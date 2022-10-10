ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 21 Online

Well Rested Bulldogs Get Ready for First Road Trip in Mankato

DULUTH, Minn.- Fresh off their bye week, the UMD men’s hockey team returns to the ice this weekend for a weekend series at Mankato. It’ll be the first real test for the 4th ranked Bulldogs as they’ll go on the road for the first time this season.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Northern Star: Kamryn Hill

SUPERIOR, Minn.- Kamryn Hill, is a 2022 graduate of Duluth Denfeld high school and a freshman on the UW-Superior women’s soccer team, who has quickly earned a spot on the starting eleven on game day. “‘My first few games I was like, ‘Wow this is really different,’ but just...
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

‘Take Back the Night’ at UMD

DULUTH, Minn. – The Women’s Resource and Action Center at UMD hosted a “Take Back the Night” event this evening to stand in solidarity with victims of violence. Those who attended heard from speakers, were able to connect with resources, and participated in a march. FOX 21’s Mason Kroll takes us there.
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, MN
City
Mankato, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Duluth, MN
Duluth, MN
Sports
FOX 21 Online

UMD Hosts Voterpalooza

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD held a Voterpalooza tabling event to motivate students to be politically engaged. The event was focused on voter registration and informing students on the upcoming election, with such things as where to vote. Along with the different political tables, Champ the Bulldog was there along with a photobooth, and trivia wheel.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Prep Soccer: Esko Girls Clinch Spot in Section 7A Title Game

ESKO, Minn.- The Esko girls soccer team is onto the Section 7A title game after defeating Two Harbors 5-1 in the semifinals on Wednesday. Esko would have five different goal scorers in the contest. Next up for the Eskomos, they’ll host Spectrum for a state tournament berth on Tuesday.
ESKO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umd#Hockey#Umd Men S Women#Uscho#Minnesota State Mankato#Mavericks#Ohio State#Bulldog#Wcha
FOX 21 Online

UMD Gives Tips During “Protect Your Hearing Month”

DULUTH, Minn. — October is “Protect Your Hearing Month” and while we typically bind hearing loss with aging, young people can also be affected. Fox 21 checked in with UMD’s Speech, Language, and Hearing Clinic to see what people can do to maintain healthy hearing. Almost...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

UMD’s Women’s Resource and Action Center Hosts Annual Consent Week

DULUTH, Minn.–This week students at the University of Minnesota Duluth are raising awareness about the importance of consent. Every year bulldogs come together to emphasize the importance of verbal consent when involved in sexual situations. This week’s purpose is to educate people on campus about the meaning of consent and when to ask for it.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth’s Best Bread Bakes 17 Lb. Soft Pretzel

DULUTH, Minn. — Something big has been baked at Duluth’s Best Bread thanks to a newly imported French bread oven. The special oven is significantly bigger than what Duluth’s Best Bread has had in the past. With a larger cooking space, owners got creative and experimented with making a giant soft pretzel.
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
businessnorth.com

Business is a mix at regional restaurants

The restaurant business is on the hot plate. Changes in customer habits, supply chain issues, rising food prices and a workforce shortage have some Northern Minnesota restaurants facing challenging times. Yet, business at some is cooking. “I’ve been here 37 years and I’ve never seen it like this,” said Patti...
HIBBING, MN
FOX 21 Online

The Great Glensheen Pumpkin Hunt Going On All October

DULUTH, Minn. — Glensheen is hosting a Halloween themed scavenger hunt on their grounds again this fall. It’s the Great Pumpkin Hunt with different jack-o-lanterns scattered around the 12-acre estate. This gives guests a unique interactive experience when learning about Glensheen’s history. During tours, guests have the...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Former Bagley Jewelers Building In Downtown Duluth Sold

DULUTH, Minn. — A large piece of vacant property in downtown Duluth has been purchased for redevelopment. That building is the former home of Bagley & Company Jewelers on the 300 block of West Superior Street. Downtown Duluth, formally known as the Greater Downtown Council, posted on social media...
DULUTH, MN
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Woman Killed, Two Injured in T-Bone Crash

Hibbing, MN (KROC-AM News)- A T-bone crash in northern Minnesota claimed the life of a woman from Iron, MN Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol’s incident report says 58-year-old Denise Tramontin was driving north on Hartman Rd. east of Hibbing and approaching a stop sign at Hwy. 37. She then pulled out in front of an eastbound vehicle with two occupants that resulted in the deadly collision shortly before 8:30 a.m.
HIBBING, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy