KC Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster will play vs. Raiders on Monday night; Trey Smith won’t

Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (quad/hamstring) will play Monday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Smith-Schuster, who was designated as questionable on Saturday’s injury report, is not among the seven players the Chiefs listed as inactive for Week 5.

Smith-Schuster’s hamstring tightened up Saturday and he was a limited participant in practice. Chiefs coach Andy Reid, however, had sounded optimistic that the veteran wide receiver would play on Monday Night Football.

“I think he’ll be fine,” Reid said Saturday after practice.

Smith-Schuster currently ranks second on the team with 19 catches for 224 yards, and the Chiefs’ passing game faces a Raiders pass defense ranked 22nd in the league (253.8 yards allowed per game).

Right guard Trey Smith, who was limited in practice the past week with a pectoral injury, headlines the list of Chiefs players not dressed for the game. Smith suffered the injury late in Week 4’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was listed as questionable on Saturday’s injury report.

Veteran guard Nick Allegretti will likely draw the start at right guard in Smith’s place.

Kicker Harrison Butker (left ankle sprain), defensive end Mike Danna (calf), running back Ronald Jones, quarterback Shane Buechele, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh and rookie defensive end Benton Whitley will not play against the Raiders.

The Chiefs on Monday elevated Matthew Wright from the practice squad to handle kicking responsibilities for a second straight week. Wright filled in for Butker in Week 4, making two field goals and converting five extra points.

The Chiefs also elevated linebacker Elijah Lee from the practice squad for a second straight game. Lee will provide depth at the linebacker position and contribute on special teams.

Rookie offensive lineman Darian Kinnard, the Chiefs’ fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is active for the first time this season.

For the Raiders, running back Brittain Brown, linebacker Jayon Brown, tight end Foster Moreau, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, defensive tackle Matthew Butler and defensive end Tashawn Bower will not play against the Chiefs.