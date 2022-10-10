ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 15

GOD BLESS AMERICA
3d ago

It’s time to clean the swamp , It’s time to take Washington State back , It’s time to “ VOTE RED “ 🇺🇸

Reply(11)
24
Melvin Yocum
2d ago

the only issues is voting these useless Dems out of office

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMO News

Pulse of Seattle: Poll looks at Mayor Bruce Harrell's approval rating

Seattle ushered in a fair number of new leaders at the start of the year, so now, a full nine months into the year, is the city better or worse off?. A new KOMO News, Strategies 360 "Pulse of Seattle” poll finds just less than half approve of the job Mayor Bruce Harrell is doing.
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Two Washington men arrested for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

TACOMA, Wash. — Two men from the state of Washington were arrested on Wednesday for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The two men arrested were 40-year-old Richard Slaughter from Orting, and 20-year-old Caden Paul Gottfried. Gottfried is the stepson of Slaughter. Gottfried was charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers,...
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Elections
Local
Washington Government
Seattle, WA
Elections
State
Washington State
KOMO News

Pulse of Seattle: New KOMO poll looks at public safety in the city

SEATTLE, Wash. — Crime and public safety in Seattle are the latest topics KOMO News is delving into as part of a "Pulse of Seattle" poll examining major issues facing voters this fall. KOMO News teamed up with Strategies 360, a nationally recognized public opinion research team, to survey...
SEATTLE, WA
KXL

Washington School Board Member, Stepson, Charged In Capitol Riot

SEATTLE (AP) – A school board member from a small city in Washington state and his stepson have been charged with assaulting and interfering with police during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The Justice Department said Richard Slaughter, 40, of Orting, Washington, a city of about 9,000 people northwest of Mount Rainier, was arrested Wednesday along with his stepson, Caden Paul Gottfried, 20. They made initial appearances in U.S. District Court in Tacoma after turning themselves in and were released pending further court hearings. Slaughter, who was elected to the Orting School Board last fall, did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment.
ORTING, WA
KUOW

Here comes the rain again ... eventually: Today So Far

Rain is — finally — on the horizon for Washington ... eventually. Health experts are concerned about the flu season ahead. Spoiler alert: Prices are still high. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 12, 2022. Rain is — finally — on the...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patty Murray
Person
Bruce Harrell
Axios

Nonpartisan secretary of state candidate attacked by Democrats

Washington's Democratic Party is attacking a nonpartisan candidate for secretary of state, accusing her of being a closet Republican who opposes making it easier for people to vote. Yes, but: Some of the party's accusations are a stretch — and the nonpartisan candidate, Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson, has aligned...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Seattle, Tacoma rank among least safe U.S. cities, study finds

SEATTLE - Seattle and Tacoma rank among the least safe major cities in the U.S., according to a study by WalletHub. Of a list of 182, Seattle ranks no. 148 and Tacoma ranks no. 158. The methodology used does not just revolve around crime—WalletHub reports it compares three categories across...
SEATTLE, WA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Washington

If you live in Washington and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep one reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Washington that are known for serving exquisite food, made with high-quality ingredients and served in nicely decorated places.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle City#State Senate#Election Local#Komo#Pulse#Komo News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Homeless
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Mayor Harrell offers Seattle a bandage for crime surge — it needs sutures

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell keeps offering the city bandages when it needs sutures. The city is bleeding out. Harrell announced a program to help small businesses cover the costs of damage committed by the criminals that Democrats enabled. The city ceded the neighborhood to homeless addicts who ran visitors away from businesses that once thrived. And they fought to keep prolific criminals out of jail instead of behind bars where they would stop victimizing innocent Seattleites.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy