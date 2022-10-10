ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephenville, TX

theflashtoday.com

High School Football preview for Week 8

The Stephenville Yellow Jackets (6-0) coming off their bye week and ready to kick off District 5, 4A play against Waxahachie Life (2-4, 0-1) at Tarleton’s Memorial Stadium in Stephenville on Friday, October 14, at 7 p.m. The Yellow Jackets, who are the 2021 State 4A Champions, are currently ranked No. 1 in the State in 4A by Texas High School Football and MaxPreps. Stephenville shares a district with the No. 2 team in the state, China Spring (6-1, 1-0), who the Jackets will face next week at the Cougar Stadium at 7:30 p.m.
STEPHENVILLE, TX
theflashtoday.com

2022 State of the University: Tarleton is Scaling the Heights

STEPHENVILLE — Calling 2022 a year of unprecedented progress, Tarleton State University President James Hurley today illuminated some highlights and shared a vision for many more in his annual State of the University address. “In every area — enrollment, scholarship, research, athletics, philanthropy, engagement — Tarleton is strengthening its...
STEPHENVILLE, TX
theflashtoday.com

FAITH Knights host Bryan Mustangs Friday night

The Stephenville FAITH Knights (5-2, 1-1) are fired up for this week’s matchup against the BVCHEA HomeSchool (Bryan) Mustangs (4-3, 1-1) following a hard-fought loss last week. The Mustangs are sitting in second place in the East Division of the TAIAO standings behind Westlake Academy (6-1, 3-0) and are...
STEPHENVILLE, TX
theflashtoday.com

Tarleton’s Dr. Reggie Hall to Give Seventh ‘Last Lecture’

STEPHENVILLE, Texas — Management Associate Professor Reggie Hall will deliver the seventh talk in Tarleton’s Last Lecture Series at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, in the Thompson Center Ballrooms. Dr. Hall was selected by a committee of faculty, staff and students. Registration to attend is requested at https://tarletonstate.us/lastlecture.
STEPHENVILLE, TX
Stephenville, TX
Texas Sports
Stephenville, TX
Utah State
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas to Open First State Park in 25 Years

The first state park in North Texas in 25 years is set to open in late 2023, just in time for the Texas Park and Wildlife Department's centennial, the department announced Tuesday. The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, 75 miles west of Fort Worth and 75 miles east of Abilene,...
STRAWN, TX
koxe.com

Lake Brownwood Closing In on Stage 2 Drought Conditions

Lake Brownwood is steadily inching closer and closer to Stage 2 Moderate Drought Restrictions but it’s not there quite yet. As of 8:30 am Tuesday, October 11, Lake Brownwood was at 7 feet and 7 tenths below spillway. The Brown County Water Improvement District #1 reminds everyone that we...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
Stephen F. Austin
fox4news.com

Couple found dead in their North Texas home; person of interest in custody

JOSHUA, Texas - A couple found dead in their Joshua home last week was remembered by friends and colleagues Sunday. Authorities said 66-year-old Mike Scarlett and his wife 68-year-old, Kay Scarlett, were found shot to death Thursday. The Johnson County sheriff said they do have a relative in custody as...
JOSHUA, TX
People

A 28-Year-Old Texas Man is a Person of Interest in the Death of His Parents, Officials Say

Mike Scarlett and his 68-year-old wife were found dead in their Joshua, Tex., home. Scarlett was a well-known actor and writer in the independent film scene Mike Scarlett was a well-known writer and actor in the indie film industry in Texas. Over the years, he entered half a dozen short films in the Rack Focus Film Competition. Scarlett, 66, had plans to debut his latest 10-minute film, "The Cabin," at Rack Focus Film Competition at Richardson's Studio Movie Grill on Oct. 9. But he never got the chance. Three days...
JOSHUA, TX
