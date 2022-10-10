Read full article on original website
Watch Shocking Moment Shark Leaps onto Fishing Boat off Maine Coast
Endangered mako sharks are renowned for their acrobatic displays when they are caught on fishing lines.
Incredible moment two humpback whales brawl with a huge pod of killer whales 'to protect other marine life' off the coast of Seattle
A rare moment was captured off the coast of Seattle as two humpback whales were spotted in conflict with a pod of orcas. According to the Pacific Whale Watch Association, humpback whales have been known to ward off Bigg's orcas as they chase their prey, which often includes sea lions and humpback calves.
Experts Say There’s ‘No Longer Hope’ for Endangered Mother Whale Tangled in Fishing Gear
Scientists believe that a North Atlantic right whale currently entangled in fishing gear for the fifth time is “all but certain” to die. According to a Sept. 22 press release from the New England Aquarium, Snow Cone, the whale, is trapped in “heavy” fishing gear for at least her fifth time. On September 21st, the aquarium’s aerial survey team discovered the tangled whale when flying south of Nantucket, Massachusetts.
natureworldnews.com
As River Continues to Dry Up, Thousands of Salmons Found Dead in Canada
As Canada's drought dries up the river, thousands of dead fish are discovered, with around 65,000 dead fish washing up on the creek due to a lack of rain on the western beaches. New Victim of the Dreaded Drought. The newest victim of the drought gripped British Columbia for more...
Gray whales continue to wash up dead and emaciated, but causes remain elusive
The number of gray whale calves born last year was the lowest since 1994, when scientists started recording the data, according to a report Friday.
Sand Hills Express
Aerial footage provides proof of orcas killing great white sharks
Scientists have published new findings confirming that orcas hunt great white sharks, after the marine mammal was captured on camera killing one of the world’s largest sea predators. A pod of killer whales is seen chasing sharks during an hour-long pursuit off Mossel Bay, a port town in the...
Invasive Green Crabs Are Causing a Major Environmental Threat From Coast to Coast
One of the most widely distributed invasive marine species on Earth is the European green crab. They can crowd out other native shellfish. Emily Grayson is a marine ecologist and the program lead of Washington Sea Grant’s Crab Team. The team has been working to contain invasive crab species since 2015.
Gray whale population off West Coast continues to decline
SEATTLE -- U.S. researchers say the number of gray whales off western North America has continued to fall over the last two years, a decline that resembles previous population swings over the past several decades.According to an assessment by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries released Friday, the most recent count put the population at 16,650 whales — down 38% from its peak in 2015-16. The whales also produced the fewest calves since scientists began counting the births in 1994.An increase in the number of whales washing up on West Coast beaches prompted the fisheries agency to declare an...
Final report: Dam breaching 'centerpiece' of restoring Snake River fish populations
Breaching the dams on the lower Snake River is the "centerpiece action" to restoring salmon and steelhead populations, according to a final report from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries. The White House on Friday, Sept. 30, released the report, "Rebuilding Interior Columbia Basin Salmon and Steelhead." It includes input from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Agricultural stakeholders in July roundly criticized a draft of the report, saying it...
The Best Trout Fly Rods of 2022
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Fly fishing for trout has become an industry all its own, with specialty fly rods designed for very specific tasks—I’m looking at you, Euro-nymphers. But for general trout fishing, where anglers might need to dredge deep with a nymph, throw a sizable streamer, or deliver a spot-on dry-fly cast, all in the same outing, a dependable fly rod that can do a little bit of everything is a vital implement.
Cape Gazette
Thoughts on striped bass
There are going to be a lot of discussions by a lot of people on the subject of striped bass, or as I was taught to call them, rockfish. Some people will say they are on the brink of extinction, others will claim there are plenty of them available, and still others will fall somewhere in between. We have been here before.
myscience.org
Atlantic salmon: catch and release may affect reproductive success
Under certain conditions, salmon caught and released have proportionally fewer offspring than salmon that were not caught by anglers. Under certain conditions, catching and releasing a salmon would result in a decrease in the number of offspring it produces. This is what researchers from Laval University and their collaborators have shown in a study published in the journal Fisheries Management and Ecology.
