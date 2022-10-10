Read full article on original website
Chevy Equinox Recalled For Loose Seat Height-Adjust Pivot Bolt
GM has issued a product recall for certain examples of the 2022 Chevy Equinox and 2023 Chevy Equinox due to an issue related to the compact crossover’s seat height-adjust pivot bolt for the driver’s seat. The problem: affected vehicles fitted with power driver seats not equipped with the...
GM Files To Trademark Sidewinder For Electronic Vehicle Steering Control
GM has filed to trademark the Sidewinder name, GM Authority has learned. Filed on October 5th, 2022 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the application is assigned serial number 97620755. The application carries a Goods and Services description of “Electronic controllers for steering systems for motor land vehicles.”
2023 Corvette Gets New 70th Anniversary Edition Indoor Car Cover
The 2023 Corvette C8 looks awesome, and now, customers that want to keep it looking awesome for years to come can do exactly that with this new indoor car cover. Tagged with RPO code VRZ, this new accessory is officially dubbed the Premium Indoor Car Cover in Black with Embossed 70th Anniversary Logo. The car cover is available for both the 2023 Corvette C8 Stingray and 2023 Corvette C8 Z06 models, and is offered as an LPO-level / dealer-installed accessory. Note that the cover will not fit Corvette Z06 models with the optional Z07 Performance Package.
Chevy Silverado EV To Offer Bidirectional Charging Capability
All-electric vehicles offer myriad benefits, not the least of which is impressive energy storage capabilities. That includes the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV, which will offer bidirectional charging capable of providing backup energy to a home when properly equipped. GM recently announced a collaborative effort with residential solar technology and energy...
2023 Chevy Bolt EUV Gets New Radiant Red Tintcoat Color: First Look
The 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV adds one new exterior color to its palette: Radiant Red Tintcoat. Here’s our first look at the new Red hue. Assigned RPO code GNT and touch-up paint code WA-170H, Radiant Red Tintcoat is one of seven exterior colors offered on the all-electric subcompact crossover, which include:
Buy This Massive 11.9L V8 With 1,357 HP and Harness the Might of the Sun
Bring a TrailerDouble-digit displacement is the perfect way to make huge power on pump gas.
Best Truck Engines Ever Made
We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Off-Road Rescuer Ends Up Being Rescued By A Bonkers Ford Explorer
We've seen quite a few videos from Matt's Off-Road Recovery, saving the day for wayward adventurers mostly in and around southwest Utah. This time, the rescuer becomes the rescuee after a rock-climbing attempt goes awry. And the wildest Ford Explorer Sport Trac you've ever seen steps in to save the day.
Watch The 2023 Corvette Z06 Race The Last Three Z06 Generations
In October last year, the all-new 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 was finally revealed to the world. As expected, it arrived with 670 horsepower courtesy of a naturally aspirated 5.5-liter flat-plane crank V8, and despite six-figure pricing, demand for the car has been a source of financial success for Chevy. But is it worth its asking price of over $106,000, or can you find similar performance in the nameplate's recent front-engine predecessors?
Here Is The 2024 Chevy Trax
GM just pulled the sheets on the all-new 2024 Chevy Trax, unveiling a fresh generation for The General’s entry-level crossover. Outside, the 2024 Chevy Trax incorporates Chevrolet’s latest ICE-based design language, taking after the Chevy Blazer crossover. The latest Trax also boasts new exterior dimensions that are longer, lower, and wider than the preceding model.
GM Canada Sales Up 28 Percent During Third Quarter 2022
GM Canada sales increased 28 percent to 62,075 units during the third quarter of 2022. Sales increased at Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC brands, while decreasing at Buick. “GM Canada’s results this quarter reflect sustained customer demand combined with improvements in vehicle production and dealer deliveries,” said Vice president, Sales, Service and Marketing of GM Canada, Sandor Piszar. “The team delivered impressive sales across our key products, including EVs, full-size SUVs, and full-size pickups. These results also demonstrate the full impact of Oshawa Assembly, which is building both light-duty and heavy-duty pickups across three shifts of production,” he added.
Allison Transmission Introduces the eGen Force™ Electric Hybrid Propulsion System for Armored Combat Vehicles
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, is pleased to introduce the eGen Force ™ electric hybrid propulsion system for tracked combat vehicles. Designed for 50-ton tracked vehicles, the eGen Force meets the requirements for the U.S. Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) program. The eGen Force is also scalable to 70-ton tracked vehicles, making it capable of meeting future Main Battle Tank requirements as well. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005724/en/ Allison Transmission showcases the eGen Force, its first electric hybrid propulsion solution for tracked combat vehicles, at AUSA 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
2023 Cadillac Escalade-V Already Up For Sale
Making its big debut earlier this year, the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V is laden with superlatives – not only is it the quickest and most powerful production model to ever wear the Cadillac Escalade nameplate, it’s also the most expensive production Cadillac ever made. Now, this particular example is up for grabs in a new online auction.
Base 2023 Chevy Colorado Engine Gets L2R Designation
The 2023 Chevy Colorado will receive a new RPO code for its base turbocharged 2.7L I4 engine. GM Authority has exclusively learned that lower-output version of the 2.7L I4 L3B engine will carry the L2R designation. The mill is the base engine in the overhauled midsize pickup truck, offered as standard in the 2023 Colorado Work Truck (WT) and LT models.
New Photos Show 2024 Silverado HD Work Truck’s Unique Fascia
Last month, GM revealed the refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD, which brings an updated exterior, an overhauled interior, powertrain improvements, as well as capability gains. However, Chevy only showed off the range-topping High Country trim during the truck’s big debut. Today, we’re bringing you a glimpse of what appears to be a 2024 Silverado HD in Work Truck (WT) trim.
Cruising World
Diesel Engine Oil Change and Oil Filters Paramount to the Life of the Engine
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Cruising World email newsletter. Subscribe to Cruising World magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Diesel engines, because they generate a considerable amount of soot, are hard on oil. If you aren’t accustomed to seeing how quickly oil turns black after being changed, you might be surprised by it.
GMC Hummer EV Shipped To Australia, But Not For Sale
Hummer has been a controversial topic ever since the original H1 was released. With the 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup, GM aims to appeal to both the hardcore off-roading crowd as well as those who are more environmentally friend may not want to deal with gas stations. Regardless, the all-new electric Hummer truck has been widely anticipated, and one was recently spotted on Australian soil, starting a flurry of rumors that it would be offered in that market. However, this has been confirmed to not be the case, at least as of this writing.
2022 Chevy Trailblazer Heated Seat Retrofit Under Way
Some 2022 Chevy Trailblazer customers may have been affected by a recent constraint on the heated seats feature, but luckily, heated seats are now available for a free dealer retrofit per a new GM customer satisfaction program. Previously, certain units of the 2022 Chevy Trailblazer were under constraint for the...
GM Design Team Releases GMC Sierra HD Sketches
The General unveiled the refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD earlier this month, pulling the sheets on a number of important updates and changes, including fresh exterior styling. Now, we’re getting an eyeful of some of the early 2024 GMC Sierra HD ideation sketches that inspired the final design. Recently...
GMC Sierra HD OnStar And Connected Services Plan Now Standard Except On Pro Trim
The GMC Sierra HD is one of several GMC and Buick models that include three years of OnStar and Connected Services as a “forced option.” Now, OnStar and Connected Services have been moved over to the standard feature list, but interestingly, it remains optional for the GMC Sierra HD Pro trim level.
