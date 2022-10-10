ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamesa, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KCBD

Lubbock man charged with attempted kidnapping, solictation of a minor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Johnathon Leigh Carrizalez, 33, of Lubbock has been charged by a Grand Jury with Attempted Aggravated Kidnapping, and two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor in two separate incidents from 2021 and 2022. According to the May 2021 police report, a 15-year-old girl was jogging...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Woman accused of using fake identity to secure auto loan through City Bank

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Amarillo resident Haley Shawn Benedetti has been indicted by a federal grand jury, accused of obtaining an auto loan through a City Bank branch in Lubbock by using someone else’s information. According to the indictment, on December 20, 2021, Benedetti applied and received approximately $61,182.62...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Wednesday morning top stories: Loop man charged with intoxication manslaughter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The Lubbock City Council is reviewing the Parks and Recreation Department’s master plan. It would increase staffing, improve Canyon Lake connections and ensure facilities and community center meet the needs of Lubbock’s population. Details here: Lubbock Parks Master Plan addresses staff,...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Lamesa, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lamesa, TX
Crime & Safety
KCBD

21-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly crash in Gaines Co.

GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A 21-year-old of Loop is charged with intoxication manslaughter after a a Seagraves woman died in a crash in Gaines County early Sunday morning. According to DPS, 79-year-old Patricia Wingo was driving southbound on US 62 when her vehicle was struck by a pickup truck driven Brian Armendariz. Investigators say Armendariz was driving northbound and crossed into the southbound lanes when he collided with Wingo. He was arrested and booked into the Gaines County Jail.
GAINES COUNTY, TX
KCBD

Bicyclist killed in South Lubbock crash identified

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A bicyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday morning in South Lubbock. Just before 7 a.m., officers responded to a crash involving a pick-up truck and a bicyclist at 82nd Street and I-27. Officers found 51-year-old Shanna Roe with serious injuries. She was taken to UMC...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Former Lubbock police chief Dale Holton dies

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dale Holton, a former police chief and longtime member of the LPD, died on Sunday. “Holton will be remembered as a friend to many, but most importantly, as a leader of the men and women he served,” the LPD said in a tribute on their Facebook page.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison Guard#Pcp#Maximum Security Prison#Tdcj#The Preston E Smith Unit
KCBD

Tuesday morning top stories: 1 moderately injured in East Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police are investigating a shooting around 1:45 this morning at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Oak Ave. The victim was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. Moped driver dies following crash. Police say 18-year-old Kaila Riojas was crossing 19th...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 injured after shooting at East Lubbock apartment complex

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man was hospitalized with moderate injuries after an overnight shooting at an East Lubbock apartment complex. Just before 1:45 a.m., police responded to a shots fired call in the parking lot of the Park Meadows Villa II at 2627 Oak Ave. A caller told police they pulled into the parking lot and saw their friend was shot in the leg and stomach.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

UPDATED: 1 seriously injured after motorcycle crash at 66th and Indiana, MCIU investigating

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at 66th and Indiana Avenue. The crash occurred at the intersection of 66th and Indiana Avenue around 4:15 p.m. Police report that the crash occurred between a passenger car and a motorcycle. The passenger car appears to be on its side. Another person also sustained minor injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 seriously injured in crash involving bicyclist in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are currently on scene of a crash involving a bicyclist with serious injuries at 82nd Street and I-27. Officers responded to the crash just before 7 a.m. Police say one person was taken to UMC with serious injuries. All west bound traffic on 82nd street...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KCBD

2 injured in three-vehicle crash on 50th

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police and Fire Rescue are responding to a crash on 50th Street near Avenue T involving three vehicles in the eastbound lane of traffic. LPD received the call at 18:45 with witnesses saying one of the vehicles was flipped over. As of now, two people are reported to have sustained moderate injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

WATCH: Trafficking survivor thanks Voice of Hope for new life

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Attendees at Wednesday’s Lubbock Area United Way Mid-Campaign Luncheon heard an emotional message from a trafficking survivor. The survivor said she’s known “the life” of living on the street since she was about 12 - a life that included drugs, sex work and eventually prison.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

LP&L crew describes Hurricane Ian relief efforts

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LP&L sent 17 crewmembers and 15 service vehicles on a 3500-mile journey to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. They left for Florida on Sept. 28 and were there for five days. Mason Cain is a journeyman lineman for LP&L. He said they relied heavily on...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Three vehicle crash on S. Loop and Indiana

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a three-vehicle crash on South Loop 289 near Indiana Avenue in the westbound lanes. LFR received the call around 5:10 p.m. The involved vehicles are a blue Nissan, a black Jeep, and a blue Hyundai. Traffic was diverted to the...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

SPEC holds electrical safety demonstration for Lubbock students

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Electric Co-Op (SPEC) is hosting Lubbock 4th graders for an electric safety demonstration this week. SPEC says the demonstrations are a four-part program showing students the dangers of electricity and the technical skills needed to be a lineman. The 4th graders are learning about overhead and underground power lines, crew rescues, and general electric safety.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy