ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

WETM holding Telethon to help American Cancer Society

By Andy Malnoske
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d1p51_0iTldcjs00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – WETM-TV is proud to work with the American Cancer Society of The Southern Tier.

On Wednesday, 18 Sports will host a special telethon at WETM-TV to help raise money for cancer research and support starting at 5 pm and will run through our 6 pm show. Live updates will be provided throughout each show in an effort to generate calls and donations in the fight against breast cancer.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we will aim to raise as much funds to help eliminate the disease in the future. The Real Men Wear Pink campaign is an initiative to show the support for men and women in their battle against breast cancer.

The sickness impacts more than just one person, it has a forever impact on families, friends, colleagues and communities. As we team up with the American Cancer Society, join us in the fight and help now through your generous donation.

Full donation information and how you can help here at this link:
https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?fr_id=102778&pg=personal&px=57998394

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Real Men Wear Pink telethon a success

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Real Men Wear Pink campaign hit WETM with great success. Wednesday night, 18 Sports and WETM held a special telethon to help in the fight against breast cancer. While teaming up with the American Cancer Society of The Southern Tier, 18 Sports was able to help generate interest and provided […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elmira, NY
Health
Elmira, NY
Society
Elmira, NY
Sports
City
Elmira, NY
WETM 18 News

What to do with all all your Fall leaves

ELMIRA, WETM – Which city you reside in dictates when and how you’re expected to dispose of all your fall leaves, or if you’re on your own in taking care of the excess green waste. If you’re one of the lucky ones with the convenient luxury that comes with this time of year in cities […]
SAYRE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Wetm Tv#The Real Men Wear Pink#Nexstar Media Inc
WETM 18 News

Students Encouraged to Explore Manufacturing Careers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- To celebrate Manufacturing Day in Chemung County, over 400 local students will visit local manufacturers over the upcoming weeks. The tours are aiming to generate passion and interest for the manufacturing industry. A student tour took place at Kennedy Valve on Thursday morning to tour the facility. According to the Chemung County […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Horseheads Fire Department to hold open house Friday

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — This week celebrates the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, and with that, the Horseheads Fire Department is inviting the community to join them for an open house this Friday. The open house will be held on Friday, Oct. 14, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and is in coordination with the […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

Annual ghost walk tour at Woodlawn cemetery

ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) – For 16 years, the annual ghost walk has been a big part of the Elmira community. People of all ages come to the Woodlawn cemetery to enjoy a walking tour of four grave sites. The tour gives them a great deal of historic information about some of the residents who lived […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

$60 Million in Home Energy Assistance Coming to NYS

ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- A we head into the winter months, the cost to heat a home is expected to surge this year. Federal funding is available to help low-income New York residents with their heating bills, including those in the Southern Tier. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand visited Catholic Charities...
ELMIRA, NY
WBRE

Lycoming County native continues journey on The Voice

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On The Voice, a Lycoming County native preformed in the battle rounds. Morgan Myles, who is on Team Camila, preformed against Steven McMorran. The two sang Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus and all the judges agreed the Williamsport native has what it takes to go all the way In the end, […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy