ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, PA

Attack sends woman to the hospital

By Julye Wemple
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G0Of5_0iTlg3A100

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Lewisburg man is accused of viciously beating his ex-girlfriend, leaving her with broken bones and a punctured lung.

Liam Conner Schum, 25, is now facing a felony assault charge for the alleged attack that sent the woman to the hospital on Sept. 15.

Police were called to the woman's home on E. Fifth Street around 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, another woman on the porch directed them to an upstairs bathroom, where they found the alleged victim.

Her nose was "obviously broken" and she had difficulty moving, which was a sign of possible internal injuries, Bloomsburg Officer Nick Thorpe said. Schum had already fled the scene on his bicycle, police discovered.

The woman said she had broken up with Schum a few weeks prior, but had let him stay in the house with her. Just before the attack, the two got into an argument in her bedroom and she told him to leave, she said.

He refused and continued arguing with her, but eventually did start to walk out of the bedroom, she explained. As she tried to close the door behind him, he reportedly became angry and forced it back open. As they struggled jut inside the door, Schum's glasses fell off his face and broke, which enraged him, she told police.

He began viciously punching her in the face and body — an attack that was witnessed by her young child, arrest papers say. She was taken to the hospital, where doctors confirmed she had a broken nose, a fractured eye socket, a lacerated lung, and four broken ribs.

The lung was punctured by one of the broken ribs and her eye socket would need to be repaired with surgery, doctors told Thorpe.

When police questioned Schum, he claimed he "blacked out" after arguing with his ex, but recalled she had hit him first, charges state. He reportedly said the beating was in self-defense and showed officers a scratch on his face as justification.

"Due to the severity of the injuries ... it was apparent that his actions had gone far beyond self defense," Thorpe noted.

Schum also allegedly accused Thorpe of "always siding with the female."

Schum, N. Fifth Street, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment.

Comments / 8

Topper
2d ago

Both have issues obviously. Sad child had to witness it. Definitely not a man even if she scratched him first. Woke generation, probably welfare jobless bum obviously no car “flees on bicycle “

Reply
5
U2B44D
3d ago

What a peach! The true victim is the child.

Reply
11
Taco Bear
2d ago

Now come on. She left him stay in the house after a break up. There is more to this. He was wrong to beat her up but I don't believe she didnt lash out. He said she hit first. That I believe

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newswatch 16

Second man arrested in deadly Kingston shooting

KINGSTON, Pa. — Police have arrested a second man for a deadly shooting in Luzerne County last month. Peter McCoy, 38, of Wilkes-Barre, died at the hospital after being shot in a parking lot on Main Street in Kingston on September 10. Jakir Bacote, 22, from Nanticoke, was charged...
KINGSTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly cheats country club out of more than $1,600

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A man allegedly swindled more than $1,600 from a Snyder County country club when he used the club's credit to order items for his personal use. Todd W. Moser, 32, of Danville, now faces felony access device fraud charges, as well as misdemeanors of theft and receiving stolen property. State police at Selinsgrove say, on Aug. 13, 2021, Moser made five unauthorized transactions using the Susquehanna Valley...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Dog stabbing in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police reported to the 800 block of Alder Street in south Scranton on Wednesday on reports of a person who stabbed a dog. The husky was taken to the emergency vet with injuries. Officers are not sure why the dog was stabbed and who it belongs...
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Lewisburg, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Bloomsburg, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Lewisburg, PA
City
Bloomsburg, PA
WBRE

WATCH: Manhunt ends in arrest after highway chase in Luzerne County

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man that was wanted on several charges after they say he led officers on a lengthy chase across the Cross Valley Expressway Wednesday afternoon. According to Plains Township Police Department, on Wednesday around 1:00 p.m. officers were checking on an abandoned motorcycle near the Red Roof […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Attempted shotgun purchase flagged by State Police, man charged

Canton, Pa. — A Canton man on parole lied on the application to purchase a firearm from a local sporting goods store, police said. Chandler Allen Trowbridge, 23, admitted the lie to officers when they confronted him with the allegations, according to an affidavit. Trooper Matthew Santiago's investigation uncovered a 2020 guilty plea to a third-degree felony Trowbridge committed in New Jersey. At that time, Trowbridge was in possession of...
CANTON, PA
WBRE

Suspect in 2021 shooting and 2022 homicide taken into custody

EDWARDSVILLE BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News has new information on the suspect U.S. Marshalls arrested earlier today in Luzerne County. According to the U.S. Marshalls, Shamel M. Williams, 24 from Edwardsville, was taken into custody on October 12 by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force as a suspect in a 2021 shooting and […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Two men arrested after crack sale, chase with detectives

Williamsport, Pa. — Two Lycoming County men are in custody following an interrupted drug deal. As the suspects tried to flee, one allegedly ruptured a gas line and caused he evacuation of a home in Williamsport. Skyler Andrews, 31, of Williamsport allegedly struck the line as he attempted to back away from detectives with the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit on Oct. 6, police said. Andrews had allegedly just sold $100 of crack to an undercover detective and was attempting to flee the area, according...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#E Fifth Street
wkok.com

Man Facing Felony Assault Charges After Violent Attack, Police Say

BLOOMSBURG – A Lewisburg man is facing a felony assault charge after attacking a woman. Northcentralpa.com reports, 25-year-old Liam Schum is accused of the September 15 incident which police say happened after an argument with the victim. According to northcentralpa.com, Bloomsburg Police say the found the victim in her bathroom with an ‘obviously broken’ nose, and had difficulty moving.
LEWISBURG, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County man charged with selling fentanyl resulting in death

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man is facing charges after a grand jury said on Tuesday he distributed drugs that resulted in death. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Roger Joseph Kapinsky, 42, of Wilkes-Barre, is being charged with the distribution of fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, and tramadol, a […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man allegedly videotapes PSP conversation with victim

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say while conducting a missing juvenile investigation a man was arrested after videotaping police’s conversation with the victim. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday troopers were working an active investigation involving missing juveniles. While speaking with a victim of a missing juvenile, police said they saw a man […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Accused killer sees more charges

Berwick, Pa. — A man accused of killing two people in a murderous spree this August is facing additional charges for attempting to kill another 19 people. Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, was already charged in the bludgeoning death of his mother, Rosa Reyes, as well as 50-year-old Rebecca Reese, who was killed when Sura Reyes allegedly drove his vehicle through a fundraising crowd at Intoxicology Department in Berwick on Aug. 13. ...
BERWICK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Inmate allegedly assaults correctional officer

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are charging an inmate at the Northumberland County Jail for allegedly assaulting a correctional officer during a fight. According to Anthony Matulewicz, DA of Northumberland County, an inmate, Daniel E. Walter, 28, of Bloomsburg, is being accused of assaulting a correctional officer in September. Investigators stated on September 24, […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Plymouth woman sentenced for inappropriate contact with underage girl

NORRISTOWN — A Plymouth Township woman who admitted to having inappropriate contact of a sexual nature with an underage girl faces some time behind bars, followed by a period of house arrest. Angela Frances D’Alessandro, 33, of the 900 block of Florence Lane, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court...
PLYMOUTH, PA
PennLive.com

Investigation into 1986 disappearance of Pa. toddler remains active: state police

Today marks 36 years since 2-year-old Corey James Edkin disappeared from his mother’s home in Union County. Outside of confirming there is an active investigation, state police have revealed virtually nothing about the cold case since a June 2020 news release that expressed confidence it would be solved and those who “perpetrated this tragedy” would be brought to justice.
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

$40K worth of catalytic converters stolen in Lackawanna County

SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a theft of catalytic converters worth over $40,000 at a business in Lackawanna County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an investigation is being conducted after an October 10 report of catalytic converters that were stolen from Treways Inc. in the 1000 block of Springbrook […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Firearm seized from Pa. high school student

School administrators say a firearm was seized from a student at Wilkes-Barre Area High School in Luzerne County on Tuesday, according to a story from WOLF. The incident occurred on the same day another firearm was seized at the Midd-West Middle School in Snyder County. “A student came in early...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Alleged wallet thief spotted on surveillance camera

Canton, Pa. — A Canton woman was recorded by surveillance video as she attempted to use a stolen debit card to pay for gas in Canton. Jessica Barnes, 37, was identified by officers, a store clerk, and identified on the surveillance video on Aug. 27 at the Dandy Mini Mart on Lycoming Street, according to an affidavit. Barnes allegedly discovered the card inside a misplaced wallet that was reported stolen to Canton Borough Police. ...
CANTON, PA
wkok.com

County DA: Inmate Charged After Assaulting Correctional Officer

COAL TOWNSHIP – An inmate at Northumberland County Prison has been charged after assaulting a corrections officer last month. Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz says charged is Daniel Walter for the September 24 incident. The DA says the officer observed a confrontation between Walter and another inmate, and...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy