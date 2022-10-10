Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
How Kansas City's labor market took a surprising turnInstawork Economic ResearchKansas City, MO
Trade rumors: What will the Chiefs do before the trade deadline?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
RedStone Logistics Announces Office Relocation to OlatheChloeHarrisOlathe, KS
How to earn more this holiday season in Kansas CityInstaworkKansas City, MO
Related
MLB
Here's what went right -- and what didn't -- for Rockies in 2022
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding's Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The high point of the Rockies’ season may have been in March, shortly after the lockout, when they signed Kris Bryant for seven years and $182 million. But the investment would not pay off in 2022.
MLB
5 takeaways from Rays' end-of-season press conference
ST. PETERSBURG -- Sitting alongside manager Kevin Cash on the club level at Tropicana Field on Tuesday, Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander attempted to explain what led to a fourth straight season that ended in the playoffs, and the second straight season that ended far too early. Tampa...
MLB
With 'clean slate' in postseason, Castellanos makes his mark
ATLANTA -- Nick Castellanos looked skyward on his back in the right-field grass with his arms stretched overhead for a few moments after robbing William Contreras of a hit for the second out of the ninth inning. The Braves had cut the Phillies’ lead to one run with a three-run...
MLB
LIVE: Phillies-Braves Game 2 underway on FOX
ATLANTA -- The Braves’ spirited ninth-inning rally on Tuesday afternoon might’ve scored a moral victory, if such things exist amid the pressure of a best-of-five playoff series. The Phillies scored the real victory. Philly broke out to a big lead and then held on to win Game 1...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
The key storylines for each NLDS Game 2 today
We hope you found a way to sit next to a television all day on Tuesday, because that was fun. And we’re of course just getting started. But don’t get too used to it: There were four games on Tuesday, but the rest of this week, there are only two games each day. Wednesday, the American League takes a day off; Thursday, the National League does; Friday, the American League gets another one. If there are no sweeps, there will be four games again on Saturday.
MLB
There's never been a postseason game like Yordan's
You don’t necessarily need fancy numbers to know that Yordan Alvarez had an incredibly valuable game in Houston’s stunning Game 1 win, because it doesn’t exactly require a lot of science to say that “going 3-for-5 with a walk-off home run to help your club come back from a 7-3 deficit” is a very good thing to do.
MLB
Cabrera displaying clutch defense on biggest stage
NEW YORK -- Running full steam ahead into foul territory, Oswaldo Cabrera scaled the wall separating the field of play from the fans on their feet near the corner in left. As he lunged his glove above his head, he made contact with one particular fan trying to claim a souvenir.
MLB
Rest or rust? Braves, Phils weigh in after Game 1
ATLANTA -- The well-traveled Phillies and the well-rested Braves met on a sunny Tuesday afternoon at Truist Park, and they provided the first answers to a question that will require much more than just one game, or one October. In MLB’s new postseason format, is there a downside to a...
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Nasty splitter lifting Stephan to bullpen dominance
NEW YORK -- Once upon a time, Trevor Stephan would have dreamed of taking the mound at Yankee Stadium with the Yankees holding a lead. Three years ago, he was the Yankees’ No. 8 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, a third-round Draft pick out of Arkansas who overpowered Class A hitters and seemed on a fast track. How he ended up on the other side is an interesting journey.
MLB
Kelenic's breakout Game 1 offers hope for turnaround
HOUSTON -- This hasn’t been a straight, simple path to the postseason for Jarred Kelenic. Optioned twice to Triple-A as he struggled to hit at the Major League level, Kelenic now finds himself back in a regular role with the Mariners on the biggest stage. Seattle’s heartbreaking, 8-7 loss in Game 1 showed just how crucial each run is, and for the Mariners to win, they’ll need Kelenic to be part of this.
MLB
Veen ready for next challenge with Rockies prospects in AFL
One of the oft-used axioms when it comes to player development is that the leap from Single A- to Double-A is the toughest one to make. Zac Veen, the Rockies' top prospect, found out just how true that can be. The No. 9 overall pick in the 2020 Draft spent...
MLB
Salas part of Marlins' extended family in Fall League
The game of baseball is a family affair for Jose Salas and company. Miami’s No. 5 prospect brings his extensive lineage to the Arizona Fall League, the latest member of the Salas clan to make a living with spikes on. His grandfather, father and uncle all played professionally in Venezuela, where Jose signed out of in July 2019.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Dodgers' Pages goes deep twice in Fall League
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Over the first week of the Arizona Fall League season, Dodgers outfield prospect Andy Pages found himself a little out of sync, trying to do a bit too much. As a result, he went just 1-for-10 over his first three games with the Glendale Desert Dogs.
MLB
JV sets postseason K mark in 'rusty' G1 start
HOUSTON -- From the first pitch Justin Verlander threw to Mariners rookie Julio Rodríguez on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park, the Astros’ ace looked more ineffective than he had all season long. The Cy Young Award front-runner, Verlander opened Game 1 of the American League Division Series by...
MLB
Quantrill, Guardians stumble in Game 1 of ALDS
NEW YORK -- Guardians starter Cal Quantrill gave his team everything it could’ve asked for through five innings. He was responsible for one miscue: a solo shot by Yankees No. 9 hitter Harrison Bader. Quantrill kept the big sluggers from taking the ball out of the park. The other run he gave up was unearned as a result of an error by Oscar Gonzalez in right field. Through five innings, Quantrill had seen the Yankees’ lineup twice and kept them from doing tremendous damage.
MLB
Yanks take Game 1 as Cole feeds off Bronx energy
NEW YORK -- The ovation came in loud and strong, rolling in waves through Yankee Stadium’s faraway decks and accompanying Gerrit Cole for his journey toward the first-base dugout. After three years in pinstripes, finally hearing the cheers of a home playoff crowd, he reached for the bill of his cap and doffed it ever-so-slightly. He had done his job, and done it well.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Donaldson goes into HR trot … and gets thrown out
NEW YORK -- Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson thought he had homered off Guardians right-hander Cal Quantrill in the fifth inning of New York's 4-1 win in Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium. But Donaldson thought wrong. The game was tied at...
MLB
'Not afraid of the moment,' LA 'pen locks down G1 win
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers don't have many, if any, weaknesses. On paper, they boast the most talented roster in the Majors. On the field, they proved they were just that, becoming the fifth team in AL/NL history to win at least 111 games in the regular season. The Dodgers...
MLB
Who stands to gain from ALDS Game 2 rainout?
Thanks to Thursday’s rainout following Wednesday’s scheduled day off, the Yankees and Guardians find themselves in a situation you just about never see in the postseason: If the American League Division Series goes a full five games, then they’ll be required to play games on four consecutive days, Friday through Monday.
Mike Trout Shares Message for Albert Pujols After Final Game
The two were Angels teammates for a decade.
