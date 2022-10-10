Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 21 Online
Well Rested Bulldogs Get Ready for First Road Trip in Mankato
DULUTH, Minn.- Fresh off their bye week, the UMD men’s hockey team returns to the ice this weekend for a weekend series at Mankato. It’ll be the first real test for the 4th ranked Bulldogs as they’ll go on the road for the first time this season.
FOX 21 Online
Following Complete Game, UMD Football to Hit Road to Face Concordia-St. Paul
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD football team played an all-around complete game on Saturday as they picked up their 2nd straight win, taking down UMary 49 to 14. It was a combination of a good ground game on offense mixed with rushing the passer on defense that helped the Bulldogs in the contest.
FOX 21 Online
Northern Star: Kamryn Hill
SUPERIOR, Minn.- Kamryn Hill, is a 2022 graduate of Duluth Denfeld high school and a freshman on the UW-Superior women’s soccer team, who has quickly earned a spot on the starting eleven on game day. “‘My first few games I was like, ‘Wow this is really different,’ but just...
FOX 21 Online
‘Take Back the Night’ at UMD
DULUTH, Minn. – The Women’s Resource and Action Center at UMD hosted a “Take Back the Night” event this evening to stand in solidarity with victims of violence. Those who attended heard from speakers, were able to connect with resources, and participated in a march. FOX 21’s Mason Kroll takes us there.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 21 Online
Prep Soccer: C-E-C & Denfeld Boys, Cloquet-Carlton Girls Advance to Section Title Games, Marshall Boys Onto Semifinals
CLOQUET, Minn.- The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys soccer team and Duluth Denfeld will meet in the Section 7AA title game on Tuesday. That matchup was made after the Lumberjacks defeated Grand Rapids 4-3 and the Hunters defeated Hermantown 1-0 in their respective semifinal games. In other boys action, Duluth Marshall would top...
FOX 21 Online
UMD Hosts Voterpalooza
DULUTH, Minn. – UMD held a Voterpalooza tabling event to motivate students to be politically engaged. The event was focused on voter registration and informing students on the upcoming election, with such things as where to vote. Along with the different political tables, Champ the Bulldog was there along with a photobooth, and trivia wheel.
FOX 21 Online
Prep Volleyball: Duluth East Protects Home Court Against Duluth Denfeld 3-0
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East volleyball team picked up their 11th win of the season on Tuesday, sweeping crosstown rival Duluth Denfeld 3-0. The scores were as follows: (25-23, 25-14, 25-18). Duluth East (11-8) will next be in action on Thursday when they host Esko.
FOX 21 Online
Prep Soccer: Esko Girls Clinch Spot in Section 7A Title Game
ESKO, Minn.- The Esko girls soccer team is onto the Section 7A title game after defeating Two Harbors 5-1 in the semifinals on Wednesday. Esko would have five different goal scorers in the contest. Next up for the Eskomos, they’ll host Spectrum for a state tournament berth on Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 21 Online
UMD Gives Tips During “Protect Your Hearing Month”
DULUTH, Minn. — October is “Protect Your Hearing Month” and while we typically bind hearing loss with aging, young people can also be affected. Fox 21 checked in with UMD’s Speech, Language, and Hearing Clinic to see what people can do to maintain healthy hearing. Almost...
FOX 21 Online
UMD’s Women’s Resource and Action Center Hosts Annual Consent Week
DULUTH, Minn.–This week students at the University of Minnesota Duluth are raising awareness about the importance of consent. Every year bulldogs come together to emphasize the importance of verbal consent when involved in sexual situations. This week’s purpose is to educate people on campus about the meaning of consent and when to ask for it.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth’s Best Bread Bakes 17 Lb. Soft Pretzel
DULUTH, Minn. — Something big has been baked at Duluth’s Best Bread thanks to a newly imported French bread oven. The special oven is significantly bigger than what Duluth’s Best Bread has had in the past. With a larger cooking space, owners got creative and experimented with making a giant soft pretzel.
120-year-old shipwreck discovered in Lake Superior
The shipwreck of a barge that sank in 1902 has been discovered in Lake Superior, according to the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LOOK: Ship Wrecked in Powerful October Storm Finally Found in Lake Superior After 120 Years
The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society has discovered a "peculiar" vessel that sunk in Lake Superior during a powerful October storm, nearly 120 years ago to the day. Whaleback Ship, Barge 129 Found in Lake Superior After 120 Years. The ship is a 292-foot Whaleback vessel, called Barge 129. Barge...
businessnorth.com
Business is a mix at regional restaurants
The restaurant business is on the hot plate. Changes in customer habits, supply chain issues, rising food prices and a workforce shortage have some Northern Minnesota restaurants facing challenging times. Yet, business at some is cooking. “I’ve been here 37 years and I’ve never seen it like this,” said Patti...
Will the Iron Range finally go red? Control of Legislature could hinge on 7 seats in northeastern Minnesota
The century-old Nick’s Bar in the small Iron Range city of Gilbert was dim and empty on a recent Saturday morning as DFL state Rep. Dave Lislegard gathered with six area political leaders interested in rekindling support for a party that’s been losing ground. The meeting captured the...
Minnesota Lottery Announces $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Duluth
Monday night was a very lucky night for someone in the Duluth area! Going into the October 11 Powerball drawing, the jackpot was $401 million and while nobody claimed the jackpot, there was a $1 million winning ticket sold in Duluth. Monday's winning Powerball numbers were 3, 6, 11, 17,...
FOX 21 Online
The Great Glensheen Pumpkin Hunt Going On All October
DULUTH, Minn. — Glensheen is hosting a Halloween themed scavenger hunt on their grounds again this fall. It’s the Great Pumpkin Hunt with different jack-o-lanterns scattered around the 12-acre estate. This gives guests a unique interactive experience when learning about Glensheen’s history. During tours, guests have the...
FOX 21 Online
Former Bagley Jewelers Building In Downtown Duluth Sold
DULUTH, Minn. — A large piece of vacant property in downtown Duluth has been purchased for redevelopment. That building is the former home of Bagley & Company Jewelers on the 300 block of West Superior Street. Downtown Duluth, formally known as the Greater Downtown Council, posted on social media...
Watch Kayakers Paddle Through Insane Lake Superior Swells Near Duluth
I have to admit that this looks super fun and also a little crazy. A recent video was published on YouTube that features GoPro camera footage of kayakers recently on a trip from Stony Point to Canal Park. They are paddling way out in the open water of Lake Superior with rolling waves.
Minnesota Woman Killed, Two Injured in T-Bone Crash
Hibbing, MN (KROC-AM News)- A T-bone crash in northern Minnesota claimed the life of a woman from Iron, MN Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol’s incident report says 58-year-old Denise Tramontin was driving north on Hartman Rd. east of Hibbing and approaching a stop sign at Hwy. 37. She then pulled out in front of an eastbound vehicle with two occupants that resulted in the deadly collision shortly before 8:30 a.m.
Comments / 0