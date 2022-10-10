Read full article on original website
New rural family medicine residency trains doctors in Sedalia
While 33.7% of Missouri residents live in rural areas, only 18% of doctors practice there. The University of Missouri School of Medicine is committed to finding innovative ways to close that gap and make sure rural Missourians get the health care they deserve. One piece of that strategy is the new Bothwell-University of Missouri Rural Family Medicine Residency Program that has brought two new doctors to Sedalia.
Open house ushers in new renovations to decades old Jefferson City fire station
Jefferson City — Over 50 years can tell a lot of stories. The next chapter of Jefferson City Fire Station 4 on Ellis Blvd. was its most recent renovations. Tuesday's open house saw a wide scope of people coming to support the decades-old fire station. Mayor Carrie Tergin, eagle...
MU Health Care to hold flu, COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Fulton
MU Health Care announced a drive-thru flu shot clinic. The event will be Saturday, October 15, in Fulton, from 8 am to noon at Fulton Family Health, 2613 Fairway Drive, Suite C. The shots will be available to everyone six months old and older. The COVID-19 bivalent booster will also...
Reopened Boone Health clinic could ease Missouri's healthcare crisis
Mexico — On Tuesday, the Boone Health Primary Care facility in Mexico, formerly known as Noble Health, opened for appointments. The practice will serve as an internal medicine clinic, which offers lab work, chronic disease management, and diabetes management for Mexico residents and the surrounding area. Diane Hagedorn, office...
Local NAACP office informs registered voters on new Missouri law requirements
Jefferson City — The NAACP registered new voters at their office before registration closed. The organization informed Missouri Voters on the identification requirements for the November 8th election. The November election will be the first to require identification for Missourians at the polls. Voters must have the following:. A...
Respiratory virus is spreads throughout Missouri
Columbia — According to health officials RSV, Respiratory Syncytial Virus has increased in at least 33 states including Missouri. The respiratory virus can affect anyone but children under five are the greatest concern. Missouri mom, Murphy Lisch said she was terrified when she had to rush her 3-month-old baby...
Columbia seniors welcome Social Security benefit increase beginning in January
COLUMBIA — People on Social Security found out Tuesday they would get a raise starting January 2023. Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. Social Security administrators said the 8.7% benefit boost was the largest cost-of living adjustment in more than 40 years. The average person on Social Security will see an extra $140 on their monthly check.
Court strikes down voter ID lawsuit weeks before election
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Cole County Circuit Judge Thursday threw out a lawsuit challenging the voter ID requirements in a law signed by Governor Parson in June. The lawsuit was brought by two individual voters and two organizations, the NAACP and the League of Women Voters. Judge Jon Beetem ruled that the individuals would not be sufficiently harmed by the requirement and that the two organizations lacked standing to bring the suit.
Brutally murdered Columbia woman's identity confirmed
Columbia police have identified the woman who they believe was killed by her roommate. On their Facebook page, police said the woman was Patricia Kelly, 59, of Columbia. Police found her body hidden in a closet in a home in the 1700 block of High Quest Drive on Monday. They...
Columbia car crash turns into shooting investigation
A car crash report turned into a shooting investigation for the Columbia Police Department. On Wednesday, officers were called to the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive at Shamrock Drive at 5:55 pm for a vehicle collision. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. Emergency crews took him...
Third person sought for Moniteau County theft
The Moniteau County Sheriff announced his office was looking for a third person in connection to a theft on Green Grove Road. Sheriff Tony Wheatley said his office was looking for Timmy Ray Whittle. Prosecutors have charged Whittle with Tampering with a Motor Vehicle. Whittle, who is on probation and...
Jefferson City man on the loose after shooting
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is at large and charged with Burglary, Assault, and Armed Criminal Action after firing several shots at a victim early Sunday morning, striking him once. According to court documents, 36-year-old Kevon Mason entered a room where his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend were...
Camden County deputies arrest one of their "most wanted criminals"
The Camden County Sheriff's Office said they arrested one of their "most wanted criminals." Deputies were patrolling a parking lot in the 5400 block of Osage Beach Parkway in Osage Beach early Monday morning. The deputies spotted a suspected stolen vehicle. There were several people inside the vehicle. After getting...
Two charged for stealing from Moniteau County property
Two people were charged, accused of stealing from a property in Moniteau County. On September 20, the property owner contacted the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office to report that things had been stolen from their property on Green Grove Road, according to a Facebook post on the Moniteau County Sheriff's page.
Columbia police arrest man in connection to suspicious death
Columbia police arrested a man in connection to a suspicious death. Police arrested Adam A. Conner, 37, of Columbia, for second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and tampering with physical evidence. Officers were called to the 1700 block of High Quest Drive for a welfare check at 3:40 pm on Monday.
High school softball highlights and scores, October 12
Softball district tournaments were in full swing Wednesday night, with action all across mid-Missouri. See the highlights and scores above.
Jefferson City man in custody after choking his girlfriend nearly unconscious
JEFFERSON CITY — A Jefferson City man is in custody after being accused of choking his girlfriend nearly unconscious during an assault on Wednesday morning. According to a news release, police arrived at the 2100 block of Clara Drive at approximately 8:19 a.m. and found the victim, an unnamed woman, suffering from injuries.
Police release more details about suspicious death, no exact identification of victim yet
Columbia police released more information about a suspicious death. In a press release, someone called the police to the 1700 block of High Quest Drive at 3:40 pm on October 10 for a report of a missing person at risk. At the scene, they found a body in a closet.
Man dies in motorcycle crash on Monday, not found until Wednesday
A Big Spring man died in a motorcycle crash in Montgomery County, but the crash was not discovered until two days later. Caleb Berkaw, 22, was riding a 2010 Kawasaki ZX600R south on Route J Monday at 10 pm, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report. Berkaw failed...
High school soccer highlights, October 11
Class 4's new No. 1 team in the state picked up another victory Tuesday night, as Rock Bridge defeated Battle 7-0. See the highlights above.
