Read full article on original website
Related
KCBD
Lubbock man charged with attempted kidnapping, solictation of a minor
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Johnathon Leigh Carrizalez, 33, of Lubbock has been charged by a Grand Jury with Attempted Aggravated Kidnapping, and two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor in two separate incidents from 2021 and 2022. According to the May 2021 police report, a 15-year-old girl was jogging...
KCBD
Woman accused of using fake identity to secure auto loan through City Bank
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Amarillo resident Haley Shawn Benedetti has been indicted by a federal grand jury, accused of obtaining an auto loan through a City Bank branch in Lubbock by using someone else’s information. According to the indictment, on December 20, 2021, Benedetti applied and received approximately $61,182.62...
KCBD
Wednesday morning top stories: Loop man charged with intoxication manslaughter
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The Lubbock City Council is reviewing the Parks and Recreation Department’s master plan. It would increase staffing, improve Canyon Lake connections and ensure facilities and community center meet the needs of Lubbock’s population. Details here: Lubbock Parks Master Plan addresses staff,...
KCBD
Lubbock man accused of recording male juvenile victim in gym bathroom stall
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Eleazar Singleterry, 39, of Lubbock has been indicted by a Lubbock County grand jury after he was accused of recording a juvenile while they were in the bathroom at Planet Fitness. According to the police report, an unnamed juvenile victim was in a bathroom stall on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCBD
21-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly crash in Gaines Co.
GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A 21-year-old of Loop is charged with intoxication manslaughter after a a Seagraves woman died in a crash in Gaines County early Sunday morning. According to DPS, 79-year-old Patricia Wingo was driving southbound on US 62 when her vehicle was struck by a pickup truck driven Brian Armendariz. Investigators say Armendariz was driving northbound and crossed into the southbound lanes when he collided with Wingo. He was arrested and booked into the Gaines County Jail.
KCBD
Bicyclist killed in South Lubbock crash identified
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A bicyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday morning in South Lubbock. Just before 7 a.m., officers responded to a crash involving a pick-up truck and a bicyclist at 82nd Street and I-27. Officers found 51-year-old Shanna Roe with serious injuries. She was taken to UMC...
KCBD
Former Lubbock police chief Dale Holton dies
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dale Holton, a former police chief and longtime member of the LPD, died on Sunday. “Holton will be remembered as a friend to many, but most importantly, as a leader of the men and women he served,” the LPD said in a tribute on their Facebook page.
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in South Lubbock motorcycle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. One seriously injured in South Lubbock motorcycle crash. A Connecticut jury ordered Alex Jones to pay $965 million to the families of the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting victims. Jones spent years claiming the massacre of 20 children and six adults was staged. Details...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: 1 moderately injured in East Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police are investigating a shooting around 1:45 this morning at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Oak Ave. The victim was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. Moped driver dies following crash. Police say 18-year-old Kaila Riojas was crossing 19th...
KCBD
1 injured after shooting at East Lubbock apartment complex
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man was hospitalized with moderate injuries after an overnight shooting at an East Lubbock apartment complex. Just before 1:45 a.m., police responded to a shots fired call in the parking lot of the Park Meadows Villa II at 2627 Oak Ave. A caller told police they pulled into the parking lot and saw their friend was shot in the leg and stomach.
KCBD
UPDATED: 1 seriously injured after motorcycle crash at 66th and Indiana, MCIU investigating
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at 66th and Indiana Avenue. The crash occurred at the intersection of 66th and Indiana Avenue around 4:15 p.m. Police report that the crash occurred between a passenger car and a motorcycle. The passenger car appears to be on its side. Another person also sustained minor injuries.
KCBD
1 seriously injured in crash involving bicyclist in South Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are currently on scene of a crash involving a bicyclist with serious injuries at 82nd Street and I-27. Officers responded to the crash just before 7 a.m. Police say one person was taken to UMC with serious injuries. All west bound traffic on 82nd street...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCBD
2 injured in three-vehicle crash on 50th
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police and Fire Rescue are responding to a crash on 50th Street near Avenue T involving three vehicles in the eastbound lane of traffic. LPD received the call at 18:45 with witnesses saying one of the vehicles was flipped over. As of now, two people are reported to have sustained moderate injuries.
KCBD
‘I lost my entire life’: Mother remembers 18-year-old who died on moped
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Red Raider family is grieving after 18-year-old Kaila Riojas died on Sunday in a crash on her moped. Her mother, Samantha Riche, says Kaila was her whole world. “Compassion, she’s so genuine, she is, she’s everything, she’s perfect,” Riche said. Riche...
KCBD
WATCH: Trafficking survivor thanks Voice of Hope for new life
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Attendees at Wednesday’s Lubbock Area United Way Mid-Campaign Luncheon heard an emotional message from a trafficking survivor. The survivor said she’s known “the life” of living on the street since she was about 12 - a life that included drugs, sex work and eventually prison.
KCBD
LP&L crew describes Hurricane Ian relief efforts
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LP&L sent 17 crewmembers and 15 service vehicles on a 3500-mile journey to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. They left for Florida on Sept. 28 and were there for five days. Mason Cain is a journeyman lineman for LP&L. He said they relied heavily on...
KCBD
Lubbock ISD recognizes Monterey trainer who saved high school football player’s life
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD has recognized Lacey Steele for saving Zaidyn Ward’s life after he collapsed on the field. The trainer said she did not expect to be performing live-saving measurements on the sidelines of a high school football game. Lacey Steele says, “It is one of...
KCBD
City of Lubbock Municipal Court hosting Trunk or Treat event on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 14th & L
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock Prosecutor’s Office and Municipal Court will be hosting a Trunk or Treat event at the corner of 14th & Avenue L on Thursday, Oct. 27. This will be at their new office downtown next to Citizens Tower. Other city departments will...
KCBD
Three vehicle crash on S. Loop and Indiana
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a three-vehicle crash on South Loop 289 near Indiana Avenue in the westbound lanes. LFR received the call around 5:10 p.m. The involved vehicles are a blue Nissan, a black Jeep, and a blue Hyundai. Traffic was diverted to the...
KCBD
SPEC holds electrical safety demonstration for Lubbock students
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Electric Co-Op (SPEC) is hosting Lubbock 4th graders for an electric safety demonstration this week. SPEC says the demonstrations are a four-part program showing students the dangers of electricity and the technical skills needed to be a lineman. The 4th graders are learning about overhead and underground power lines, crew rescues, and general electric safety.
Comments / 0