as investors turned their attention to big bank earnings after the major averages staged a historic turnaround rally. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 20 points, or 0.07%. S&P 500 futures inched higher by 0.08%, and Nasdaq 100 futures hovered just below the flat line.
Albertsons Merger With Kroger Could Be Announced This Week
The companies may agree to a deal as soon as this week, sources told CNBC's David Faber. Kroger is the largest supermarket operator in the country with banners including Fred Meyer, Ralphs, King Soopers, Harris Teeter and its namesake brand. Kroger could announce a deal to buy rival grocery company...
