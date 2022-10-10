ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Wichita Eagle

Ben Bartch Out for the Year: 3 Observations on How His Loss Will Impact the Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost their first starter of the 2022 season. After escaping the first month of the season with limited injury issues, the Jaguars placed starting left guard Ben Bartch on injured reserve on Tuesday after he sustained a knee injury in Week 5. On Wednesday, head coach Doug Pederson confirmed that Bartch's injury would place him on the sidelines for the rest of 2022.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

Jerry Jones vs. Dan Snyder? ‘Dirt’ on Cowboys Owner via Commanders PI’s

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys owner has long been a mentor and friend to embattled Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. But that relationship figures to be on shaky ground given that Snyder reportedly hired private investigators to look into his fellow owners and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Per ESPN's Don Van...
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Week 6 Dynasty Stock Watch

Welcome back everybody and we're gathered here today for the Week 6 Dynasty Stock Watch. We're looking for value, we're looking for leverage, we're looking for bad, panicky managers. We're looking for a manager to trade with that would storm off the football field after a heated division rivalry game loss, even if he's brand new to said rivalry, and knock over a completely innocent guy—metaphorically speaking. And good on Davante Adams for apologizing immediately. But it's too late to apologize... It's too late.
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Ravens-Giants First Injury Report

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens and Giants released their first injury report heading into their Week 6 game. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Fans Need to Help Steelers Comeback

PITTSBURGH -- Hey Pittsburgh Steelers fans,. Right now, things look bad. Actually, they look awful. But the Steel City has taught us a number of things, and one of them is that the Steelers find ways to win when their backs are against the wall. What they need is help...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Play of Packers’ Secondary Has Been Indefensible

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Through the first five games of the 2019 season, the Green Bay Packers intercepted seven passes. Through the first five games of the 2022 season, the Packers have broken up seven passes. For all the focus on Aaron Rodgers’ deep passing game and end-of-game play-calling...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Former Tar Heels Square Off on Thursday Night Football

When the Washington Commanders visit the Chicago Bears on Thursday night, former North Carolina football standouts will be present on both sidelines. As week six kicks off in the Windy City, both coaches and players alike will represent the country's oldest public institution. For the Commanders, former walk-on Cole Holcomb...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Wichita Eagle

Former NFL Agent Puts Bengals’ Offensive Linemen on Unfortunate List

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed Alex Cappa, Ted Karras and La'el Collins in free agency this past offseason in hopes of fixing their offensive line. Joe Burrow was sacked 13 times in the first two games. He's only been brought down five times in Cincinnati's past three contests. Despite the noticeable improvement, the Bengals' offseason additions made Joel Corry's list of "offseason acquisitions that haven't lived up to expectations."
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Ravens Preparing for Heavy Giants Blitz

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens know first-hand how much New York Giants defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale likes to blitz. The Giants have blitzed more than any other team in the NFL this year after being ranked 16th in 2021. New York is also ranked eighth against the pass, allowing 194.4 yards per game.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Comeback Complete: Brian Robinson Jr. Slated to Start for Commanders

View the original article to see embedded media. Less than seven weeks after former Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. saw his bid to be the starting running back for the Washington Redskins almost tragically derailed, he'll finally get his chance. According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Wichita Eagle

Packers-Jets Injury Report: Gary Added to List

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to practice on Thursday as full participation as the team continued its preparation for Sunday’s home game against the New York Jets. Rodgers did not practice on Wednesday but, speaking to reporters afterward, was confident that he’d...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Get Some Good News on Second Injury Report

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers injury report is getting better, but leaving the field for the second practice of Week 6, only four players took steps forward in their participation. The Steelers remain with 11 players listed on their injury report. The good news, is that wide receiver Diontae Johnson...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Report: Brian Robinson Jr. to Start Thursday vs. Bears

Wichita Eagle

Jets Will Need to Step Up This Week Against Aaron Rodgers, Packers

While the Jets have taken care of business so far in 2022, exceeding expectations by winning three of their first five games, this week will be their biggest test yet. New York is preparing to travel to Lambeau Field in Green Bay, set to face four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI

