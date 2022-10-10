Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
4 Great Seafood Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Beto O'Rourke Visits a Military Town as He Looks to Gain Their SupportTom HandyKilleen, TX
Child molester who assaulted three preteen girls gets life in prisonCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Related
fox44news.com
Man barricaded after Killeen shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen shooting suspect is in custody after barricading himself inside of a home. Killeen Police officers were dispatched at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 2000 block of Cederview Drive in reference to a shooting. Through the investigation, it revealed that the victim and the suspect were involved in a domestic dispute – when the suspect shot the victim. The victim was able to get away and get help.
Killeen police identify woman they say was killed by Fort Hood soldier
KILLEEN, Texas — Phyllis Campbell has been identified by the Killeen police as the victim in a murder case involving a Fort Hood soldier in September. The case began on Monday, Sept. 19, when police responded to a report of a gunshot victim in Killeen. According to police, Campbell was found dead at the scene when they arrived.
WacoTrib.com
Woman jailed in fatal 2020 shooting on J.J. Flewlellen Road
Police arrested a woman Wednesday on a murder charge in a November 2020 shooting. The arrest of Margaret Stewart, 30, comes after a McLennan County grand jury indicted her in the case Sept. 29. According to the indictment, she shot Brian Johnson, 33, of Waco, from a car in the 1900 block of J.J. Flewellen Road. Waco police responded to the incident as a shots fired call at about 7 p.m. Nov. 4.
News Channel 25
Dispute ends in shooting victim airlifted, suspect arrested: Killeen police
KILLEEN, Texas — A Central Texas shooting victim was airlifted Wednesday nigth after getting into a dispute, police said. Around 9:30 p.m. that night officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Cederview Drive in response to a shooting that had just occurred, according to the Killeen Police Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWTX
Copperas Cove police search for suspects in multiple robberies
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - The Copperas Cove Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying individuals connected to multiple burglaries. The police department shared several videos of the robberies on its Facebook page. Anyone who knows the identity of these individuals is asked to contact Criminal Investigations...
Human remains found in Williamson County near SH 45, MoPac
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found in the southern part of the county north of State Highway 45 and MoPac Tuesday evening.
KWTX
Killeen police ask public for help locating family of woman allegedly murdered by Ft. Hood soldier
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for the family of the victim allegedly murdered by Fort Hood soldier Marcus Moore, 35. Court documents obtained by KWTX identified the victim as Phyllis Campbell. Police said she was fatally shot...
Coryell County Sheriff will give second update on escaped inmate search
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — The search for escaped inmate Brandon Hogan has continued now for over two weeks. On Thursday, Oct. 6, Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams gave an update on the search for Hogan, and on Oct. 14, he plans to do so again. In his last news...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox7austin.com
Human remains found in Williamson County, multiple agencies investigating
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Multiple agencies are actively investigating after human remains were found in a field off State Highway 45 in Williamson County. Dozens of searchers have spent all day Wednesday combing through a large field near Round Rock after a person working in the field found skeletal remains around 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.
fox44news.com
Human remains found in Temple
Temple (FOX 44) — Police are investigating human remains found in Temple Monday morning. The search started after a vehicle registered to 39-year-old Kenneth Corwin of Belton was found in the 3300 block of North 3rd Street in Temple. Bell County Game Wardens joined with Temple and Belton police...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.13.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
KWTX
Temple police investigating shooting that left man wounded
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting from Tuesday night that left a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 300 block of E. French Avenue. Officers were dispatched that area at about 9:27 p.m. when several people reported hearing gunfire. When the officers arrived,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Have a Warrant for Your Arrest? You Can’t Do This in Texas
On a Killeen, Texas Facebook group, someone asked about getting a state ID if you have an outstanding warrant against you. With almost 50 reactions and dozens of comments, it would seem this is a topic that quite a few people in Central Texas want to discuss. Let's get into the answer.
fox44news.com
BSW Health invites you to drive-thru and stop the flu
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Baylor Scott & White Health is helping to fight the flu with its annual drive-thru event. Families can get their flu shots all at once, without having to get out of their car. There are three locations open for Central Texans this Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.:
Heroes Found The Half-Shell: Copperas Cove, Texas Police Find Lost Tortoise
Some of us have either owned or used to have a pet in our lives. For some, dogs are our best friend. Other prefer cats as a companion. Either way, we'd be devastated if we lost them. As it turns out, someone in Copperas Cove owns a pet tortoise, and he must have gotten into a race with a hare because he disappeared from his owners for a while.
Temple man found shot after police respond to multiple reports of gunfire
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is currently investigating an incident where a man was shot. The department has stated that they were dispatched to the 300 block of E. French Ave. at 9:27 p.m. on Oct. 11 after multiple people reported hearing gunshots in the area. According...
RIP weird: ‘Cemetery of Old Austin’ goes up in central Austin yard
The "Cemetery of Old Austin" popped up at a house near St. Johns Avenue and Arroyo Seco. It has tombstones featuring old landmarks, like Katz's Deli and Flipnotics Coffee, and names lost to history books and nostalgic social media threads.
Smile! Copperas Cove, Texas Drive-In Theater Coming Back In New Way
(Copperas Cove, Texas): Some of us long for the days when you go to a drive-in movie theater. In fact, there are still some operating in the state of Texas. But as times change, so do the buildings around us. With some properties not having any functions any more as...
Temple woman being treated for gunshot wound after aggravated assault
TEMPLE, Texas — A woman in Temple is currently being treated for a gunshot wound, after what police are investigating as an aggravated assault. The Temple Police Department stated that on Oct. 10, officers responded to a dispatch about a woman with a gunshot wound on the 9300 block of Oak Hills Drive.
Stay Alert Belton, Texas: New Scam Involves Fake Traffic Citations
Starting the work day in Belton, Texas is stressful enough, being that I-35 and 317 are both crowded and dangerous during commute times. Most of us try to be careful, but some folks decide the road is their personal race track and go nuts. But there are those who want...
KCEN
Waco, TX
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Waco local newshttps://www.kcentv.com/
Comments / 0