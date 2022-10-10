ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

wfirnews.com

Virginia NAACP leader killed in attack in Turks and Caicos

Kent Carter, vice president of the NAACP’s Arlington, Virginia, branch, was shot and killed Sunday, October 2nd, while vacationing in Turks & Caicos to celebrate his 40th birthday, according to statements from the NAACP and the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force. Two people were murdered in a...
VIRGINIA STATE
Public Safety
13News Now

Man dies after walking into hospital: Portsmouth police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on August 30, 2022. UPDATE: PPD said 40-year-old Calvin Coston died from his injuries Wednesday. The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital on Tuesday night.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Missing Suffolk teen found

According to the Suffolk Police Department, on Sunday, Oct. 9, 15-year-old Anthony Black got in his family's car, a black 2020 Hyundai Palisade with Virginia tags UZD-7595, and left their home on the 3400 block of Dumpling Court.
SUFFOLK, VA

