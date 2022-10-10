Read full article on original website
Key gubernatorial adviser leaving Nebraska government post
Lauren Kintner, a key figure in the Ricketts administration who played a major role in legislative relations, will leave state government later this month after 24 years as a member of the governor's cabinet in Nebraska. Kintner served as lead policy adviser and legal counsel to Gov. Pete Ricketts and...
Arklatex Politics: Landry vs. The White House
Baton Rouge, La -- He may be gearing up to run for Governor, but Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is not neglecting his day job. Landry, Louisiana and the State of Missouri, have joined forces to file a second complaint, adding 47 defendants to their lawsuit against the federal government for allegedly colluding with social media giants to censor freedom of speech.
Michigan gubernatorial candidates square off in first debate
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the Democrat incumbent, and Republican opponent Tudor Dixon squared off in their first debate held Thursday night in Grand Rapids. Among the topics addressed were abortion, school safety, COVID-19, the state’s multi-billion dollar surplus, roads, crime and gun violence, inflation, and Michigan’s no-fault insurance law.
Texas Gov. Abbott receives $69.5 million this cycle, with S. Javaid Anwar as top individual donor
In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott is the number one fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Texas Ethics Commission, the governor received $69,538,463 in total contributions and spent $68,042,038 between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022. Abbott is running for re-election in 2022.
Judge dismisses first of two lawsuits challenging new Missouri voter ID law
(The Center Square) – A circuit court judge dismissed a lawsuit on Thursday challenging Missouri’s new photo identification requirement for voting. House Bill 1878, a 58-page omnibus election bill passed by the Missouri Legislature in May and signed into law by Republican Gov. Mike Parson in June, requires a registered voter to show photo identification to cast a ballot. If they don’t have the proper photo identification, they can cast a provisional ballot and return before the polls close with photo identification. Or, the ballot will be counted if the person’s signature matches the signature on file with the election authority.
Gov. DeSantis announces $2 million for first responder disaster relief
PUNTA GORDA - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a $2 million award to help first responders and their families recover from Hurricane Ian. DeSantis visited the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office headquarters on Utilities Road on Thursday, where he made the announcement to a room of local residents and Sheriff's Office staff.
Illinois quick hits: Drought conditions expand; federal road funds coming to Illinois
Drought conditions are expanding in Central Illinois. The U.S. Drought Monitor has upgraded several counties in east central Illinois back into moderate drought levels. Rainfall totals have been sparse since Sep. 1, with some scattered areas not seeing significant rain in over 30 days. Champaign and Danville have recorded rainfall totals far below normal levels.
Everything to know: Voting by mail in Texas
AUSTIN — Texas Secretary of State John Scott on Wednesday released the third installment of 'SOS 101,' a series of educational videos on the voting process in Texas ahead of the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election. In the new video, Scott provides an overview of voting by mail in...
Board 'kicked the can down the road' by delaying high school revamp, BESE president says
BATON ROUGE, La. - The president of Louisiana’s top school board said Wednesday the panel “kicked the can down the road” when it voted a second time to delay action on sweeping changes in how high schools prepare students for college and the workforce. "We passed up...
Regional focus on innovation ensures bright future for Northwest Indiana
HOBART — Northwest Indiana, and indeed the entire urbanized coast of Lake Michigan from South Bend to Milwaukee, is perfectly positioned to become a national and international center of technology and innovation. That was the message delivered by a variety of speakers Thursday to more than 500 entrepreneurs, community...
SL Alabama, JK USA pay over $35,000 in child labor law fines
SL Alabama and JK USA have paid over $35,000 in fines in relation to a child labor investigation. Alabama Department of Labor (ADOL) Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced Tuesday morning that ADOL has issued and collected more than $35,000 in civil monetary penalties for violations of Alabama’s Child Labor Law.
Slate of GOP-backed candidates targets Idaho college board posts
BOISE — When a slate of far-right candidates backed by the Kootenai County GOP Central Committee took over the majority on North Idaho College’s elected board of trustees, the result was two years of dysfunction for the nearly century-old community college, including the firing without cause of the college president, a half-million-dollar legal settlement, departure of most of the college’s top professional leadership and near-loss of its accreditation, endangering the ability of students to transfer credits.
Man sentenced for illegally voting in Idaho during 2020 presidential election
A man has been sentenced for illegally voting in the 2020 presidential election. Charles A. Skiles, 70, was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation and a $1,500 fine. A jury found him guilty in August of felony illegal voting and misdemeanor illegal registration by a voter. Skiles entered an...
Counties most concerned about climate change in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Missouri using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
The fight against drugs in Kansas has gotten 17.2 million in federal grant funding
Governor Laura Kelly announced that the State of Kansas and the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas (KTIK) have together received $17.2 million in federal grant funding to address the opioid crisis. The funding will be used to increase access to treatment for substance use disorders, remove barriers to public health interventions like naloxone, and expand access to recovery support services.
ArkLaTex drought gets worse
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Drought Monitor for Thursday, 10/13/2022 from NOAA indicates that the ArkLaTex drought became worse over the past week. Now, all of the area is experiencing at least a moderate drought. The worst is in Oklahoma (Exceptional) and in southwest Arkansas (Extreme). Burn bans are up a...
New Direction: Texas A&M Research Project Could Help With Preventing Spread Of CWD
Even with three new Chronic Wasting Disease testing zones coming online in Texas this fall, there is a light, albeit a dim one still at this time, at the end of the tunnel in regard to getting control of the disease. In September, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced...
Georgia meth trafficker given 19-year sentence
ALBANY — A defendant involved in a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking network directed by himself and another co-defendant from two Georgia prisons has been sentenced to federal prison for his crimes. Co-defendant Eric Gilbert, 46, of Calhoun State Prison, was sentenced to 228 months in prison to be followed...
Boroughs most concerned about climate change in Alaska
Stacker compiled a list of the boroughs most concerned about climate change in Alaska using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Georgia ports officials say economic 'correction' could slow growth of freight traffic
(The Center Square) — While the Georgia Ports Authority continues to handle a high volume of freight, officials are warning that its growth could moderate, another sign of a looming economic "correction." GPA said the Port of Savannah handled more than 1.5 million twenty-foot equivalent container units (TEUs) in...
