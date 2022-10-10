Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina Andras
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
3 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
Wichita Eagle
‘He’s back’: KC Chiefs cornerback and 1st-round pick Trent McDuffie returns to practice
Rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie returned to practice Wednesday, officially opening a 21-day evaluation period in which the Chiefs will decide whether to activate him from injured reserve. McDuffie, one of the Chiefs’ two first-round NFL Draft picks earlier this year, could be available for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills...
Wichita Eagle
Ben Bartch Out for the Year: 3 Observations on How His Loss Will Impact the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost their first starter of the 2022 season. After escaping the first month of the season with limited injury issues, the Jaguars placed starting left guard Ben Bartch on injured reserve on Tuesday after he sustained a knee injury in Week 5. On Wednesday, head coach Doug Pederson confirmed that Bartch's injury would place him on the sidelines for the rest of 2022.
Wichita Eagle
Jerry Jones vs. Dan Snyder? ‘Dirt’ on Cowboys Owner via Commanders PI’s
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys owner has long been a mentor and friend to embattled Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. But that relationship figures to be on shaky ground given that Snyder reportedly hired private investigators to look into his fellow owners and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Per ESPN's Don Van...
Wichita Eagle
Week 6 Dynasty Stock Watch
Welcome back everybody and we're gathered here today for the Week 6 Dynasty Stock Watch. We're looking for value, we're looking for leverage, we're looking for bad, panicky managers. We're looking for a manager to trade with that would storm off the football field after a heated division rivalry game loss, even if he's brand new to said rivalry, and knock over a completely innocent guy—metaphorically speaking. And good on Davante Adams for apologizing immediately. But it's too late to apologize... It's too late.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita Eagle
Ravens-Giants First Injury Report
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens and Giants released their first injury report heading into their Week 6 game. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Wichita Eagle
Fans Need to Help Steelers Comeback
PITTSBURGH -- Hey Pittsburgh Steelers fans,. Right now, things look bad. Actually, they look awful. But the Steel City has taught us a number of things, and one of them is that the Steelers find ways to win when their backs are against the wall. What they need is help...
Wichita Eagle
Play of Packers’ Secondary Has Been Indefensible
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Through the first five games of the 2019 season, the Green Bay Packers intercepted seven passes. Through the first five games of the 2022 season, the Packers have broken up seven passes. For all the focus on Aaron Rodgers’ deep passing game and end-of-game play-calling...
Wichita Eagle
Jerick McKinnon showed out; Pacheco got one carry: KC Chiefs’ snap counts vs. Raiders
The Chiefs showed some Jekyll and Hyde on Monday Night Football. They stumbled through the first half and all too quickly found themselves down 17-0 to the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. But a controversial roughing the passer penalty late in the second quarter, a raucous...
RELATED PEOPLE
Wichita Eagle
Former Tar Heels Square Off on Thursday Night Football
When the Washington Commanders visit the Chicago Bears on Thursday night, former North Carolina football standouts will be present on both sidelines. As week six kicks off in the Windy City, both coaches and players alike will represent the country's oldest public institution. For the Commanders, former walk-on Cole Holcomb...
Wichita Eagle
Former NFL Agent Puts Bengals’ Offensive Linemen on Unfortunate List
CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed Alex Cappa, Ted Karras and La'el Collins in free agency this past offseason in hopes of fixing their offensive line. Joe Burrow was sacked 13 times in the first two games. He's only been brought down five times in Cincinnati's past three contests. Despite the noticeable improvement, the Bengals' offseason additions made Joel Corry's list of "offseason acquisitions that haven't lived up to expectations."
Wichita Eagle
Ravens Preparing for Heavy Giants Blitz
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens know first-hand how much New York Giants defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale likes to blitz. The Giants have blitzed more than any other team in the NFL this year after being ranked 16th in 2021. New York is also ranked eighth against the pass, allowing 194.4 yards per game.
Wichita Eagle
Comeback Complete: Brian Robinson Jr. Slated to Start for Commanders
View the original article to see embedded media. Less than seven weeks after former Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. saw his bid to be the starting running back for the Washington Redskins almost tragically derailed, he'll finally get his chance. According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wichita Eagle
Packers-Jets Injury Report: Gary Added to List
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to practice on Thursday as full participation as the team continued its preparation for Sunday’s home game against the New York Jets. Rodgers did not practice on Wednesday but, speaking to reporters afterward, was confident that he’d...
Wichita Eagle
Dan Quinn Leaving Cowboys? Coach Mike McCarthy’s ‘Excellent Asset’ Focuses on ‘the Now’
As it sits right now right now, the Dallas Cowboys defense is on pace to be a record-setting one. The 14.4 points per game allowed by the Dallas defense would set the franchise record. Meanwhile, Dallas currently has the NFL's third best scoring defense, seventh best defense in yards per game allowed and the second most sacks (20).
Wichita Eagle
Commanders Injury Update: WR Dyami Brown Active at Bears, Brian Robinson Jr. to Start
CHICAGO -- The Washington Commanders (1-4) enter Week 6 against the Chicago Bears (2-3) in desperate need of a win. In fact, following the new information revealed on Thursday morning pertaining to Commanders owner Dan Snyder, this team is in serious need of any positive press they can get. Which...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Get Some Good News on Second Injury Report
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers injury report is getting better, but leaving the field for the second practice of Week 6, only four players took steps forward in their participation. The Steelers remain with 11 players listed on their injury report. The good news, is that wide receiver Diontae Johnson...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wichita Eagle
Report: Brian Robinson Jr. to Start Thursday vs. Bears
View the original article to see embedded media. Less than seven weeks after he was shot twice during a suspected armed robbery attempt, Brian Robinson Jr. will start for the Commanders on Thursday, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. Robinson made his regular season debut Sunday against...
Wichita Eagle
Jets Will Need to Step Up This Week Against Aaron Rodgers, Packers
While the Jets have taken care of business so far in 2022, exceeding expectations by winning three of their first five games, this week will be their biggest test yet. New York is preparing to travel to Lambeau Field in Green Bay, set to face four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
Wichita Eagle
For Chiefs vs. powerful Buffalo Bills, another slow start is not recommended: podcast
Teams with the AFC’s best records battle Sunday afternoon when the Chiefs play host to the Buffalo Bills. This is their fifth meeting in three years, and there could be a sixth soon enough in the NFL playoffs. It’s Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen in a great quarterback battle....
Hall of Famer Randy Johnson's love of photography back in the spotlight after viral tweet
Former MLB superstar Randy Johnson retired from baseball in 2009 and his passion for photography really took off. Fans realized it again this week.
Comments / 0