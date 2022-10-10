Read full article on original website
High School Football preview for Week 8
The Stephenville Yellow Jackets (6-0) coming off their bye week and ready to kick off District 5, 4A play against Waxahachie Life (2-4, 0-1) at Tarleton’s Memorial Stadium in Stephenville on Friday, October 14, at 7 p.m. The Yellow Jackets, who are the 2021 State 4A Champions, are currently ranked No. 1 in the State in 4A by Texas High School Football and MaxPreps. Stephenville shares a district with the No. 2 team in the state, China Spring (6-1, 1-0), who the Jackets will face next week at the Cougar Stadium at 7:30 p.m.
2022 State of the University: Tarleton is Scaling the Heights
STEPHENVILLE — Calling 2022 a year of unprecedented progress, Tarleton State University President James Hurley today illuminated some highlights and shared a vision for many more in his annual State of the University address. “In every area — enrollment, scholarship, research, athletics, philanthropy, engagement — Tarleton is strengthening its...
FAITH Knights host Bryan Mustangs Friday night
The Stephenville FAITH Knights (5-2, 1-1) are fired up for this week’s matchup against the BVCHEA HomeSchool (Bryan) Mustangs (4-3, 1-1) following a hard-fought loss last week. The Mustangs are sitting in second place in the East Division of the TAIAO standings behind Westlake Academy (6-1, 3-0) and are...
Tarleton’s Dr. Reggie Hall to Give Seventh ‘Last Lecture’
STEPHENVILLE, Texas — Management Associate Professor Reggie Hall will deliver the seventh talk in Tarleton’s Last Lecture Series at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, in the Thompson Center Ballrooms. Dr. Hall was selected by a committee of faculty, staff and students. Registration to attend is requested at https://tarletonstate.us/lastlecture.
North Texas to Open First State Park in 25 Years
The first state park in North Texas in 25 years is set to open in late 2023, just in time for the Texas Park and Wildlife Department's centennial, the department announced Tuesday. The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, 75 miles west of Fort Worth and 75 miles east of Abilene,...
Palo Pinto Mountains State Park in North Texas set to open in late 2023
Palo Pinto Mountains State Park is scheduled to open to visitors in late 2023, in time for the centennial of the state parks system, Texas Parks and Wildlife officials said Tuesday. The new park is in Palo Pinto County, four miles outside the small city of Strawn and about halfway...
PHOTOS: Chamberlin Carnival 10.7
PHOTOS: Stephenville Soccer Association Youth Soccer.
Lake Brownwood Closing In on Stage 2 Drought Conditions
Lake Brownwood is steadily inching closer and closer to Stage 2 Moderate Drought Restrictions but it’s not there quite yet. As of 8:30 am Tuesday, October 11, Lake Brownwood was at 7 feet and 7 tenths below spillway. The Brown County Water Improvement District #1 reminds everyone that we...
Son of North Texas filmmaker considered person of interest in the murder of his parents
JOSHUA, Texas - The son of a North Texas filmmaker has been arrested and is considered a person of interest in the murder of both of his parents. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says actor and writer Mike Scarlett, 66, and his wife Kay Scarlett, were shot and killed in their Joshua home on Oct. 5.
