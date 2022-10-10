ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

NBC Philadelphia

Here's Why Cramer Thinks Defense Stock L3Harris Technologies Is a Buy

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday gave investors his blessing to buy shares of L3Harris Technologies, an aerospace and defense play. "Recently, the stock's come down dramatically from its highs. I think it's gotten to levels where you have to pounce," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday gave investors his...
STOCKS
NBC Philadelphia

How to Make Inflation-Protected Bonds Work in Your Portfolio as Interest Rates Rise

It's been a tough year for bonds, including Treasury inflation-protected securities, or TIPS, an inflation-linked asset. Despite recent losses, TIPS offer portfolio diversification amid market uncertainty, experts say. It's been a tough year for bonds, including Treasury inflation-protected securities, or TIPS, an inflation-linked asset. Despite recent losses, TIPS offer portfolio...
BUSINESS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Banking breakup between Ye, JPMorgan planned for weeks

NEW YORK — (AP) — JPMorgan Chase and the rapper formerly known as Kanye West are ending their business relationship, but the breakup is not a result of the controversy over the hip-hop star's recent antisemitic comments. The letter ending West's relationship with JPMorgan was tweeted Wednesday by...
CELEBRITIES
NBC Philadelphia

PepsiCo Hikes Forecast After Higher Pricing Helps Boost Revenue

PepsiCo reported third-quarter earnings and revenue Wednesday that beat analyst expectations. Revenue for the quarter was up 9% as pricing helped offset volume declines in some units, including Frito-Lay North America. The company hiked its forecast for the year on the performance. PepsiCo hiked its forecast for the year Wednesday...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NBC Philadelphia

Inflation Increased 0.4% in September, More Than Expected Despite Rate Hikes

Consumer prices rose 0.4% in September and were up 8.2% from a year ago, according to BLS data released Thursday. Excluding food and energy, the core consumer price index accelerated 0.6% and 6.6%, respectively. The yearly gain for core was the highest since August 1982. Worker wages took another hit,...
BUSINESS
NBC Philadelphia

Trump SPAC Stock Jumps After Google Adds Truth Social to Play Store

Google added Donald Trump's Truth Social app to its Play Store, making it available on Android phones. Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp., the company set to take Trump's media firm public, jumped after the news. DWAC has sought to delay the merger as it faces legal and financial obstacles.
POTUS
NBC Philadelphia

Bank of England Intervenes in Bond Markets Again, Warns of ‘Material Risk' to UK Financial Stability

LONDON — The Bank of England on Tuesday announced an expansion of its emergency bond-buying operation as it looks to restore order to the country's chaotic bond market. The central bank said it will widen its purchases of U.K. government bonds — known as gilts — to include index-linked gilts from Oct. 11 until Oct. 14. Index-linked gilts are bonds where payouts to bondholders are benchmarked in line with the U.K. retail price index.
MARKETS
NBC Philadelphia

A Shift in Global Energy Demand Could Be Coming This Winter

Following a summer of cooling prices, oil is back in focus as an inflation issue. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) reached $92 a barrel on Sunday, up from $77 just two weeks prior. In the exchange-traded fund space, the VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) has risen 36% this year. The fund...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

