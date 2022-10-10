ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 57

Thelma Harris
3d ago

Lord have Mercy, ok mess with these people money, you think you don't have any one now, they are already not making enough as it is. Teaching is not a easy job any more. They have a lot of stuff they are dealing with, like disrespectful children, disrespectful parents, and the list goes on. it's not enough money for me to teach. OK!!

Reply(3)
13
Elijah
3d ago

It's really quite simple; increase the salary for NC teachers, they have 3 months off out of the year to compensate for as well as teaching.

Reply(4)
5
American#1
2d ago

Where would we all be in life and our careers without teachers? They should be among the highest paid jobs in every state.

Reply
5
Related
WBTV

Governor Cooper visits Concord High School

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - From Cabarrus County Schools: North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper visited Concord High School on Thursday, Oct. 13th, to celebrate Jump Start Jobs Week -- a community-wide event to connect local employers with high school students in the Jobs for North Carolina’s Graduates (JNCG) program. Governor...
CONCORD, NC
WCNC

New program hopes to revamp school lunches across North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — School lunches often get a bad rap but a new partnership in North Carolina is hoping to change that perception. The new program will benefit local farmers statewide and give kids healthier options at school. Let's connect the dots. A new grant will allow the North...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Education Level
NBC News

North Carolina restaurant that kept staff’s tips ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages

An investigation by government officials has found that the owners of an eatery in North Carolina have to pay up. On Oct. 11, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division announced the results of an investigation of a Goldsboro-based restaurant’s wage practices. Investigators found that Mugen Inc. — operating as Jay’s Kitchen — kept workers from receiving the full wages they were owed. By keeping portions of their earned tips, owners were ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages for 65 workers who were affected by the illegal labor practices.
GOLDSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
whqr.org

Contractors banned in North Carolina after scamming Florence victims and elderly customers

That’s according to attorney general Josh Stein, who won the bans, along with civil penalties, in court. One contractor was Dennis L. Daugherty, Jr., who owns the North Carolina-based company Green Lantern Roofing and Restoration LLC. Representatives from the company went door to door after Hurricane Florence, falsely claiming the company had a contractor’s license and dozens of workers ready to begin.
ECONOMY
carolinacoastonline.com

N.C. decides not to appeal to Supreme Court for review in lawsuit over marine fisheries regulations

— Glenn Skinner, executive director of the N.C. Fisheries Association, a trade and lobbying group for North Carolina commercial fishermen, said Thursday he was “surprised and a little confused” by the state’s decision this week not to appeal to the state Supreme Court to reverse a September Appeals Court ruling that allows the state to be sued for alleged failure to protect North Carolina’s fisheries.
POLITICS
kiss951.com

List: Top 25 Best High Schools In North Carolina

24. Wake NC State University STEM Early College High School. Choosing the right school for your child can feel like the most important decision in the world. It’s a factor in where you purchase a home. Should you shell out the big bucks for private school education? How can you set your child up for success? So many parents stress about these decisions for years and years. And when your child is an athlete, regardless of it they are looking to play in college, that makes the decision that much harder. If your child has the potential to be a college athlete and potentially get a scholarship, you want to make sure they are in the best place possible to develop their skills and get noticed. Even if they are in it for fun, you still want them to have good coaches, and facilities and winning is nice too! How do you know the best High Schools for athletes in the state of North Carolina? Of course, you can look at the success of a specific team or program. State championships and players signed to college programs are certainly a reflection.
EDUCATION
WRAL

When you must identify yourself to police in North Carolina

North Carolina's no "stop and identify" statute means officers cannot ask you to identify yourself except under certain circumstances. North Carolina's no "stop and identify" statute means officers cannot ask you to identify yourself except under certain circumstances.
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy