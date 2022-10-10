Some of us have either owned or used to have a pet in our lives. For some, dogs are our best friend. Other prefer cats as a companion. Either way, we'd be devastated if we lost them. As it turns out, someone in Copperas Cove owns a pet tortoise, and he must have gotten into a race with a hare because he disappeared from his owners for a while.

COPPERAS COVE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO