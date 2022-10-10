How to DIY a 'Squid Game' Halloween Costume

This Halloween, why not take inspiration from the biggest television hit of 2021? Squid Game hit Netflix last year and quickly became one of the streamer's all-time biggest shows, drawing audiences far and wide with its edge-of-your-seat storylines and unforgettable cast of characters. Whether you want to go as a player, a guard, or the "red light, green light" doll this Halloween, the global success of the series means that you have endless options for where to buy or DIY your Squid Game costume. Below, our guide to the characters to consider channelling this October, and how to put together (or buy) the costume and supplies you'll need.

The Players' Green Tracksuits

(Image credit: YOUNGKYU PARK)

Squid Game has inspired an entire tracksuit fashion trend , so finding a full suit in the right color might mean a scroll through Etsy . If you can find a plain green tracksuit, and have a spare white tee, some iron-on decals of a three-digit numbers of your choice. Some white slip-on sneakers will complete the costume.

As for which number to choose, you can match with your favorite main character, or one of the more interesting side players (so you won't be one of a dozen 067s ). You can also customize the suit with a number that has its own unique meaning, as long as it isn't greater than 456.

The Guards' Red Uniforms

(Image credit: YOUNGKYU PARK)

If you want to go with the scarier option, the intimidating guard's uniform is a bit harder to DIY, so you might have choose between the options popping up on Etsy or Amazon . If you can get your hands on a plain red jumpsuit with a hood, then all you need to do is add a black belt, since there were no tags or decals in the show, and black boots.

As for the mask, fans have said that it resembles a black fencing helmet . Halloween and party stores also sell all-black ghoul masks , with fabric that covers the entire head. All you'll need is some white paint to draw the Game symbol. You can even choose your rank: circle for workers, triangle for supervisors, squares for managers. Whichever you choose, we recommend foregoing a fake machine gun.

The Front Man's Black Uniform

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Front Man's all-black outfit centers around the 3D face-shaped mask, so unique it requires another trip to Etsy . Besides that, you need a long black leather coat, black boots, and black gloves. Since the mask alone ensures everyone will know your costume, feel free to use the occasion to buy the coat and boots of your dreams, that you can wear long after October 31.

The "Red Light, Green Light" Doll's Dress

(Image credit: Netflix)

This is the costume where your imagination can run wild (unless you'd rather turn to a Halloween store for the traditional style ). Look wherever you prefer–boutiques, thrift stores, maybe your own closet– for a yellow short-sleeve shirt , an orange mini-dress , white knee high socks, and black Mary Janes . For the finishing touches, style your hair in pigtails and practice the Korean phrase 무궁화 꽃이 피었습니다 (it translates to "the mugunghwa flower has bloomed."

Gi-Hun's Finale Look

(Image credit: Netflix)

To minimize the chance of someone wearing the same costume, you could go with this deep cut and evoke Gi-hun's post-Game transformation (well, really his post-001 transformation). All you'd need is a sleek suit and some neon red hair, which can be accomplished either through temporary hair dye or a vibrant wig .

Props: The Games

(Image credit: YOUNGKYU PARK)

No Squid Game Halloween party would be complete without playing at least one of the real-life children's games from the show. You can also carry one of the games as a prop for your costume. Some classic marbles or dalgona candy would set your costume above and beyond.

(Image credit: YOUNGKYU PARK)

RELATED STORIES

The 'Squid Game' Ending, Explained

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Best K-Dramas Featuring the 'Squid Game' Cast

(Image credit: YOUNGKYU PARK)

The Real Children's Games Played in 'Squid Game'