ANC Commissioner calls for leadership changes on council’s judiciary committee, following 7 shootings in less than 48 hours

It was a busy Monday morning for the Metropolitan Police Department, as they responded to three shootings in less than an hour.

The first was on Otis Place NW, where a juvenile was shot.

Then around 11:13 a.m., a juvenile and a man were shot on Columbia Road NW.

“Too many guns…we’re looking at numerous shell casings on the scene,” said 3 rd District Commander James Boteler Jr. on Columbia Road NW.

“ The Metropolitan Police Department is doing everything they can to take guns and illegal guns off the streets, but it just seems like every time we turn around, one of these weapons is turning up at one of these scenes,” Boteler said.

Monday’s shootings came after a triple shooting in the Shaw neighborhood, at 7 th and O Streets NW, and after three teenage boys were shot in separate shootings in parts of Southeast.

Sunday’s shooting, at 15 th and Massachusetts Avenue SE, was not far from Denise Krepp’s home. Krepp has been an Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner (ANC) since 2014.

“The shootings are happening in a neighborhood, in front of people’s houses,” she said.

She’s calling for changes on the D.C. Council’s Committee of the Judiciary and Public Safety , and more consequences for those who commit violent crimes.

“I would shake up the judiciary committee, I would take Charles Allen off the judiciary, and then I would put new people on the judiciary committee,” she said. “If I was Congress, I would start holding judiciary hearings.”

We reached out to the chair of the committee, so far we have not received a response.

In all seven shootings, the victims were “conscious and breathing,” according to police.

Police released suspect information, in connection to the shooting in the 2600 Block of Birney Place SE, which involved a juvenile.

Photos from surveillance cameras were shared here .

A vehicle of interest was captured on surveillance cameras, in the Otis Place NW shooting , and in the 1300 Block of Columbia Road NW .

Mayor Bowser is in Amsterdam this week, participating in the 2022 City Lab Summit, where world leaders are discussing the issues facing large cities.

Commissioner Krepp is scheduled to host a community meeting on Wednesday at 7:00 PM, at the Harold J. Gordon Building at 124 15 th St SE. “MPD representatives will be attending the meeting and they will be sharing information about the three shootings that occurred in Hilleast over the weekend,” she said.

Councilmember Brooke Pinto is also planning a meeting, in Ward 2.

