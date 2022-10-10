The Stephenville Yellow Jackets (6-0) coming off their bye week and ready to kick off District 5, 4A play against Waxahachie Life (2-4, 0-1) at Tarleton’s Memorial Stadium in Stephenville on Friday, October 14, at 7 p.m. The Yellow Jackets, who are the 2021 State 4A Champions, are currently ranked No. 1 in the State in 4A by Texas High School Football and MaxPreps. Stephenville shares a district with the No. 2 team in the state, China Spring (6-1, 1-0), who the Jackets will face next week at the Cougar Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

