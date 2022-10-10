We hope you found a way to sit next to a television all day on Tuesday, because that was fun. And we’re of course just getting started. But don’t get too used to it: There were four games on Tuesday, but the rest of this week, there are only two games each day. Wednesday, the American League takes a day off; Thursday, the National League does; Friday, the American League gets another one. If there are no sweeps, there will be four games again on Saturday.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO