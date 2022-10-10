ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

ANC Commissioner calls for leadership changes on council’s judiciary committee, following 7 shootings in less than 48 hours

By Anna-Lysa Gayle
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QvKdU_0iTleysP00

It was a busy Monday morning for the Metropolitan Police Department, as they responded to three shootings in less than an hour.

The first was on Otis Place NW, where a juvenile was shot.

Then around 11:13 a.m., a juvenile and a man were shot on Columbia Road NW.

“Too many guns…we’re looking at numerous shell casings on the scene,” said 3 rd District Commander James Boteler Jr. on Columbia Road NW.

The Metropolitan Police Department is doing everything they can to take guns and illegal guns off the streets, but it just seems like every time we turn around, one of these weapons is turning up at one of these scenes,” Boteler said.

Monday’s shootings came after a triple shooting in the Shaw neighborhood, at 7 th and O Streets NW, and after three teenage boys were shot in separate shootings in parts of Southeast.

Sunday’s shooting, at 15 th and Massachusetts Avenue SE, was not far from Denise Krepp’s home. Krepp has been an Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner (ANC) since 2014.

“The shootings are happening in a neighborhood, in front of people’s houses,” she said.

She’s calling for changes on the D.C. Council’s Committee of the Judiciary and Public Safety , and more consequences for those who commit violent crimes.

“I would shake up the judiciary committee, I would take Charles Allen off the judiciary, and then I would put new people on the judiciary committee,” she said. “If I was Congress, I would start holding judiciary hearings.”

We reached out to the chair of the committee, so far we have not received a response.

In all seven shootings, the victims were “conscious and breathing,” according to police.

Police released suspect information, in connection to the shooting in the 2600 Block of Birney Place SE, which involved a juvenile.

Photos from surveillance cameras were shared here .

A vehicle of interest was captured on surveillance cameras, in the Otis Place NW shooting , and in the 1300 Block of Columbia Road NW .

Mayor Bowser is in Amsterdam this week, participating in the 2022 City Lab Summit, where world leaders are discussing the issues facing large cities.

Commissioner Krepp is scheduled to host a community meeting on Wednesday at 7:00 PM, at the Harold J. Gordon Building at 124 15 th St SE. “MPD representatives will be attending the meeting and they will be sharing information about the three shootings that occurred in Hilleast over the weekend,” she said.

Councilmember Brooke Pinto is also planning a meeting, in Ward 2.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
DC News Now

Police identify boy found alone in parking lot in Montgomery County

UPDATE, Oct. 12, 2:05 p.m. — The Montgomery County Department of Police tweeted that that officer identified the boy and located his parents. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they needed help identifying a boy who was by himself in a parking lot early Wednesday morning. Someone found him around 5:45 […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Washington Examiner

Shooter in one of US's first mass school shootings denied parole

The gunman in one of the first mass school shootings in the United States was denied parole by the Kentucky Parole Board on Monday. The decision from the board comes roughly 25 years after Michael Carneal, 39, pleaded guilty to killing three of his fellow students and injuring five others at Heath High School in West Paducah, Kentucky, on Dec. 1, 1997. He will not be eligible for parole in the future, according to USA Today.
WEST PADUCAH, KY
DC News Now

Controversy rises after woman dies in Maryland restaurant

LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — After a woman died in the bathroom of a popular Prince George’s County restaurant, the restaurant remained open, spurring controversy among residents. A viral tweet sparked a lot of questions on social media Thursday morning after news about Jasper’s Restaurant in Largo spread. The user said, “Let’s talk about […]
LARGO, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Washington Dc#Anc#Violent Crime
DC News Now

Millions of low-income Americans still eligible for COVID stimulus, watchdog says

(The Hill) – As many as 10 million people may still be entitled to receive a COVID-19 stimulus payment, the government’s internal watchdog said Tuesday. Americans with little or no income, who are not required to pay taxes, have until Nov. 15 to complete a simplified tax return in order to get their stimulus checks, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a blog post.
HOMELESS
DC News Now

Magnitude 2.0 earthquake reaches Montgomery County

SYKESVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Did you feel it? That’s the question a lot of people asked Wednesday after a Magnitude 2.0 earthquake shook parts of Maryland Tuesday night, including a portion of Montgomery County. The quake, itself, was in the area of Sykesville in Carroll County. It hit around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday. The […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Public Safety
DC News Now

DC deputy mayor under fire resigns from position

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser said a deputy mayor who faced a charge in Virginia and who had questions raised about his residency in the District resigned from his position. Bowser held a news conference Wednesday afternoon and said Christopher Geldart’s departure was a mutual decision. Geldart, who served as the city’s […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Mail

Violent crime plummets in city where Democratic mayor refused to defund the police: Wilmington was once dubbed 'Murder Town USA' but has now seen 44% reduction in homicides since 2021

The city once dubbed 'Murdertown USA' has posted major decreases in homicide and violent crime numbers this year as its Democratic mayor went on record refusing to defund the police. The latest crime statistics to come out of Wilmington, Delaware showed a 44 per cent decrease in murders in 2022...
PUBLIC SAFETY
DC News Now

Teenage victim identified after shooting in Northeast DC

UPDATE 11:00 p.m — Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. of Northeast DC. UPDATE 7:25 p.m. — Police said that they found the car that may have been involved in the shooting. They were still searching for the suspects as of 10:20 p.m. They found the car about 20 minutes away along […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

DC News Now

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy