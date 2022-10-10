ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

fox44news.com

Man barricaded after Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen shooting suspect is in custody after barricading himself inside of a home. Killeen Police officers were dispatched at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 2000 block of Cederview Drive in reference to a shooting. Through the investigation, it revealed that the victim and the suspect were involved in a domestic dispute – when the suspect shot the victim. The victim was able to get away and get help.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Killeen police identify woman they say was killed by Fort Hood soldier

KILLEEN, Texas — Phyllis Campbell has been identified by the Killeen police as the victim in a murder case involving a Fort Hood soldier in September. The case began on Monday, Sept. 19, when police responded to a report of a gunshot victim in Killeen. According to police, Campbell was found dead at the scene when they arrived.
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Woman jailed in fatal 2020 shooting on J.J. Flewlellen Road

Police arrested a woman Wednesday on a murder charge in a November 2020 shooting. The arrest of Margaret Stewart, 30, comes after a McLennan County grand jury indicted her in the case Sept. 29. According to the indictment, she shot Brian Johnson, 33, of Waco, from a car in the 1900 block of J.J. Flewellen Road. Waco police responded to the incident as a shots fired call at about 7 p.m. Nov. 4.
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

Dispute ends in shooting victim airlifted, suspect arrested: Killeen police

KILLEEN, Texas — A Central Texas shooting victim was airlifted Wednesday nigth after getting into a dispute, police said. Around 9:30 p.m. that night officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Cederview Drive in response to a shooting that had just occurred, according to the Killeen Police Department.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Copperas Cove police search for suspects in multiple robberies

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - The Copperas Cove Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying individuals connected to multiple burglaries. The police department shared several videos of the robberies on its Facebook page. Anyone who knows the identity of these individuals is asked to contact Criminal Investigations...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
fox7austin.com

Human remains found in Williamson County, multiple agencies investigating

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Multiple agencies are actively investigating after human remains were found in a field off State Highway 45 in Williamson County. Dozens of searchers have spent all day Wednesday combing through a large field near Round Rock after a person working in the field found skeletal remains around 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Human remains found in Temple

Temple (FOX 44) — Police are investigating human remains found in Temple Monday morning. The search started after a vehicle registered to 39-year-old Kenneth Corwin of Belton was found in the 3300 block of North 3rd Street in Temple. Bell County Game Wardens joined with Temple and Belton police...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.13.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Temple police investigating shooting that left man wounded

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting from Tuesday night that left a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 300 block of E. French Avenue. Officers were dispatched that area at about 9:27 p.m. when several people reported hearing gunfire. When the officers arrived,...
TEMPLE, TX
