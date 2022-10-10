ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Boy arrested after man stabbed to death during fight in Rio Nido

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u5Jvr_0iTlfrnx00

PIX Now 09:31

RIO NIDO, Sonoma County -- A boy was arrested Sunday night after he allegedly stabbed a man to death during a fight in the unincorporated Sonoma County community of Rio Nido.

A little after 9 p.m., Sonoma County sheriff's deputies were sent to the 14000 block of Canyon One Road in response to a reported fight and found Jose Villavicencio, 41, suffering from stab wounds, according to sheriff's officials.

Both deputies and emergency medical personnel administered life-saving measures but Villavicencio died at the scene, according to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page.

The suspect's age was not released. He was arrested at the scene and taken to juvenile hall, where he was booked on suspicion of murder, sheriff's officials said.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Police: Elderly couple found dead in possible murder-suicide

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Police Department announced a gruesome discovery Oct. 13 — a possible murder-suicide involving an elderly couple. Police received a phone call at 9:18 a.m. Wednesday about the possible murder-suicide in the 400 block of Meadowgreen Drive. The caller abruptly hung up. When officers entered the residence mentioned […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspects wanted after man stabbed in Petaluma parking lot during fight

PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) – Authorities asked for the public's help searching for suspects who stabbed a man Wednesday in the parking lot of the fairgrounds in Petaluma, hospitalizing him. At 10:19 p.m., officers responded to the hospital to contact a victim who had suffered a single stab wound in his back, Petaluma police said. The victim is expected to survive.  Police allege that an altercation had occurred at the fairgrounds parking lot located in the 100 block of Fairgrounds Drive. Witnesses told police that there were at least four people involved in the altercation and that suspects left in four separate vehicles, all described as being "Infiniti G35 type" cars.  No suspects have been identified yet, but officers located blood and other evidence at the scene.  Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the altercation or might have information about the case to contact Officer Steven Hutchison at (707) 781-1215 or to email ppdtips@cityofpetaluma.org. 
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Man stabbed in Petaluma parking lot

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — One man was stabbed Wednesday night in a Petaluma parking lot, according to a news release from the Petaluma Police Department. Officers responded at approximately 10:20 p.m. to the Petaluma Valley Hospital to contact a victim who had suffered a stab wound, the release states. Through investigating, the officers learned that […]
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Frustrated SF homeowner does own detective work following string of burglaries

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco homeowner frustrated by police inaction and tired of being a crime victim is trying to crack his own burglary case and making some progress. Victor, who declined to share his last name, shared surveillance video that shows a man walking across the front of his Visitacion Valley home around 6 a.m. on October 2. The suspect leaves after unsuccessfully breaking into a storage room underneath the stairs. But moments later, after the homeowner suspects the man climbed the fence between the neighbor's home, the burglar jumps into his backyard on Campbell Avenue. Victor said the suspect likely...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rio Nido, CA
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Man dies in San Francisco Market Street stabbing

SAN FRANCISCO -- Homicide detectives were investigating a fatal Tuesday night stabbing on San Francisco's Market Street near Duboce Avenue.San Francisco police said officers responded from Mission Station to reports of a stabbing in the 2000 block of Market Street  at around 8:26 p.m.Arriving officers, discovered an adult male stabbing victim who was already being treated by paramedics. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.   Despite the lifesaving efforts of medical staff, the victim succumbed to his injuries. His name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.No arrest has been made at this time. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.   
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

Homeless Man Arrested After Attempted Robbery of Santa Rosa Dispensary

Santa Rosa police say a transient who is well known to police, is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon after an attempted robbery. Police responded to a robbery in progress at a marijuana dispensary early Saturday morning on Circadian Way. A store employee attempted to block the suspects’ getaway vehicle with their own vehicle. The two white male suspects in ski masks fled the scene empty-handed, but not before using their Honda to ram the employee’s vehicle out of the way. Another employee wrote down license plate of the vehicle which was traced to one of the suspects, Jack Cole. Cops know that Cole has an RV on Petaluma Hill Road near Pressley Street, and that is where he was detained. The second suspect is still on the loose.
SANTA ROSA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#After Man#Violent Crime
KRON4 News

Vallejo officer who killed 22-year-old through windshield fired

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – The police officer who shot and killed a 22-year-old through the windshield of his police car has been fired. The Vallejo Police Department made the announcement Oct. 3 that an officer had been fired “per findings of a neutral and independent third-party investigation,” and the family of Sean Monterrosa identified that […]
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police investigate 2 separate shootings stemming from armed robbery, argument

SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco are investigating two separate incidents -- an armed robbery and an argument -- that led to two men being shot early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.The shooting was reported shortly before 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of 23rd Street, police said.According to SFPD, six men left a bar in the Mission and were waiting for a cab at 23rd and Mission Street. Suddenly a vehicle pulled up with three gunman who robbed the six victims at gunpoint.One of the suspects was armed with a rifle. A 26-year-old man was shot during the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man carrying 8 pounds of drugs arrested in San Francisco's Tenderloin District

SAN FRANCISCO -- A man arrested Saturday carrying nearly eight pounds of narcotics in the Tenderloin District was charged with multiple felony drug offenses, according to a news release Wednesday from San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. Miguel Ramos, 24, was arrested at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday by officers investigating a report of a battery and criminal threats in the area of Golden Gate Avenue and Larkin Street, just north of the Civic Center Plaza. After taking Ramos into custody, officers allege they found 3.6 kilograms (7.9 pounds) of narcotics, of which 3.5 kilograms was fentanyl and the rest cocaine...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS San Francisco

Convicted Santa Rosa child molester sentenced to 125 years plus two terms of life without parole

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) – A judge sentenced a Santa Rosa man on Tuesday to 125 years plus two terms of life without the possibility of parole for sexual crimes against children, the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office said.  Jose DeJesus-Galindo, 43, was convicted of three felony counts of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 10, multiple counts of lewd and lascivious acts upon a child under the age of 14, and another count of lewd and lascivious acts upon a child under the age of 14. Prosecutors said the jury also found that DeJesus-Galindo inflicted great...
SANTA ROSA, CA
crimevoice.com

Former Pope Valley Teacher Charged with 19 Felony Counts

Originally Published By: Napa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Benjamin Casas (AKA: Benjamin Casas-Duran), age 33, at his residence on Harness Drive in Pope Valley. Mr. Casas was charged with:. – ten felony counts of lewd act...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Multiple Bay Area schools victims of false shooting reports

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – Police officers all over San Francisco Bay Area scrambled to multiple reports of shootings at school campuses Wednesday morning, only to find that the calls were hoaxes.Woodside High School and South San Francisco High School in San Mateo County both reported the hoax calls, with the one in Woodside reported shortly after 10 a.m. alleging a possible active shooter on the campus.San Mateo County sheriff's deputies responded and searched the campus before determining there was no threat to public safety.The call that prompted the South San Francisco High School lockdown had said an intruder was on campus, and police responded and found no threat, according to the South San Francisco Unified School District. The lockdown was lifted and school was resuming as regularly scheduled, but school district officials said parents who prefer to keep their student at home for the rest of the day will have it considered an excused absence.Similar false reports of shootings also occurred at George Washington High School in San Francisco, Lincoln High School in San Jose and Irvington High School in Fremont. By 1 p.m., police confirmed all reports were fake. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police identify victim who died from mass shooting by UC Berkeley

BERKELEY (CBS SF) – Days after three were injured and one was killed in a shooting near UC Berkeley campus, police have identified the victim who died from his wounds.Isamaeli Semaia Mataafa, 29, died at Highland Hospital from his wounds at around 6:36 a.m. He had been brought to the hospital just 5 hours earlier.The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Telegraph Avenue and Durant Avenue, about a block away from Unit 3, a complex made up of several buildings with dozens of dormitory housing, mostly first-year students. READ MORE: 1 dead, 3 wounded in shooting near UC Berkeley campusThe shooting broke out during a fight between several people. Dozens of shots were fired and at least 20 shell casings were found at the scene.The three wounded were men ages 22, 24, and 28, and none of them was a student.Police did not provide any updates on whether a suspect had been identified.
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Victim killed in shooting near UC Berkeley campus was seminary student from San Diego

BERKELEY -- The Berkeley seminary school where the young man who died in last weekend's fatal shooting on Telegraph Avenue was studying announced a vigil was being held for the victim in San Lorenzo Thursday evening.A press release issued by the Pacific School of Religion said that the man who died, identified by authorities earlier this week as 29-year-old Isamaeli Semaia Mataafa, was a student at the school's Master of Divinity program. "The entire Pacific School of Religion community grieves deeply for the sudden and tragic death of Isamaeli (Eli) Mata'afa," the release read.  He began his studies at the school in the...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
93K+
Followers
26K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy