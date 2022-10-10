ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Rust’ Cast Reportedly On Board With Finishing Movie After Blessing From Halyna Hutchins’ Family

By Joe Rutland
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qzb0J_0iTlgB8a00

Cast members of the movie Rust are all ready to go around completing the movie after receiving the blessing of Halyna Hutchins’ family. One actor is speaking out about it and his name is Douglas Stewart. In the movie, Stewart plays the town father. He said that the biggest hurdle around finishing it was knowing whether or not Hutchins’ family wanted this done. According to him, having her widower involved in the movie is what the cast needed to hear and then move ahead.

TMZ reports that Matthew Hutchins has announced that he is dropping his wrongful death suit against Alec Baldwin, the movie’s producers, and others. He reportedly reached a settlement after the tragedy that killed his wife. Now, Baldwin is on board to finish the movie in the lead role. The rest of the Rust cast will be along, too. Matthew Hutchins is now an executive producer of the movie.

Actor In ‘Rust’ Film Admits To Having Mixed Feelings

Stewart does admit that he’s got some mixed feelings about finishing the movie due to the tragedy. Yet he does say that he is a working actor who has a family to care for in his life. Now, he feels it is the right move what with greater safety precautions and having Matthew involved in the movie now. Stewart also adds that completing this film and a criminal case are separate issues.

The civil settlement does not affect the criminal investigation. Authorities are still saying that some of those involved, and that does include Baldwin, could still be charged. Douglas says he does not think this will have an impact on finishing the film. Meanwhile, Stewart is of the belief that Baldwin is not to blame. He said that it was the armorer who had the responsibility of ensuring safety. That was not up to Baldwin.

Word did come down earlier in October that Baldwin had reached a settlement with the Hutchins’ estate. This movie will continue filming again in January 2023. Beforehand, the family of Halyna Hutchins had filed a wrongful death lawsuit. That was in connection with the shooting that happened on Oct. 21, 2021. Baldwin, while on the set and preparing to film, would discharge a prop gun that killed Hutchins. Assistant director David Halls reportedly instructed Baldwin that the firearm was “cold” or inoperable. Now, though, the lawsuit has been done away with after the settlement. The work will begin again on the film, as we said, in January 2023. All members of the movie’s original cast are reportedly on board to come back. We will have to wait and see how things pan out with Baldwin on the set with other actors.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Michael Landon’s Family Searches for Answers After Grandson’s Mysterious Death

The family of actor Michael Landon is looking for clues to what might have happened around the death of Dylan Lupia. Shawna Landon, who is one of Landon’s nine children, is looking to get to the bottom of the situation. Just how does her 24-year-old son end up dead after he was hit by a Los Angeles Metro bus? Shawna opens up about the situation during an interview with Page Six.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

WATCH: 12-Foot Alligator Startles Florida Beachgoers After Washing Ashore

Some Delray Beachgoers caught a scary and unusual sight early on Oct 12 when they saw a 12-foot alligator walking along the shore. Apparently, visitors of the popular spot watched the giant animal “casually meander” along the beach. The crocodile never threatened anyone and was eventually relocated to a more suitable habitat. But the situation caused quite a stir.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Gisele Bundchen Breaks Silence on Tom Brady Divorce Rumors, Reacts to Relationships Post

Weeks after rumors about her alleged troubled marriage to Tom Brady began to circulate, Gisele Bundchen seemingly has broken her silence about the situation. Gisele Bundchen responded to author Jay Shetty’s Instagram post on Tuesday (October 11th) with a prayer emoji. The post reads, “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
msn.com

Top Gun: Maverick's Jon Hamm Had The Best Reaction To Being Offered His Part In The Sequel, Though He Almost Fired His Agents

Playing the opposing force against Tom Cruise is a massive undertaking, and Jon Hamm nailed it as Vice Admiral Cyclone, who had constant friction with Maverick. For Hamm, scoring the antagonistic role was the chance of a lifetime as a fan of the original film. After starring in the blockbuster sequel, the Top Gun: Maverick star recalled his reaction to being offered his part and almost fired his agents.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Kirk Douglas quit Rambo mid-filming when his scenes were cut

The late, great American actor Kirk Douglas lived to be 103 years old, and had many a starring roles to his name during his time in Hollywood. One action movie in particular that he cannot put his name to though, is Rambo, after the legendary actor quit the project mid-filming, due to his scenes being cut.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Evans Reacts to Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde: "You're Going to Win an Oscar"

Though best known to many audiences for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans could very well add another title to his resume soon, fortune teller. Speaking in a new interview with Variety as part of profile of Blonde star Ana de Armas, Evans revealed his reaction to seeing her in the role of Marilyn Monroe for the upcoming film, predicting that she'll take home an Academy Award for her work. The movie is already earning some controversial reviews but considering the talent in front of and behind the camera, plus Netflix's tenacity for Oscar buzz, Evans may not be that far off.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Film Star#Tmz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Angler Hooks Record-Breaking 900-Pound Tuna

If you are looking for some big tuna news, then we have you covered as a monster 900-pound tuna was caught by a fisherman. Meanwhile, this appears to be the biggest fish ever caught in Welsh waters. By the way, Simon Batey and his friend Jason Nott caught the Atlantic bluefin tuna off the Pembrokeshire coast. That’s according to a BBC report.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Chayce Beckham Tributes Fellow ‘American Idol’ Finalist Willie Spence After His Death

Chayce Beckham remembered his fellow Season 21 American Idol contestant, the late Willie Spence, in a heartbreaking social media post. Spence came in second to Beckham during last year’s competition. And while the two were each other’s biggest competitors, it didn’t stop them from becoming close friends who cheered each other on as they forged their respective careers in the music industry.
MUSIC
BGR.com

The #1 movie on Netflix right now is basically a female-led version of John Wick

My first introduction to Allison Janney as an actress, and the role for which she’s probably best known to many of you, was as the calm and steady White House press secretary C.J. Cregg in NBC’s landmark drama The West Wing. And if, like me, the first thing you think of when you hear Janney’s name is the sight of the White House briefing room — well, let’s just say you are going to have your mind blown by her new Netflix movie Lou, an action-packed thriller that’s #1 on the streamer in the US right now.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

10-Year-Old Hunter Takes Down Massive Black Bear with Crossbow

A 10-year-old Arkansas hunter has an exciting story to tell after taking down a massive black bear with his crossbow. According to ktlo.com, Dylan Connor, a young hunter from Fulton County, AR took down a large black bear, after heading out during the state’s deer season. However, in a sudden twist of events, the deer hunting trip ended with Connor putting an arrow into the black bear’s hide. He took the bear near the Baxter/Fulton County line.
FULTON COUNTY, AR
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

570K+
Followers
63K+
Post
223M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy