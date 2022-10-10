ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump slams McConnell over lack of funding for Masters in Arizona

By Chloe Folmar
 3 days ago
Former President Trump criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday for supporting funds for GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s (Alaska) reelection bid against a fellow Republican rather than directing that money to Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters’s (R) race against a Democrat.

“The Old Broken Crow, Mitchell McConnell, is authorizing $9 Million Dollars to be spent in order to beat a great Republican, Kelly, instead of $9 Million Dollars that could be used for Blake Masters, and other Republicans, that with this money would beat their Democrat opponent,” wrote Trump in a statement, referring to Kelly Tshibaka, who will face off against Murkowski in November.

Trump has endorsed both Masters and Tshibaka and called Murkowski, one of only seven GOP senators who voted to convict him in his second impeachment, “horrendously bad” and “barely” a Republican in his statement.

Murkowski is one of the more moderate Republicans in the Senate, specifically in her support of abortion rights.

A report by the Anchorage Daily News published on Thursday found that the Senate Leadership Fund, a Republican PAC with ties to McConnell, funded television, radio and internet ads in Alaska slamming Tshibaka in support of Murkowski.

McConnell has endorsed the incumbent in the race, rejecting the further-right Tshibaka, who is more in line with Trump.

Trump has ramped up his criticism of McConnell in recent months, including drawing vehement pushback for saying in a recent statement that the Kentucky Republican has a “death wish,” which critics said amounted to a tacit call for violence.

Comments / 93

chiefregnurse
3d ago

Maybe the great grifter, trump should send some of his $100m to Blake, instead of blaming McConnell. All you trump cult members sent your money to trump for him to keep, instead of helping his prized covenant endorsement. What you trump cult members see in trump is beyond me!

Reply(2)
124
Barbara Karls
3d ago

Trump, your the one begging all donors to kick in financial support, but you give not one dime to those you endorse. your an embarrassment

Reply(3)
104
Bobbyc
3d ago

I wouldn't give a dime towards anyone that Trump has to do with its that simple I don't like the dictator I don't like someone that literally stole secret documents I don't trust a lier and I simply don't won't to have to do anything with Trump what so ever I seen the light maybe others haven't and that is just to dam bad for you people maybe when it's to late you will see the light I really don't know and I really don't care

Reply(1)
77
