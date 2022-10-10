Read full article on original website
Portsmouth interim police chief: detective's use of force was uncalled for
The Portsmouth Police Department said a 'use of force' investigation is underway and a detective is charged after an assault on a man.
Inmate at Virginia Beach Correctional Center dies at hospital
An inmate at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center died at a local hospital Sunday evening.
Virginia animal shelters welcome more than 260 victims of hurricanes
The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is now caring for more than 700 animals after 45 dogs and cats arrived last week. Communications Director Emily Swecker says the newcomers aren’t available for adoption just yet. “We do hold all of our out-of-state transfer animals for two weeks just to make sure that...
Elizabeth City Middle School student dies at hospital after suffering medical emergency
A middle school student in Elizabeth City died Thursday after suffering a medical emergency.
2 arrested after marijuana sale turns into attempted robbery, shooting in Virginia Beach
Two men have been arrested after a marijuana sale turned into an attempted robbery and shooting that injured one person.
Virginia NAACP leader killed in attack in Turks and Caicos
Kent Carter, vice president of the NAACP’s Arlington, Virginia, branch, was shot and killed Sunday, October 2nd, while vacationing in Turks & Caicos to celebrate his 40th birthday, according to statements from the NAACP and the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force. Two people were murdered in a...
Man accused of killing Marie Covington faces charges connected to high-speed chase
The man accused of abducting and killing Marie Covington is scheduled to appear in Chesapeake court on Thursday to face charges connected to the high-speed police chase that led to his initial arrest.
Teen seriously hurt in Newport News accident involving ambulance
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a teenage girl with has been struck by a vehicle while crossing the road, police say.
Two people arrested after police find narcotics, firearms inside Franklin home
FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Two people are now in custody after authorities found narcotics and weapons during a search at a Franklin home. The narcotics distribution search warrant was conducted around 4 p.m. on Oct. 4 at a home in the 200 block of Artis Street. Authorities recovered a large number of narcotics, money, packaging […]
New details released 4 months after deadly VB gas station shooting
The Virginia Beach Police Department is releasing new details surrounding the deadly shooting of Jawan Johnson, 19. He was shot and killed on May 31 at the Sunoco gas station on Lynnhaven Parkway.
Portsmouth woman arrested after VB crash leads to elderly woman’s death
A woman has been arrested following a crash that led to the death of an elderly woman in Virginia Beach.
18-year-old arrested after officers seize 20 pounds of marijuana in VB
18-year-old Ian Dougherty was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana more than five pounds, falsifying a federal firearm purchase form, and possession of more than one pound of marijuana while in possession of a firearm.
Man dies after walking into hospital: Portsmouth police
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on August 30, 2022. UPDATE: PPD said 40-year-old Calvin Coston died from his injuries Wednesday. The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital on Tuesday night.
Police safely locate previously missing 14-year-old girl in Newport News
Newport News Police Department was asking for help locating a missing endangered juvenile, but as of 7:30 a.m. she has been found safe.
Missing Suffolk teen found
According to the Suffolk Police Department, on Sunday, Oct. 9, 15-year-old Anthony Black got in his family's car, a black 2020 Hyundai Palisade with Virginia tags UZD-7595, and left their home on the 3400 block of Dumpling Court.
Hampton Police: 10-year-old previously reported missing found
Police in Hampton are looking for a 10-year-old boy in the 100 block of St. George Way. Police said Deonte Johnson is 4 feet tall and weighs 60 to 70 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Church where 2-year-old boy found dead not recognized by NCDHSS as child care facility
10 On Your Side is learning more about the church operated out of a home in Edenton, where a 2-year-old boy with autism was found dead on Friday.
Family of Newport News hit-and-run victim pleads for answers 1 year later
A Newport News Family is still pleading for answers after their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run crash at 39th and Chestnut last year.
